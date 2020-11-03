What The Chris Watts Documentary Uncovered: Legal Expert On 'Dr. Oz' Has Theories

What exactly was going through the head of convicted murderer Chris Watts when he took the unthinkable action to kill his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters? It is a question that has both fascinated and repelled many, and Dr. Mehmet Oz delves deeper into theories regarding his mindset in a new episode of the Dr. Oz Show, which airs November 3.

The show’s legal contributor, attorney Joey Jackson, states that it is “very difficult” to wrap one’s head around Watts’ actions. He considered if Watts may have had a disconnect with reality.

“What is a person, a husband, a father’s top responsibility? To protect your family, to support your family, to uplift your family. What’s shocking most to me is the disconnect between the appearance and the reality,” Jackson elaborated. “You look at the appearance and you look at a family so in love, so together, so looking forward to a future. You look at two beautiful daughters, a pregnant woman, his wife, loving him so much. He has their trust. He has their love. He has their respect. So to think about how you can portray that in such a vile way is just totally remarkable.”

Jackson sent the reminder that everyone needs to be aware that what is going on behind the scenes in anyone’s life may very well be quite different from what is publicly presented. He added, “It reminds us that notwithstanding what you might see on social media, notwithstanding what’s depicted in a picture, when you delve deeper into the issues, perhaps there’s something amiss.”

Dr. Oz also interviewed various other professionals for their opinions on the segment exploring Watts’ motives airing Tuesday; check listings for local times in order to catch the full episode.

Watts is currently serving out a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wis., for killing Shanann as well as his two little girls, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.