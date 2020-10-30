Mischa Barton Glows In New Skit, Plastic Surgeons Comment On Her Changing Look

Looking good! Mischa Barton appeared on Samantha Bee‘s show, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, to protect voting rights. “I am voting because I am a little sick of feeling like I am starring in a horror film,” the 34-year-old — who appeared in The Sixth Sense in 1999 — said.

The Hills alum wore her hair down and sported a brown turtleneck sweater, and it looked like quarantine has been treating her well. So, has the blonde beauty gone under the knife recently?

“We see that she has slimmed her lower with Botox to the chewing muscle, which is one of our favorite procedures,” Dr. Ryan Neinstein, a New York-based plastic surgeon, and his celebrity nurse injector, Fay Jouni of Neinstein Plastic Surgery, exclusively tell OK!. “Her naturally sculpted cheeks look like they have a little more pop in them. She likely would have used restylane lyft, which is our go-to filler for a dynamic cheek. Even though she is an OG from Orange County, Calif., her appearance is very youthful given her smile line, softening with fillers, which was tastefully done.”

Dr. Steve Fallek, a Meanwhile,, a plastic surgeon in New York and New Jersey, notes that Barton “definitely” got “Botox for the brows,” and “her cheeks look higher.”

“Most likely a thread lift to elevate them, which is the new hot thing,” he adds. “Also new and hot is Buccal fat pad reduction to slim the face, which she may have had .”

Renowned board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn, says, “Misha definitely looks different! I suspect that she may have undergone an endoscopic browlift, lifting her eyebrows and forehead into a higher position and opening her eyes up more.” “She also appears to have had filler injected into her cheeks and her lips, both looking a bit plumper than before. Overall she looks refreshed!” he adds.

“A little bit of it did feel like running away,” she told The New York Times . “I just didn’t want to be here. I wanted to be back East, so I went back, and I was living in upstate New York, total farmland, riding horses .”

“People seem to have always associated me with one thing, and I thought it would be a good opportunity for them to get to see the real me,” Barton explained about the switch to reality television.