They looked like best friends sharing a confidence as they huddled against the wind at Ludlow race course close to England’s border with Wales. For Lady Diana Spencer, it was an opportunity to spend some quality time with the royal insider who had championed her match with Prince Charles.

But Camilla Parker-Bowles had a very different agenda — she was lulling the naïve, young future princess into a false sense of security. As history has borne out, Camilla and Charles never really had any intention of allowing Diana to live happily ever after with her dream Prince. Even as Diana and Camilla chatted while they watched Charles compete in the Amateur Riders’ Handicap at Ludlow in 1980, the young bride-to-be was being used as an unwitting pawn in a princely game of infidelity that was as old as the Royal Family itself.

Back then though, the 19-year-old kindergarten teacher was as caught up in the possibilities of the union as the rest of the world. Diana was from good aristocratic stock, she was pretty, she appeared to worship Charles and she was a virgin. Most importantly to Camilla, she was young and innocent enough to be manipulated. Or so she thought. Charles had already dated a string of likely beauties including Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, and Scottish heiress Anna Wallace, who got wise to his relationship with Camilla and fled.