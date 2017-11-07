What an exciting time it is for married couple Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo! They announced two months ago that they are expecting baby number two, but did not say if it was a boy or a girl. If there’s one person who can get an answer out of celebrities, it’s Ellen DeGeneres, who not only got the Maroon 5 frontman to reveal the gender on her show, but also got him to confess about wanting to have more kids in the future!
Adam Levine Reveals Gender Of Baby Number Two With Wife Behati Prinsloo!
“It is a girl, we’re having another girl!” Adam exclaims as the audience goes wild with excitement.
Their latest addition will be joining their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, who was born back in September 2016. Big sister duties are in order soon!
Photo credit: Getty
Ellen then followed up jokingly with, “And I’ll name her?,” to which Adam replied, “It will be a collaborative effort.” Ellen takes credit for naming their first child after seeing an off colored set of roses and then hearing the name “Dusty."
He also revealed that Behati is almost seven months pregnant, so baby number two is getting close to its arrival!
Photo credit: Getty
When Ellen asked how Behati is feeling, Adam responded saying “She’s awesome. She’s like a champion of the world. She’s killing it, you wouldn’t know that she’s almost seven months pregnant.”
Adam also talks about wanting to have a big family, meaning there could be more children for him and Behati in the future! “I want a lot, I thrive on chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it.”
This means that baby girl number two for them should be arriving early in the new year. What a way to ring in 2018!
Photo credit: Getty
How many children do you think Adam and Behati will have? Sound off in the comments!