Blake Lively Sheds Her Haute Couture For A Butt-Kicking New Role

is showing no signs of slowing down! The celeb mom of two, who’s married to Blake Lively , has been starring in a slew of films lately, including Ryan Reynolds All I See Is You, which just opened in theaters. Next up is the spy thriller, Rhythm Section. You won’t even recognize her in these set photos!
The
Gossip Girl star was snapped walking the streets of the Dublin, Ireland set wearing a skully hat, thick bubble coat, and purple sweatpants.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
It was a far cry from Blake’s typical red carpet glam, as shown in this pic of the actress in a Karl Lagerfeld gown.
The actress turned more than a few heads as she walked down the street on the set, which was made to look like a London neighborhood.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The movie, slated for release in February 2019, stars Blake as a woman who plots revenge against those who killed her family. The actress in real life is mom to daughters
Ines, 1, and James, 2.
Here she is getting a little touch-up on her pout.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Just last month Blake was spotted wearing not one, not two, but SEVEN different glamorous outfits in one day! This is more proof that she could wear practically anything.
Are you excited about Blake’s butt-kicking new role? Sound off in the comment section!
