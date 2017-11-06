Twitter Facebook Search

Under Cover

Blake Lively Sheds Her Haute Couture For A Butt-Kicking New Role

She’s playing a woman out for revenge in a new spy thriller.

Blake Lively is showing no signs of slowing down! The celeb mom of two, who’s married to Ryan Reynolds, has been starring in a slew of films lately, including All I See Is You, which just opened in theaters. Next up is the spy thriller, Rhythm Section. You won’t even recognize her in these set photos!

Blake Lively Sheds Her Haute Couture For A Butt-Kicking New Role
The Gossip Girl star was snapped walking the streets of the Dublin, Ireland set wearing a skully hat, thick bubble coat, and purple sweatpants.
It was a far cry from Blake’s typical red carpet glam, as shown in this pic of the actress in a Karl Lagerfeld gown.
The actress turned more than a few heads as she walked down the street on the set, which was made to look like a London neighborhood.
The movie, slated for release in February 2019, stars Blake as a woman who plots revenge against those who killed her family. The actress in real life is mom to daughters Ines, 1, and James, 2.
Here she is getting a little touch-up on her pout.
Just last month Blake was spotted wearing not one, not two, but SEVEN different glamorous outfits in one day! This is more proof that she could wear practically anything.
Are you excited about Blake’s butt-kicking new role? Sound off in the comment section! 
