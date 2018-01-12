What’s a better way to confirm your pregnancy than just going into labor? Kylie Jenner fans are convinced that the 20-year-old is preparing to welcome her first child with Travis Scott any minute now.

On Friday, Twitter blew up with fans claiming that the reality star went into labor.

“My sources say Kylie Jenner is in labor,” wrote host and producer Sophie Julia.

While another Twitter user claimed to have had the labor news confirmed from multiple sources. “#BreakingNews !! @KylieJenner is in labor. #Confirmed from two sources inside hospital in LA,” they wrote.

However, not everyone was quick to believe the news. “If the internet tells me @KylieJenner is in labor I will believe it because the internet never lies,” a fan jokingly tweeted.

Despite all of the fanfare surrounding Kylie’s possible labor news, sources have told OK! that the 20-year-old is just seven months pregnant and the labor claims are “fake.”

