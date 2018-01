Mama June Shannon Reveals How She Met Her ‘One-of-a-Kind’ New Boyfriend (Us Weekly)

Caitlyn Jenner Says She ‘Didn’t Trust’ Kardashians With Her Gender Reveal Secret (RadarONLINE)

Here’s What Momager Kris Jenner Planned For Kylie & Khloe After They Give Birth (Star Magazine)

Is Bill Cosby Begging For Plea Deal To Beat Jail Time? (National ENQUIRER)