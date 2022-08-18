The ‘100% Spillproof’ Mug That Helps Our Editor Commute With Confidence — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.

It’s a day that will live in infamy among OK!’s editorial staff — particularly E-Commerce Editor, Rebecca Friedman. On a Monday morning in early August, the writer was commuting to work when she noticed something strange — the nice, refreshing iced coffee she prepared to enjoy on the train was suddenly and inexplicably empty.

“I was headed to work and went to sip my coffee and went nothing came out,” she recalls. The culprit? A new mug had let her down, leaking its contents onto all of her belongings. “I realized the much-needed caffeine had completely spilled out into my favorite tote bag,” she remembers.

Although all of her personal items remained miraculously unscathed, the incident singlehandedly kicked off the new workweek on a sour (or, well, bitter) note. “[It was] definitely not how I wanted my Monday morning commute to go,” she quips.

Since The Great Coffee Disaster of August 2022, Rebecca says she has learned several lessons — namely that her tried and true leak-proof mug, BruMate's Imperial Pint Tumbler, will never let her down.

The writer even cites the tumbler, which she received as a graduation gift from her sister and her girlfriend earlier this summer, with giving her peace of mind as she navigates the streets of Manhattan, knowing she can enjoy her cup of joe on the go without any caffeine-related mishaps.

“The series of unfortunate events def taught me my lesson,” Rebecca spills, much unlike her trusty cup. “Brumate’s mug can allow me to buzz through the busy streets of NYC in peace knowing my coffee is safe and sound,” she says.

As the mug is “100% spillproof,” Rebecca says she even feels comfortable tossing the tumbler into her bag while in a hurry, reassured that her papers and electronics will remain perfectly dry.

“Anyone who brings their coffee on the go in the morning NEEDS this mug!” she shares, noting that although the mug does a great job at keeping iced beverages nice and chilled, it also works well at keeping warm drinks heated.

“You can easily put it in your bag while commuting or running errands without having to worry about leaks,” she shares. “Only $30 for a mug that will save you nearly all of your troubles.”

