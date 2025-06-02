CURIO at Faena Bazaar Is Miami’s Most Stylish Shopping Destination—And Celebs Like Beyoncé and Shakira Are Taking Note
If you’re looking for Miami’s most fashion-forward shopping destination—one that fuses curated luxury with high-energy, artful vibes—look no further than CURIO at Faena Bazaar.
Tucked inside the heart of Miami Beach, this three-story gem has become the city’s go-to hub for designer discoveries, indie fashion labels, and one-of-a-kind finds that keep even the most discerning trendsetters coming back.
CURIO isn’t just another luxury boutique—it’s an immersive shopping experience that mixes high fashion with Miami flair.
Think: museum-worthy interiors, personalized styling, and limited-edition pieces that feel more like wearable art than off-the-rack fashion.
“We aim to give customers a compelling reason to shop in person,” explains Jeff Lasota, Co-Founder. “With our distinctive visual merchandising and talented in-house styling team, we create an engaging and approachable environment.”
It’s no wonder CURIO is often compared to Barneys New York—with a breezy, tropical twist that makes it uniquely Miami.
And the celeb stamp of approval? Check!. “We have a huge celebrity clientele in the area,” shares Co-Owner Danielle Licata.
“Everyone from Beyoncé to Shakira to DJ Tiësto has been spotted shopping in the store.” With that kind of star power, it’s clear CURIO is more than a boutique—it’s a full-on fashion destination.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Danielle also notes what sets CURIO apart from traditional luxury department stores: exclusivity.
“If something sells out, we look to get back into it, but we kind of like to not have that depth,” she explains. “That’s the great thing about CURIO—it’s not like you’re walking out of Neiman Marcus where it’s 10 of the same top and another guy is going to have the same thing. Another store will have 100 units of something, but with us there might be four. That makes each piece extra special.”
That "wear-it-out-the-door" energy? Also very real.
“If it fits you and you look good, you wear it out. That’s kind of the mentality,” Danielle laughs. “The amount of people who come into the store and buy an outfit and then leave wearing it—because they don’t think the outfit they walked in with is cool enough—is wild. So they buy it: shoes, clothes, full outfit, and they leave with their original outfit in the shopping bag.”
CURIO recently made waves during Miami Swim Week® – The Shows, hosting a buzzworthy series of swimwear activations that drew major attention. KATAMA’s Men’s Resort 2025 collection made a splash alongside refreshing cocktails from Sonrisa Rum and Whispering Angel, setting the tone for a stylish summer. Guests also got to shop chic sunglasses from OutEast Eyewear, the ultimate accessory for sun-drenched days.
And CURIO’s reach is growing. This past summer, the store brought its signature edge to the Hamptons with a pop-up residency at 94 Main Street in Southampton, introducing its curated magic to a whole new coastal crowd.
Whether you’re a local fashion lover, a visiting A-lister, or simply someone who wants to step up their style game, CURIO delivers a retail experience unlike any other. With limited quantities, elevated looks, and a come-as-you-are attitude, it’s the boutique redefining luxury shopping in Miami—one unforgettable outfit at a time.