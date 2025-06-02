CURIO at Faena Bazaar Is Miami’s Most Stylish Shopping Destination—And Celebs Like Beyoncé and Shakira Are Taking Note

CURIO isn’t just another luxury boutique—it’s an immersive shopping experience that mixes high fashion with Miami flair.

Tucked inside the heart of Miami Beach, this three-story gem has become the city’s go-to hub for designer discoveries, indie fashion labels, and one-of-a-kind finds that keep even the most discerning trendsetters coming back.

If you’re looking for Miami’s most fashion-forward shopping destination—one that fuses curated luxury with high-energy, artful vibes—look no further than CURIO at Faena Bazaar .

A look Inside the women's department at CURIO at Faena Bazaar located at 3400 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

CURIO isn’t just another luxury boutique—it’s an immersive shopping experience that mixes high fashion with Miami flair.

Think: museum-worthy interiors, personalized styling, and limited-edition pieces that feel more like wearable art than off-the-rack fashion.

“We aim to give customers a compelling reason to shop in person,” explains Jeff Lasota, Co-Founder. “With our distinctive visual merchandising and talented in-house styling team, we create an engaging and approachable environment.”

It’s no wonder CURIO is often compared to Barneys New York—with a breezy, tropical twist that makes it uniquely Miami.

And the celeb stamp of approval? Check!. “We have a huge celebrity clientele in the area,” shares Co-Owner Danielle Licata.

“Everyone from Beyoncé to Shakira to DJ Tiësto has been spotted shopping in the store.” With that kind of star power, it’s clear CURIO is more than a boutique—it’s a full-on fashion destination.