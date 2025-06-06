SHOPPING Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: Make Your Dad Smile With These Special and Thoughtful Presents Source: Unsplash

Father's Day 2025 came fast — and you might find yourself scrambling for a last minute gift. No need to stress, however, as OK! has rounded up all sorts of thoughtful present options for dads and father figures alike this June! Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorite Father's Day selections for 2025.

Source: Oura

This Father’s Day, give Dad the ultimate gift of health and insight with Oura Ring. More than just a smart ring, Oura is a powerful wellness companion. With NEW Meals and Glucose features — powered by Stelo by Dexcom, the first FDA-cleared glucose biosensor available without a prescription — Dad can finally see how his meals impact his sleep, activity and stress in real time. Oura’s Cardiovascular Age feature gives a clear picture of heart health by comparing biological heart age to actual age, empowering smarter lifestyle choices. Plus, with advanced Sleep Tracking and Stress Tracking, he’ll gain deep insights into his rest and recovery, helping him stay sharp, energized and in control. This year, skip the tie. Give Dad the ring that helps him feel better, sleep better and live longer.

This Father's Day, celebrate the dad in your life with the sweetest Father’s Day offerings from SusieCakes! Available for nationwide shipping from 6/2-6/16, the Dad’s Little Artist Father’s Day Cake features your child’s own masterpiece. It’s the sweetest gift to take your Father’s Day celebration to the next level. Using edible paper, SusieCakes will print your little artist’s drawing and add a personalized message directly onto a delicious cake. The design is beautifully framed with piped icing for a keepsake-worthy presentation that’s as heartfelt as it is sweet. It’s the perfect way to say “I love you, Dad” — from the heart and the hands of your child.

Give Dad the gift of effortless style and practicality with the Slim Dusty Blue Wool-Blend Washable Modern Tech Suit Jacket from Express. Crafted for the modern man, this sleek, tailored jacket combines classic sophistication with cutting-edge comfort—featuring a breathable wool-blend fabric that’s surprisingly machine washable. Whether he’s heading to the office or out for a special night, this versatile piece keeps him looking sharp without the dry-cleaning hassle. It’s the perfect upgrade for the dad who deserves to feel as good as he looks.

Source: Psycho Bunny

Make sure Dad keeps in style this Father's day with the Psycho Bunny Pique Polo Made from 100% Pima Cotton. Undercollar tipping? Now that's attention to detail. Collar up or collar down, the Pima cotton Fenley polo is sure to boost your dad's style profile.

Providing stylish, all-day comfort, Express’ Straight Soft Wash Chino make the perfect present for pops. Designed with a relaxed straight-leg fit and finished with an ultra-soft, lived-in wash, these chinos are perfect for everything from weekend outings to casual Fridays. Durable, versatile, and effortlessly stylish — he’ll appreciate the comfort, and you’ll love how great he looks.

UA No Weigh Backpack: Under Armour’s new UA No Weigh Backpack combines sleek design with tech-driven comfort, featuring patent-pending shock-absorbing straps and an ergonomic, adjustable fit that adapts to any wearer. With roomy, rugged storage expanding from 28 to 35 liters and smart compartments for all essentials, it’s the perfect Father’s Day gift for gym, work, or weekend adventures.

Roy Wallet | Vegan Leather From Herschel: Crafted from supple pebbled vegan leather, the Herschel Roy Wallet offers a refined take on the classic bi-fold silhouette. With thoughtful features like multiple card slots, a currency sleeve, and RFID-blocking protection, it balances timeless design with modern practicality.

REKLAIM is the one-stop destination for the pre-loved, mint-condition luxury goods Dad wants with no waitlist or long sourcing process attached! Including some of our favorite picks for Dad this Father's Day below: Splurge Everyday Watch — Check out REKLAIM's Timeless Watch Collection. We love a pick like the Rolex Oyster Perpetual! A Backpack He Will Use For Years! — A Prada nylon backpack gives just the right amount of sophistication and practicality to be a long-time staple. Give Dad the Prada Tessuto Backpack. For Dad's Summer Vacations — Give him a Saint Laurent Nylon Nuxx Duffle Bag from REKLAIM!

Eyebuydirect Verge Glasses: Eyebuydirect's Verge Glasses offer both style and function, featuring a full-rim frame made from durable plastic, timeless square lenses, and grippy temple tips for a secure fit. Complete with a sleek matte black finish for unmatched versatility, Verge is perfect for the weekend golfer, daily crossword champ, or even the master of the grill. With customization options such as prescription, blue light filtering, and transition lenses, Eyebuydirect glasses are the perfect gift to elevate dad's looks while making them feel truly special and seen this Father's Day!

Give the gift of elevated downtime with LAKE’s Men’s Pima Sleep Bundle in Seaport Multi Bar Stripe. This thoughtfully curated set—featuring a short-sleeve crewneck tee, shorts and pants—is crafted from LAKE’s signature ultra-soft Pima cotton for next-level comfort. With its versatile layering options and relaxed yet refined striped design, it’s the perfect companion for slow mornings, long travel days or any moment of well-deserved rest.

A do-it-all travel bag made from recycled materials, with smart organization, a padded laptop pocket, and backpack-to-duffel versatility. Perfect for the dad who’s always on the go.

Saint James Iced Tea Classic Lemon Black Tea: This Father's Day, stock Dad’s fridge with Saint James' organic Classic Lemon black tea, the flavor-packed, ready-to-drink iced tea that’s equally refreshing and uplifting. With 0g of sugar, 0 calories, and clean, natural ingredients, Saint James is a drink dads can feel confident about. Classic Lemon delivers a crisp citrus taste with natural caffeine from brewed tea leaves, a gentle hint of plant-based sweetness, and antioxidants and polyphenols in every sip for a focused, feel-good boost. No additives, nothing artificial. Just pure, organic iced tea as it should be. Give Dad a gift that feels good, tastes great, and keeps up with him—at home or on the go.

This shoe is a stylish and comfortable sneaker designed for all-day wear. Part of ALDO's Pillow Walk collection, it features dual-density foam and padded insoles, providing exceptional cushion and support. This technology helps absorb impact and offers rebound, allowing you to skip the break-in period. The molded sock foam adds extra padding at the ball and heel of the foot, enhancing comfort and stability. Crafted with a synthetic upper and rubber sole, the Stepcount sneaker offers durability and flexibility. Its low-top design and round toe provide a classic look suitable for various occasions. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or enjoying a casual outing, the Stepcount men's shoe combines style and comfort effortlessly

Oracle Red Bull Racing New Era 9FIFTY Timeless Taupe Hat: For all the fathers into racing, the Oracle Red Bull Racing New Era 9FIFTY Timeless Taupe Hat is the perfect neutral everyday hat. Fit for the beach, the golf course, the track, and more, this understated and chic hat is ideal for upgrading your father’s wardrobe and helping him show his love for racing.

Introducing an elevated classic done in a sustainable way. With subtle nautical inspired details like stripes on the interior side panels and corded laces, Rothy's men's boat shoe takes inspiration from classic boat shoes' simplicity and versatility. The Ravello Boat Shoe features a breathable knitted upper, perfect for wear in warmer weather, and an EVA midsole for underfoot comfort in every step. The Ravello Boat Shoe is made from 100% recycled water bottles and built in our LEED certified factory. It took about 14 plastic bottles to knit this pair of shoes.

Source: courtesy of Francesco Sapienza

Dewar’s Whisky Golf Balls From Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate: Treat Dad to a hole-in-one with Dewar's Whisky Golf Balls! These dark chocolate golf balls are filled with a delicious whisky ganache and cookie praline, making them the perfect gift for Father's Day. Fore-get about boring gifts and swing for the sweet spot with these playful and unique treats. Par-tee on the course or at home, these balls are sure to be a hit with Dad!

Source: courtesy of High West

High West Bourye Whiskey: High West Bourye is a rare, premium blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys, offering a rich, complex flavor profile with notes of honey, vanilla and spice — perfect for savoring special moments with Dad.

Step out and stand out this summer with True Religion's Ricky Ultra Distressed Rope Stitch Straight Jean. Crafted in a light wash with rugged, ultra-distressed finish, these jeans combine comfort with standout style. The signature rope stitching and distinctive horseshoe detailing on the back flap pockets add a modern edge.

Jasper Hill x Sandeman Port Father’s Day Gift Box: This Father’s Day, celebrate with a gift that brings bold flavors and expert craftsmanship to the table—the return of the limited-edition JasperHill x Sandeman Port washed Mini-Harbison! As part of the Jasper Hill Father’s Day Club, this unique gift box features a curated selection of Jasper Hill cheeses alongside artisanal Portuguese delicacies. This special collaboration delivers a rich, creamy cheese infused with deep red fruit notes and a touch of smoky fire, perfectly paired with a chilled glass of Sandeman Founder’s Reserve Port. The result? A decadent, unforgettable pairing for the dad or father figure who truly appreciates great food.

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Gift Set: This set offers the award-winning Venezuelan rum beautifully boxed with two glasses - ready for them to enjoy neat or over ice. Made from locally-sourced sugar cane and distilled at the foot of the Andes Mountains using a unique system of three styles: column still, batch kettle and pot still. Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva has whiskey lovers taking note! The gift set is available now on ReserveBar for $37.46 for a limited time while supplies last.

A retro-inspired sneaker with bold style and hands-free tech—perfect for the dad who wants to look good without slowing down.

Quartet Painted Steel Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad: Elevate your workspace and achieve a clutter-free, organized desk with the Quartet Painted Steel Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad. Designed to sit conveniently between your keyboard and monitor, this sleek desk pad offers effortless access to your notes while helping you stay focused without distractions. The durable painted steel surface resists marker stains and ghosting, ensuring a clean and clear writing space every time. Declutter even further by storing your keyboard beneath the pad on the included felt keyboard mat, while the built-in accessory channel keeps your favorite dry-erase markers within easy reach. With its magnetic surface, you can also attach paper notes and magnets for added convenience and functionality.

Quartet InvisaMount Glass Dry-Erase Board: Inspire creativity and innovative thinking with the Quartet InvisaMount Glass Board, designed to elevate your workspace with both functionality and modern style. Its frameless design and hidden mounting hardware create the illusion that the board floats on the wall, offering an uninterrupted surface that enhances both aesthetics and usability. The 16:9 wide aspect ratio maximizes writing space, giving you more room to expand on your ideas. Engineered for exceptional erasability, the easy-to-clean glass surface resists stains, ghosting, scratches, and dents—even with heavy, daily use—ensuring a clear message every time. As a GREENGUARD Gold certified product, it meets rigorous health-based standards for low chemical emissions, making it a safe and sustainable choice for offices, schools, and healthcare environments. Paired with Quartet accessories like glass board markers, high-power magnets, and magnetic erasers, this board combines versatile performance with sophisticated design for long-term, productive use.

A trail-inspired golf shoe built for all terrains and conditions—featuring cloud-like comfort, waterproof tech, and cleat-like grip. For the dad who takes his game (and gear) seriously.

27 87 GENETIC BLISS genetic bliss speaks to our base potential, the essence of who and what we are — the unshakeable. A molecular perfume designed to adapt to your body’s unique natural scent, it’s infused with woody notes like akigalawood, belambra, and creamy sandalwood for a fragrance as singular as your genetic code. As a molecular perfume, this fragrance does not evolve over time, but blends consistently and linearly into its surroundings. Great as a stand-alone or in combination with other 27 87 perfumes.

L’OBJET Blindfold Eau de Parfum A fragrance crafted in collaboration with master perfumer Yann Vasnier, Blindfold explores the intimate connection between sensory deprivation and imagination, celebrating the shared values of craftsmanship, sensuality, and beauty.Inspired by the warmth and intimacy of human touch, Blindfold evokes the sensation of bare skin and the comforting embrace of crisp sheets. A musky, powdery blend that creates an experience where the absence of sight heightens the sense of feeling, enveloping you in warmth, sensuality, and mystery.The name Blindfold symbolizes the art of surrendering to one’s senses, creating an experience of complete immersion where perception becomes more vivid and personal.

The Lost Explorer Trilogy Pack – a journey through flavor, terroir, and tradition. This luxurious mezcal tasting set features 200ml bottles of The Lost Explorer’s award-winning Espadín, Tobalá, and Salmiana mezcals. Whether he’s a seasoned connoisseur or a curious imbiber, it’s a gift that surprises, delights, and invites him to taste adventure. (SRP: $99.99 | available on Speakeasy and thelostexplorer.com).

Shokz's OpenDots ONE is designed to keep you connected without the isolation; simply clip them on and immerse yourself in your favorite sounds while out for a walk, commuting, or listening to music. Open-Ear True Wireless Design: Lightweight and discreet with no ear canal pressure. Pocket-Sized Charging Case: Easy to toss into any bag or carry-on. Situational Awareness: Hear the world around you, from airport announcements to bike paths.

The Martingale Collector’s Gift Set (SRP: $89.99) includes a 375ml bottle alongside a cognac tasting glass and authenticity card (#/1,500) encased in a hand numbered collectible keepsake box. A beautiful image of the stained-glass window on the Thomas family Chateau on the inside cover inspires the brand ethos, emblem and bottle design. Martingale: The French word for doubling down. Martingale Cognac, custom-made for a new generation, was created precisely for today’s palate: fresh, fragrant, and refined. Martingale represents a legacy deeply rooted in cognac. Martingale is a milestone for this family's esteemed domaine, representing their first-ever branded consumer product despite their century-long history of quietly and consistently producing the finest eaux-de-vie for renowned houses.

Jefferson’s Bourbon – known for redefining bourbon through bold experimentation – introduces its latest innovation, Jefferson’s Reserve Cask Strength. This limited-edition release is a high-proof evolution (130 proof) of the iconic Jefferson’s Reserve, delivering a non-chill filtered, full-bodied experience that pushes the limits of bourbon craftsmanship (SRP $69.99 | 750ml).

C4 Sport® Pre Workout Powder : Power up every training session with the upgraded C4 Sport pre-workout! Packed with extra active ingredients for hard-hitting energy, and fatigue-fighting muscular endurance, C4 Sport redefines high performance. Every scoop delivers 200mg of hard-hitting caffeine for the explosive energy C4 is known for. Next, we combined 2g of CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, Creatine, Arginine, and BetaPower® Betaine to hit every rep with enhanced muscular endurance. Finally, the addition of critical electrolytes and key minerals are the fuel that power elite hydration. For hard-hitting training performance trusted by professional and collegiate athletes, fuel every workout with the new C4 Sport!

Sunday Lawn Care, Mosquito Deleto ($24.99): This plant-based mosquito yard spray formula uses concentrated lemongrass and cedar oils to not only kill mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks on contact, but also repel newcomers—so you can have up to 4 weeks of buzz-free bliss.

NIRA, NIRA Pro+ a professional-grade, FDA-cleared wrinkle reduction laser he can use at home.Designed for simplicity and results, no serums, skincare products, or prep required—just use it on clean, bare skin for 2 minutes a day. Using the same 1450nm non-fractional laser technology trusted by dermatologists, the Pro+ gently stimulates collagen production and helps restore firmness and smoothness, without pain, irritation, or downtime.Try the NIRA Pro+ Flex Program—a no-pressure way to experience professional-grade wrinkle reduction. With NIRA Flex, you get access to advanced laser skincare for just $45/month, with no long-term commitment. It's the perfect way for Dad to test the tech before fully committing—making it an ideal Father’s Day gift that’s both thoughtful and practical.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey SRP: $24.99 | ABV: 40%: This 80-proof liquid is a blend of Ireland's finest golden grain and single malt whiskey. Produced in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water, triple distilled and aged in oak barrels delivering a smooth and approachable taste with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood.

Rally Orbital Massager: Rally is a handheld massager for people looking for muscle relief and recovery. It uses a proprietary orbiting pad to warm up and penetrate sore muscles. Rally is high-powered and low impact, so relief is not just deep but soothing. It targets where you need relief most, from neck and shoulders to quads and feet—all without discomfort.

Brooks Brothers Sunglasses: A classic square acetate frame highlighted by customMadras core wire detailing and signature BrooksBrothers’ craftsmanship, this modern sun style deliversa polished Brooks Brothers look with a touch oftimeless charm.

Men's Classic Pique Polo Shirt From Psycho Bunny: The men's Classic piqué polo is a tried-and-true wardrobe staple. Spun from breathable Pima cotton and cut for a clean profile, it's accented with mother-of-pearl buttons and an embroidered Bunny logo.

Guinot After Shave Balm ($50): A moisturizing, soothing, and refreshing after-shave balm that immediately calms sensitive freshly-shaven skin. This balm also smooths and softens skinKey ingredients include Potassium & Magnesium to calm sensitive skin, Menthol to soothe skin, Witch Hazel Extract to tone and cleanse skin, and Vitamin E for its antioxidant properties.