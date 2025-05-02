SHOPPING Mother's Day Gift Guide 2025: Flower Your Mom Will All the Love She Deserves on Her Special Day

Mother's Day 2025 is almost upon us! Whether she's your mom or exhibits that role, Sunday, May 11, is all about making the women in your life who helped raise you feel loved. Between beauty products she'll love, a stylish new addition to her wardrobe or a new household item she didn't know she needed, there's so many options when comes to choosing the perfect present for mom! Keep scrolling to shop OK!'s 2025 Mother's Day Gift Guide.

Susie's signature cake and our #1 seller—now with a beautiful floral decoration for Mother's Day! Four layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our SusieBlue buttercream vanilla frosting, and decorated with painted flowers and the message "Happy Mother's Day!" This cake is a 6-inch cake. Each cake is shipped with a complimentary candle and matchbox. Pre-order now! Available to ship starting 4/28.

Celebrate Mom with our Happy Mother's Day bundle which includes 3 Vanilla, 3 Strawberry Shortcake Bar, 3 Red Velvet and 3 Dark Chocolate with a Happy Mother's Day gift wrap. Order by May 8 to be delivered by Mother's Day.

My Better Batch was born from the real-life juggle of motherhood and career. This mom-founded brand was designed to give busy parents a shortcut to homemade-quality cookies in just 15 minutes. Its clean-label cookie mixes offer a simple, heartfelt way to show love through baking—without the mess or time commitment. It’s the perfect “mom dupe” for Mother’s Day: sharing thoughtful, delicious, and made-with-love bakery-quality cookies without hassle.

Created and approved by mamas for mamas, this hydrating, dermatologist tested SPF trio provides the pampering your mom deserves with its subtle lavender scent while shielding their face, lips, and whole body from UV rays, and blue light. There’s zero white cast, thanks to Mama Sol's reef-friendly, non-nano zinc oxide formula. Safe and nourishing for sensitive skin, pregnant moms, and nursing mamas.

Perfect for the on-the-go mom, the travel friendly mini 2-in-1 styling tool includes one base and two attachments—a hot brush for smoothing and a curling wand for bouncy waves. It features a ceramic coating for frizz-free styling and includes a travel bag and heat mat making it easy to take wherever you may go.

Gift your mom a relaxing escape, with the Malibu Sunset candle - bringing the warmth of golden hour into the home. With soothing notes inspired by the California coast, this luxe coconut candle creates the perfect ambiance for unwinding after a long day.

For the beauty & self-care obsessed mamas, TikTok Viral Beauty Brand, Babe Original’s lash serum is a gentle, yet effective lash growth serum for longer looking, healthier lashes. In just 6 weeks, you’ll notice fuller, healthier, and longer-looking lashes with this simple am/pm treatment.

For the wellness obsessed moms, this ready-to-drink collagen supplement is perfect for busy moms on the go, delivering high-quality type 1 hydrolyzed marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and essential vitamins to support skin, hair, and overall health. A must-have that will make you glow from within.

Skin Pharm: If you really want to save big - our AM Essentials and PM Essentials are 15% off for Mother's Day. Getting her both of these products will truly mean she is set for kissably soft skin! The AM Essentials bundle ($330 - worth $365 - not including the additional 15% discount) includes one of our newest cleansers, Gentle Rinse, Youth Serum, best-selling Glow Factor, and Tinted SPF46. The PM Essentials bundle ($190 - worth $213 - not including the additional 15% discount) includes our other newest cleanser, Power Wash, Night Watch, and our brand new ultra-rich moisturizer, Face Whip

Guinot Beauté Neuve Mask ($49): The NEW Beauté Neuve Mask, a luxurious 5-minute treatment designed to visibly transform the skin, delivering an instant glow and a smoother, youthful appearance. DOUBLE ACTION REGENERATING Stabilized Vitamin C helps neutralize free radicals caused by environmental stressors like pollution, smoking, and UV exposure. Eclalixir (Chage Mushroom) restores the skin's radiance and evens the complexion. Gluconolactone gently exfoliates for clearer skin. NOURISHING Shea Butter – strengthens the skin's natural barrier and creates a nourishing protective film. Macadamia Oil nourishes and protects the skin. Restores suppleness and elasticity.

Looking for a more fun pour to enjoy with mom? Drop of Sunshine’s sparkling rosé is full of bright citrus notes making this the perfect bubbly pour! With additional notes of raspberry and strawberry, this effervescent wine pairs beautifully with a delicious charcuterie board with a side of fruit.

Bright, balanced and classic, this chardonnay is a wine that mom is sure to love as she imparts her wisdom. With a crisp, fruity flavor and pairing perfectly with creamy cheeses on a charcuterie board, this wine is perfect for a night or a daytime brunch date with mom!

For the mom who deserves designer vibes without the luxury price, ScentMatch is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift—a new home fragrance line of crave-worthy wax melts (think Le Labo and Baccarat Rouge dupes) for under $5, exclusively at Walmart. With no flames, no splurge, and 36 hours of dreamy scent, it’s a glam treat for moms who love a little indulgence.

Gift her a moment of calm with this gentle, dermatologist-developed cleanser that transforms daily cleansing into a soul-nurturing ritual. Infused with glycerin, manuka honey, turmeric, and chamomile, it effortlessly removes makeup, dirt, and impurities—leaving skin soft, refreshed, and never stripped.

A pink twist on the aperitif cocktail, the St-Germain Rosé Hugo Spritz is a light, bright, and fresh way to toast to summer. Using the still or sparkling rosé of your choice, a 1 ½ oz of St Germain, soda water and mint leaves, create the lighter, better, fresher spritz in no time! Perfect for an outdoor garden party or a rooftop lounge, the St- Germain Rosé Hugo Spritz is the spritz of the season.

For any moms-to-be, this lightweight serum-like mineral sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays and is pregnancy-friendly! At an affordable price point, the SPF is formulated with an antioxidant-rich complex, non-nano zinc oxide, niacinamide, and aloe leaf juice, it not only shields the skin but also helps brighten and hydrate over time. For a busy mom, you get the best of both worlds—sunscreen AND skincare in one, cutting down on the layers and simplifying your morning routine

Upgrade mom’s beauty regimen with three delightful skincare treats to complement their favorite full-size moisturizer for decadently soft skin. This one-of-a-kind collection blends the decadent allure of Ladurée’s confections with the sophistication of Estée Lauder’s iconic beauty expertise. All housed in a beautiful Estée Lauder x Ladurée cosmetic bag.

This Mother’s Day, let’s raise a glass to the moms who’ve taught us how to savor the sweet moments—and maybe even enjoy a smooth sip or two. Created by hospitality legend Jon Taffer, Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon is an indulgent, elevated spirit that brings rich caramel notes, warm vanilla, and just a hint of toasted nuttiness. Whether she’s hosting brunch, unwinding with her book club, or treating herself after a long day, this is the bottle that says: you’ve earned it, Mom.

Elegantly designed to maximize comfort for cats of all sizes, Litter-Robot 4 features advanced litter-sifting technology, reduced litter tracking, and real-time monitoring of waste and litter levels, plus tracks your cat’s weight with SmartScale® in the Whisker app. To celebrate all cat moms out there, Whisker will also be offering $75 off of all bundles from 4/21 through 5/12.

TheraFace Mask: The TheraFace Mask is the ultimate skincare device that is redefining at-home treatments and unlike any other mask on the market, featuring science-backed technology, clinically proven results, and unmatched performance. This LED light therapy skincare mask is clinically proven to reveal firmer, smoother and healthier-looking skin.

ThermBack LED: ThermBack LED combines four therapies to relieve lower back pain, boost healing and improve mobility. It offers customizable treatment options for fast-acting lower back pain relief.

TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller ($699): If you’re a new parent traveling with your little one, TernX is a game changer. The TernX Carry-On Luggage Stroller is the first carry-on luggage that transforms into a travel stroller in seconds. This multi-award-winning carry-on luggage stroller is designed to lighten the load, making it easier for parents to manage the many items needed when traveling with kids. The patented product was made by parents who turned their personal experience into an innovative product that helps families worldwide simplify travel for stress-free adventures. It features an 18L luggage capacity but is still compact and lightweight (16.9 lbs.). It fits in the overhead compartment, or you can take it onboard as hand luggage stroller.

The Andre Assous Filo Espadrille Wedge is crafted for all day wear featuring the latest Sole Motion Technology. With cloud-like cushioning and flexibility, lightweight EVA midsoles and outsoles, and a ribbed outsole for traction and stability, each shoe promises extreme comfort all day and night for all women. The versatile slip-on wedge sandal with a casual cross-strap and open toe are perfect for warmer days ahead.

Laifen Swift SE in Pink: On sale for $110.49, offers fast drying with heat protection through Laifen’s signature Temperature Cycling Mode, and magnetic nozzles for versatile styling

Crown Pleaser From Stripes: Treat your hair like royalty with our nourishing and volumizing hair mask, Crown Pleaser. Infused with our proprietary blend featuring Ectoine and Squalane, plus a potent blend of protein-rich amino acids and revitalizing plant extracts, it transforms thinning hair with luxurious shine and softness. Perfect for those concerned about changing hair, Crown Pleaser revitalizes locks, bringing them back to life with style.​ Changing hair, meet Ectoine. This genius ingredient uses smart-targeted hydration to distribute moisture to where the hair needs it most​. Lightly scented with a modern blend of iris, blooming beach rose, and creamy sandalwood, wrapped in a blanket of suede and soft musk. Naomi’s Scent-sational Inspiration: Our founder is fond of roses and natural fragrances that deliver a sense of luxurious, self-care.

NIRA Pro+ Laser: The two most powerful, painless, at-home anti-aging lasers for maximum wrinkle reduction and skin renewal. The NIRA Pro+ Laser is our fastest, most powerful device yet, delivering professional-grade wrinkle reduction in just 2 minutes a day. Using the same 1450nm non-fractional laser technology trusted by dermatologists, it stimulates natural collagen production to smooth fine lines, restore firmness, and reverse signs of aging—all without pain or downtime. With 50% more power and 35% faster treatments, the NIRA Pro+ makes achieving youthful skin easier than ever. App-connected for progress tracking, skincare insights, and rewards, it’s clinically proven, FDA-cleared, and safe for all skin types.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath: Rediscover Laura Mercier’s iconic Honey Bath – now with an even more indulgent formula with efficacious, premium skincare ingredients to cleanse, soften, smooth and pamper. Decadent foaming bubbles condition skin while providing an indulgent, restorative escape. Formulated to help protect skin's moisture barrier and leave skin feeling clean and supple. Almond Coconut: Inspired by Almond and Coconut, Laura created this seductive, comforting blend. Discover notes of Coconut, Almond and Vanilla mixed with Heliotrope and Musk for a rich, alluring experience

James Allen Charms Collection: The James Allen charm collection is available in both 14k yellow and 14k white gold, with an array of charms including numbers, letters, and various fun shapes like hearts, martinis, music notes and more. The charms, which include gorgeous gemstones and lab-grown diamonds, are designed for exclusive use with the silicone bead slider charm chain necklace. Utilizing a unique silicone-lined bead, place the charm anywhere on the chain, and the best part - it stays put!

Dash Deluxe Shaved Ice and Slushy Maker: Ready to raise the bar? The Deluxe Shaved Ice & Slushy Maker transforms your countertop into a frosty wonderland. With an ultra-sharp adjustable blade, creating the fluffiest and most mouthwatering frozen treats imaginable is as easy as plugging it in––snow simple! From classic snow cones and slushies to cocktails, mocktails, and frosé, you can cool off with your favorite frozen treats any time of year. With the included one liter Serving Pitcher, you'll always be ready to serve bigger batches of icy concoctions that the whole family can enjoy together. When the party is over, the easy-to-disassemble design ensures cleanup is a breeze, making storage a snap. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Get creative with the included Recipe Guide and indulge in icy treats that’ll feel like love at frost sight!

Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System in Limited Edition Blossom Bliss: This Shark FlexStyle® in Limited Edition Blossom Bliss is Shark’s latest LTO colorway launching just in time for Mother’s Day. FlexStyle® is mom’s must-have styler, offering versatile styling options for salon-quality results at home.

This Mother’s Day, skip the roses – these are the rosés mom actually wants. Straight from Provence, and prettier than any bouquet, Miraval offers three beautifully crafted rosés that deliver a perfect pour for every kind of Mother’s Day moment. Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé ($19.99) is a timeless classic, offering notes of vine peach, hibiscus, and a silky, mineral finish.

Studio by Miraval Rosé ($17.99) brings a fresh, vibrant twist with red berries, blood orange, and a hint of the Mediterranean Sea – ideal for cocktails or casual sipping.

Weed Warrior Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate Refill: Keep your Weed Warrior starter system ready for a full season of weed management. This value 2-pack of our concentrated herbicidal soap formula gives you double the coverage for ongoing weed & grass control. Designed for your existing Sunday pouch and wand sprayer, each bottle lets you treat up to 224 sq. ft. Our fast-acting, non-selective concentrate kills stubborn populations of weeds, mosses, algae, and grasses in as little as 20 minutes. Perfect for larger areas or maintaining weed control in garden beds, near patios, along sidewalks, and mulched areas.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser: Formulated with nourishing cocoa butter and soothing chamomile, it removes makeup and impurities for smooth, radiant, and refreshed skin.

Nautical Stripe Super Soft Button-down Cami and shorts From La Vie en Rose: Easy breezy soft and cozy nautical set for mom! This cami and short set are made of la Vie en Rose’s super soft peachy dream fabric.

Source: courtesy of Francesco Sapienza

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate: Chef s Selections Box with a unique pièce de résistance, the White ChocolateStrawberry Balsamic Bar Creamy white chocolate infused with the sweet essence of ripe strawberries and the subtle tang of balsamic vinegar, decorated to express your love for mom.

Satin Chemise in Tropical Escape Champagne From SOMA: This sleek, satin chemise is part of Soma's newest Artist Collab Series, featuring artist Jen Sievers. Her hand-painted landscape will take you on a tropical escape every time you wear it.

Bubble Hem Sleeveless Dress From GU: Bubble silhouette dress with versatile tucked top that goes well with pullover tops or in layered looks

RB2341 Clubmaster Way: Ray-Ban Clubmaster Way sunglasses are a modern take on the iconic Clubmaster style. With their square shape and pink tortoise on gold frame, these sunglasses add a touch of glamour to any look. The lenses provide 100% UV protection, making them both stylish and functional.

Room Service Arizona Short Knit PJ Set in Lobster Lounge: The Arizona Short Set in Lobster Lounge features a playful summer print and is made of an ultra-soft and stretchy jersey fabric. A wonderful PJ set for Mom to help her stay cool, comfy and super chic this summer.

Rya Collection True Love Cover Up: A beautiful chiffon cover up that can be worn many ways. A little extra something special for mom to have in her wardrobe!

Blushington, the luxury express beauty franchise concept dedicated to making A-List beauty services accessible to all customers. They offer blowouts, hair styling, wig services, makeup application, and skincare services all under one roof at their Manhattan flagship. Blushington provides a luxurious yet accessible beauty experience, whether you're prepping for a special event or seeking a quick refresh. Their expert artists deliver personalized services in a stylish, welcoming environment.