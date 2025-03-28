SHOPPING Spring Is Here! See OK!'s Skincare, Beauty, Home, Food and Wellness Essentials to Feel Good This Season Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Spring is finally here (thank goodness)! Now that the sun is shining and warm weather is on it's way, OK! has rounded up our favorite food finds, beauty and skincare essentials, wellness favorites and more for the new season!

Article continues below advertisement

Sea, sun and a wild spirit that’s always glowing — Love Shack Fancy's Love on the Beach Eau de Parfum is led by lush tropical blooms like frangipani, paired with island coconut. Salt water and skin musks amplify your natural scent, while ambrox and sandalwood give it a creamy, woody warmth that lasts for ages. Ylang-ylang and gardenia elevate the beachy vibe with a cool elegance. Smells like an ombré sunset; lingers beyond the horizon. Created with love and rich tropical warmth by perfumer Gabriela Chelariu.

Article continues below advertisement

Art of Tea is a premium brand specializing in high-quality, hand-blended teas and elegant gift sets. The Two Quart Iced Tea Set is perfect for spring and summer, featuring a 66-ounce pitcher and your choice of iced tea pouches for a refreshing warm-weather drink. With flavors like Summer Peach, Passionfruit Jasmine, Green Pomegranate, and more, you can find the perfect blend to suit your taste at artoftea.com!

Article continues below advertisement

Discover one of Lilly Lashes most iconic styles, now without the glue! Miami is a rounded lash that delivers length, volume, and a touch of seduction to any look. With Lilly's body heat-activated, self-adhesive band, Miami reaches new heights, becoming the most iconic lash we’ve ever created.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bubble flower just got more power. Power Wave is a peptide-rich cream moisturizer that deeply hydrates and restores dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin and maintains healthy skin barrier function. Key Ingredients + Benefits: Jojoba Oil helps soften the skin and lock in hydration for a reduction in water loss. Hexapeptide-9 is a peptide that helps create a more resilient skin barrier and improves skin barrier function. Aquaxyl is a sugar-derived moisture booster that helps reinforce the skin barrier.

Article continues below advertisement

A luminous mineral SPF that leaves skin looking instantly brighter and smoother with visibly blurred pores– for a natural, soft-radiant glow.

Article continues below advertisement

Fur's Ingrown Concentrate is a soothing ingrown treatment that gently banishes bumps and redness. Together with its textured finger mitt, this all-natural oil soothes irritation and eradicates ingrowns, resulting in clear, smooth pores for even the most sensitive skin.

Article continues below advertisement

Tower 28's best selling LipSoftie Tinted Lip Treatment now available in new Red Bean Mochi shade, is a sheer rosy nude, that delivers the intense hydration of a lip mask with a sweet sheer tint thanks to it's food-grade non-artificial flavor. Designed for sensitive, irritated lips, this derm-approved treatment is 100% clinically-proven to help heal and repair dry, damaged lips and is the only lip treatment approved by the National Eczema Association.

Article continues below advertisement

Featuring all of Branch Basics' best-selling products, this human-safe kit cleans your entire home. With powerful, non-toxic ingredients, it’s the perfect refresh to kickstart a healthier, chemical-free space this spring free from harmful toxins and scents.

Article continues below advertisement

BIBS' Try-It Collection 4-pack features four different shield styles, three nipple shapes, and two materials to experiment with, all in one convenient kit. When it comes to finding the right pacifier for your baby, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution, which is why this discovery set allows for babies to experiment with different materials, shapes, and styles.

Article continues below advertisement

Meet the iconic pacifier that BIBS was built on — a timeless favorite bringing comfort and joy to babies for over 40 years. Redefining the look and feel of parenting, BIBS STUDIO Collection puts a fresh spin on baby products, empowering parents to express their unique style without compromising on quality, safety, or standards.

Article continues below advertisement

Pressed Juicery's Lemon Blueberry Crumble Freeze ($6.95) is the perfect balance of sweet and tart, featuring a zesty lemon-infused Freeze topped with juicy blueberries and a buttery crumble. It’s a sunshine-inspired dessert that makes for a refreshing snack, a light post-workout treat, or just a delicious way to welcome warmer days! Capturing the refreshing flavors of spring, the Lemon Blueberry Crumble Freeze offers the perfect balance of fruity, zesty, + crunchy goodness in every bite.

Article continues below advertisement

With performance engineering, integrated connectivity, and the highest-grade materials designed for ultimate protection, the babyark Smart features 14 sensors that provide life-saving, real-time alerts, including buckling confirmation and our one-of-a-kind Forgotten Child Alert.

Article continues below advertisement

AV Laboratories Eye Cream: AV Laboratories new Eye Cream ($132) instantly soothes and strengthens the delicate skin around the eyes while locking in moisture and hydration. Its dual-action formulation contains AVL SOM3®, the brand’s patented longevity technology, and clinical grade actives, formulated to work with your skin to target specific skin concerns. Designed for those with a healthy skin barrier, it is clinically proven to enhance skin hydration, with sustained moisture for 8 hrs. This potent eye cream delivers powerful results to visibly smooth, firm, and brighten your skin - perfect for those seeking intense, results-driven care.

Article continues below advertisement

The all-new Colgate Total Active Prevention System is a revolutionary three-product system designed to empower consumers to take control of their oral health with a preventative solution. It includes a newly reformulated toothpaste, an innovative toothbrush, and mouthwash designed to be used together to be 15x more effective at fighting the root cause of many oral health problems*. *such as gingivitis and cavities by reducing bacteria buildup in 6 weeks starting in week 1 when used together, vs non-antibacterial fluoride toothpaste and flat trim toothbrush

Article continues below advertisement

Camp Snap is a $65 rechargeable, screen-free digital camera that captures film-like images without distractions. With 500 photos per charge (2,000 total) and an easy USB-C plug-in for seamless sharing, it’s a retro-inspired yet modern must-have.

Article continues below advertisement

TheraBox: Designed by therapists to spark joy and wellness, TheraBox is the ultimate self-care subscription box. Each month, subscribers receive a curated selection of eight full-sized wellness products—think aromatherapy, skincare, and lifestyle treats—plus a happiness activity to inspire mindfulness and positivity. With a value of up to $200 per box and flexible subscription options from one month to a full year, TheraBox makes prioritizing self-care effortless. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone special, this subscription delivers feel-good essentials straight to your door. More info at mytherabox.com.

Article continues below advertisement

imPRESS Falsies Long Lasting in Demi Natural: imPRESS Long Lasting NO GLUE Press On Lashes are redefining false eyelashes. Designed for the lash lover who’s looking for long-lasting use with easy application. These pre-bonded lash clusters are waterproof, reusable, and stay on for up to 5 days.

Article continues below advertisement

The Weekender From BÉIS: A fan-favorite for a reason, The Weekender is designed for effortless travel with a spacious main compartment, a separate bottom compartment for shoes or toiletries, and a trolley sleeve for easy stacking on luggage. With multiple organizational pockets, a key leash, and laptop-friendly design, it’s perfect for quick getaways, road trips, and carry-on travel.

Article continues below advertisement

ageLOC LumiSpa iO From Nu Skin: Unlock the skin of your dreams with the ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO. In just two minutes, twice a day, this award-winning device delivers a smoother complexion and seven clinically proven skin benefits. Featuring smart IoT technology, it personalizes your routine while its Micropulse Oscillating technology and pore-purifying action cleanse away dirt, oil, makeup, and toxins—without disturbing your skin’s delicate microbiome. The perfect way to achieve healthier, glowing skin!

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nu Colour Lip Mask : Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips with Nu Colour Lip Mask. This luscious overnight treatment delivers intense moisture, leaving your lips soft, smooth, and ready for anything by morning. Infused with Coconut Oil and Sunflower Seed Wax, the plant-based formula melts into your lips, providing protection, hydration, and lasting softness. Lush, hydrated lips are just a mask away!

Article continues below advertisement

Bang Any Means Orange: Creator supergroup AMP has joined forces with Bang Energy to launch their own flavor – Bang Any Means Orange. The refreshing zero sugar orange flavor with a zesty kick tastes like the new springtime sunshine feels. Any Means Orange combines bold natural flavors with an energy-enhancing blend of 300 mg of caffeine, Ultra CoQ10 and essential aminos providing functional benefits to level up your day or night. It is the first time Bang has collaborated with any celebrity on their own flavor. And, Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor and ImDavisss don’t just feature on the can; they hand-picked the flavor and were instrumental in creating its unique look and name. According to energy drink aficionado Agent 00, Any Means Orange is “by far the best energy drink flavor I’ve tasted in my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

RPZL x Kate Turner Mama Claw Clip Collection: NYC Mompreneur Kate Turner has collaborated with RPZL on a “Mama” Claw Clip Collection featuring engraved, crystalized Italian acetate claw clips that celebrate the joy of motherhood (dog moms included!). $35 each. Collection includes “mama”, “boy mom”, “girl mom” and “dog mom” in black, cream and tortoise.

Article continues below advertisement

Spring Clean Your Home & Car With Fresh Scents from Drift Spring is officially here and with it, the desire to freshen up all aspects of your life! There’s no better way to make your home and even your car feel fresh and clean for the new season than with Drift, the premium home & car scent brand! Whether your car is full of crumbs or your home is feeling stale after the dreary winter, Drift provides an array of must-have items this spring that will leave a lasting impression while being safe for the world, people, and animals around you. Featuring premium natural-born essential and fragrance oil blends, Drift’s aesthetically designed car fresheners, home diffusers, room sprays and candles, will give all of your spaces a sophisticated aroma inspired by designer grade fragrances, making each room feel revived for the spring season. With a variety of different scents such as Teak, Wild Lavender, Open Air, and Grove, along with the opportunity to try a new scent every month through their Scent of the Month subscription and even Drift’s seasonal selections, you can ensure that your car + home are constantly smelling fresh + clean this spring.

Article continues below advertisement

CYBEX Solution G2 Folding Travel High-Back Booster: Just in time for spring travel, CYBEX is introducing the Solution G2, a foldable high-back booster seat designed to make travel season with kids safer, and a little easier for everyone. As the successor to ADAC’s best ever-tested high back booster, the Solution G i-Fix, this seat was engineered to fold in seconds so that can easily be taken in and out of the car for on-the-go seamlessness. Whether flying across the country, or switching between cars, CYBEX couples’ convenience with premium safety features to deliver this travel-friendly solution for parents everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Liquid Luck: Liquid Luck is more than just a non-alcoholic beverage: it’s a functional drink designed to support well-being, curb alcohol cravings, and promote your overall health. Created by Reframe, it blends science-backed ingredients to help you stay present and engaged, whether you’re socializing, unwinding, or looking to sharpen your focus. With great taste and targeted benefits, Liquid Luck seamlessly fits into any lifestyle while supporting your goals. "Liquid Luck was born from listening to our community. Millions of Reframers have shared with us that social situations can feel challenging without a drink, and that they want an alcohol-free alternative that is healthier and can directly support their goals. We worked with experts in neuroscience and functional nutrition to create a beverage that not only tastes great but also provides targeted support for different needs. Every ingredient was carefully selected to offer a science-backed way to feel good in the moment while reinforcing long-term well-being, without the need for alcohol," says CEO/co-founder Vedant Pradeep. "Most non-alcoholic beverages aim to replicate the taste of alcohol, but Liquid Luck is designed with a different purpose—it supports well-being with science-backed ingredients that help curb alcohol cravings. Each variety is also formulated with functional ingredients tailored to specific needs: Calm to ease stress or relax, Focus to support mental clarity, Energy for a natural boost, and Mood to uplift and stabilize your emotions. Unlike traditional NA drinks, Liquid Luck isn’t just about what’s missing—it’s about what it adds, offering a refreshing and intentional way to support your goals without compromising on the taste," continues Pradeep.

Article continues below advertisement

Slice Mini Cutter: Slice Tools combine safety, style, and practicality in a way that makes everyday cutting tasks easier—and dare we say, even fun. Featuring finger-friendly ceramic blades and ergonomic designs, these tools tackle everything from unboxing packages to food prep and crafting with ease. Plus, with a variety of sleek, colorful options, they’re as stylish as they are functional. Whether you’re spring cleaning, organizing, or tackling DIY projects, Slice makes the cut. A favorite for everyday use, the Slice Mini Cutter is small but mighty, with a built-in magnet for easy storage and a finger-friendly® blade that makes opening boxes, slicing packaging, and tackling tricky clamshells safer and easier.

Article continues below advertisement

Talenti Bakery Collection of Gelato Layers (available nationwide): Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter : A cookie lover’s dream with layers of chocolate chip cookie gelato, shortbread cookie crumbles, gooey cookie batter, vanilla gelato, and a chocolate cookie base.

A cookie lover’s dream with layers of chocolate chip cookie gelato, shortbread cookie crumbles, gooey cookie batter, vanilla gelato, and a chocolate cookie base. Italian Tiramisu : A rich and indulgent twist on the classic dessert with mascarpone gelato, vanilla cookie pieces, espresso chocolate fudge, cold brew coffee sorbetto, and a second layer of vanilla cookies.

A rich and indulgent twist on the classic dessert with mascarpone gelato, vanilla cookie pieces, espresso chocolate fudge, cold brew coffee sorbetto, and a second layer of vanilla cookies. Snickerdoodle Cookie: A cinnamon-spiced delight featuring cinnamon churros, Snickerdoodle cookie gelato, edible Snickerdoodle cookie batter, and vanilla gelato.

Article continues below advertisement

Bubble Power Wave: This peptide-rich cream moisturizer rescues dry, dehydrated faces with a powerful dose of comforting hydrating. Formulated with Jojoba Oil to help soften skin and lock in hydration, Hexapeptide-9 to improve skin barrier function and create a more resilient skin barrier and Aquaxyl, a sugar-derived moisture booster, this product’s silky texture is gentle on sensitive, irritated skin and leaves face feeling soft, hydrated and restored.

Article continues below advertisement

Hot Girls Pearls Clover Cooling Necklace: The new, chic way to stay cool! Featuring the same breakthrough, patented cooling technology, this new clover shape allows for more surface touching your skin for instant cooling relief.

Article continues below advertisement

Pixie Heat RED+ Cordless Styling Iron: Designed by pixie hair specialist Kindra Wright-Horn, the Pixie Heat™ RED+ Cordless Styling Iron is a lightweight, cordless tool with advanced heating technology for precise, even styling, embodying boldness and confidence with its striking red design.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Killigan’s Six Feet Under: Barricade - Household Insect Kit ($49.97): Keep Your Home Safe from Spring Pests--and Harsh Chemicals? Try this NEW + Effective Eco-Insecticide Protect the outside of your home from pesty springtime bugs with this newly launched eco-friendly pest-control kit that’s only a fraction of the cost of traditional pest control companies. The plant-based formula acts as an invisible barrier when applied correctly around the home for up to 90 days of protection against the most common household insects (think: ants, cockroaches, beetles—50+ bug types!).

Article continues below advertisement

The Loveté luxury hair bow tying kits tap into the bow trend for tweens & teens, combining their aesthetics with today’s fashion trends. With Loveté, fashionistas are able to create and tie their own luxury hair bows, thanks to the included fashionable fabric and embellishments. They’re the perfect blend of elegance, quality and a touch of playfulness. Available on Amazon in three different 3-Pack styles including Spring Fling, Prima Ballerina and Dark Academia - there’s a Loveté bow for every aesthetic! MSRP $19.99.

Article continues below advertisement

New Chapter Liquid Multivitamin: New Chapter launched its first-ever Liquid Multivitamin, delivering 45% more nutrients than the leading brand in a delicious, easy-to-take, ready-to-absorb formula for the whole family. With age-appropriate doses for adults and kids (2+), it’s packed with 22 vitamins and minerals plus superfoods and comes in Orange Mango and Mixed Berry flavors. Liquid Multivitamin is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and made without chemical preservatives, like potassium sorbate - all in a sustainable bottle crafted from 99% recycled plastic.

Article continues below advertisement

Golden Creme Cookies: Golden creme cookie lovers, rejoice! Back to Nature's Golden Creme Cookies combine crispy, crunchy wafers with smooth, delicious golden creme for a nostalgic treat made with better-for-you ingredients. Crafted without high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, or artificial flavors, these cookies offer the perfect balance of taste and quality. Since 1960, Back to Nature has been committed to creating wholesome, great-tasting snacks inspired by nature. With a lineup of cookies, crackers, granola, and nut mixes, all are made with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients—because we believe that simple, natural snacks just taste better. Indulge in a cookie that’s as satisfying as it is snackable!

Article continues below advertisement

Johnson’s Baby Shampoo 3x tested formulation - pediatrician, dermatologist, ophthalmologist. No parabens, phthalates, sulfates, dyes, or soap. Our NO MORE TEARS® formula is as gentle to the eyes as pure water. Gentle, hypoallergenic and pH balanced.

Article continues below advertisement

Samuel Adams American Light: -America’s Most Premium Light Beer, is now available nationwide and is crisp, refreshing, and brewed with 100% American ingredients from independent farmers. -At 4.2% ABV and just 115 calories, it’s a flavorful experience without compromise—no benchwarmers here.

Article continues below advertisement

HARD MTN DEW Code Red: To commemorate this much-anticipated release, HARD MTN DEW is adding fuel to the frenzy with a “Code Red” of its own: a PSA to save the world’s redheads. With redheads making up just 2% of the world’s population, the fiery gene is at risk of disappearing forever. HARD MTN DEW is on a mission to save the dwindling population the Code Red: Save the Redheads initiative to help fans find the redhead partner of their dreams by offering a free subscription to a dating website of their choice. Lucky winners will also receive cold-hard cash to purchase ice-cold HARD MTN DEW Code Red.