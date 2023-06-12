The Best Summer Red Lip According to the Experts

"I believe there are perfect red lip colors for everyone," says Gillian Grace a Beauty Content Creator. "The most flattering red lip color on myself is a blue-red. Blue-red lip colors are flattering on my cool/neutral skin tone, and they also tend to make my smile appear brighter. A classic and timeless blue-red lipstick I love is Ruby Woo from MAC. In addition to finding the right finish and formula of a lip product, learning about the undertones of my skin has been just as helpful when I am shopping for a red lip color. Trying on multiple shades of red with different undertones will help you find your perfect shade. For example, I've discovered that though I love orange red lip colors on others, I am not fond of how they look on myself. At the end of the day, there are no particular rules I like to live by when it comes to makeup; it's all about self expression, so wear what you love. I'm going to rock a brown-red lip color next!"