SHOPPING Summer of Style! Here's Every Beauty, Fashion, Fun, Food and Beverage Must-Have This Season Source: Unsplash

Summer has washed ashore! The hottest styles and beauty essentials are out and about this season — and OK! wants to make sure you are glowing inside and out all summer long. Between building your wardrobe with the right sandals and making sure your fridge is stocked with the best thirst-quenching beverages, OK! has hit very corner when it comes to what trending products you should buy in the warmer months ahead. Keep scrolling to check out our summer favorites.

Aerie The Sun-Lover Bikini Top, $34.95: A tanning classic! The triangle fit you know (and love) with removable pads (yes, they’re BACK!).

Aerie Good Day Cover Up Button Down Shirt, $54.95: Today’s affirmation? I love my outfit. Lightweight, airy cotton poplin, Striped, Crisp collar, and Button-down front.

AE Sunchaser Knit V-Neck Swing Tank Top, $24.95: A breezy tank top that's part of a beachy matching set.

AE Stretch Super Low-Rise Denim Perfect Shortie, $49.95: The legs-for-days shortie you know & love, now with a cool, vintage-inspired look & feel

Crochet Wavy Striped Square Neck Mini Sweater Dress From Express: A mini sweater dress complete with a wavy striped pattern, a square neckline, and a crochet fabric.

Square Neck Sleeveless Tie Front Drop Waist Midi Dress: A timeless sleeveless midi dress complete with a cute tie front detail, a flattering drop waist, and a smocked back. The perfect casual dress for this season.

Meet sunny daze deodorant - hello’s new citrus-forward deodorant that fights odor and brings a little sunshine to your every day. Now available on helloproducts.com and Amazon, bright summer days are within reach! This thoughtfully crafted, aluminum-free, vegan, and cruelty-free deodorant will keep you feeling fresh and confident because hello is all about taking care of ourselves.

L'AVANT Collective Home Essential Starter Bundle: The Home Essential Starter Bundle offers all the full-size products you need to upgrade your counters and start your journey with L'AVANT Collective and our high performing plant-based cleaners. Curated with our everyday essentials for eco-friendly cleaning, we know these plant-based alternatives will elevate your cleaning experience— and your countertops.

The Linen Marine Wide Leg Semi-High Rise Pant Birch From Sanctuary: These semi-high-rise, wide-leg linen pants are a breezy, non-stretch essential—perfect for summer days. A fresh addition to Sanctuary’s Summer Collection, they’re also part of the brand’s Smart Creation line, thoughtfully designed with sustainability in mind.

Spikeball is the ultimate summer game for fun in the sun! Whether you're at the beach, in the backyard, or at a park, Spikeball brings fast-paced, competitive action that's easy to learn and endlessly entertaining. It’s portable, perfect for all ages, and a great way to stay active while making memories with friends and family. Make this summer unforgettable—grab a Spikeball set and get in the game!

Hi Beautiful You Body Perfecting Bronzer: A one shade fits all transfer-resistant, multi-functional wash off bronzer that glides on effortlessly to instantly melt into the skin to improve tone, reduce the appearance of redness and other imperfections while adding moisture to the skin. Hyaluronic microspheres hydrate the skin, while ceramides and shea butter help reduce the appearance of dry, flaky skin and maintain hydration by locking in moisture. An easy alternative to self-tanner, one shade fits all, leaving skin looking bronzed, glowy and refreshed. No chemical smell, streaks or orange skin. No exfoliation needed.

Sabrina Cropped Recycled Jacket- Light Stone – Blue Revival: This chic collarless denim jacket is detailed with a silver button closure and 4 front pockets. Our stretch denim made of Recycled plastic bottles is the new standard in comfort, and the future of sustainable design. 6 bottles are removed from landfills in this garment alone. Be a part of the solution, not the pollution. Wear Recycle.

Lilac Boxer From Huha: Lightweight with a wide elasticated waistband, Huha's original Boxer feels easy-breezy and supportive at the same time. The cuffed leg is elastic-free for secure coverage without restriction. With a mid-rise and peak of cheek, we love these for lounging at home, wearing under skirts, or any damn time you want. Made with ultra-breathable TENCEL™ fibers for a soft, frictionless feel and our unique full-coverage gusset knitted with zinc oxide to keep you feeling fresh and secure. Made for those after a comfy, full coverage fit.

Elevate Blue Raspberry Limeade and Re-hydrate Zero Sugar Pineapple Passionfruit From vitaminwater: elevate blue raspberry limeade – when your social battery needs a charge and you have to play extrovert, pick up a vitaminwater blue raspberry limeade elevate. re-hydrate zero sugar pineapple passionfruit — when work feels more like a workout, grab vitaminwater zero sugar re-hydrate pineapple passionfruit nutrient enhanced water beverage.

Daily Greens Shot From Alo: This quick-absorbing gel packs a 5-in-1 superfood blend—chlorella, spirulina, amla, alfalfa, and kale—plus more, into a convenient, on-the-go pouch. Designed to support mind-body wellness and boost energy, it's your daily dose of greens without the fuss. Take 1 to 2 daily or whenever you need an extra lift. Available in single pouches, 10-packs, or 30-packs.

Fix Me Phyto: Fix Me Phyto from Melissa Mae Beauty is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum that delivers instant calm. Packed with powerful botanicals and antioxidants, it helps reduce redness while deeply hydrating and reinforcing the skin barrier for a healthier, more radiant complexion. With its soothing and balancing properties, Fix Me Phyto also enhances post-procedure recovery and boosts treatment results.

Transit Travel Tote From Leatherology: Designed with the modern traveler in mind, Leatherology’s Transit Travel Tote is the ultimate companion for life on the go. With two exterior pockets, nine interior compartments, and two secure zippered sections, it offers a place for everything, without sacrificing style. Carry it by hand or go hands-free with the comfortable shoulder straps, and enjoy thoughtful features like a hidden trolley sleeve and interior key leash that make commuting and jet-setting effortless.

3-Piece Organic Cotton Button Down Shirt and Short Set: easy-peasy is the sustainably-made childrenswear brand that makes super soft, elevated baby & toddler clothes at an accessible price point. Everything is designed with kids’ comfort in mind and made from breathable fabrics—perfect for summer camp, summer trips, and all year round. The 3-Piece Organic Cotton Button Down Shirt and Short Set is only $30, and you get three outfits in one! Take your toddler from casual to fuss-free fancy with ease. The set includes 1 button down shirt, 1 matching short, and 1 coordinating organic cotton tee— all made with soft GOTS certified organic cotton. Mix, match and layer the pieces for 3 easy outfit options!

O Positiv, FLO Pimple Patches, Meet your new go-to for breakout care. FLO Pimple Patches are made with extra-thick hydrocolloid to visibly absorb oil, gunk, and pore impurities—helping flatten spots without drying your skin. They come in three sizes.

Stripes Beauty, Vag of Honor ($50): Often described as a “cool glass of water” for your most intimate areas, this hormone-free, gel-based hydrator delivers up to 24 hours of relief from vaginal dryness. Made with a soothing blend of Ectoine, hyaluronic acid, and glycogen, it moisturizes, supports long-term vaginal health, and feels instantly comforting with every application.

PEDS Women's Mid Cut Lightweight Liner Socks, 3 Pairs: Step in these Peds smooth edge mid cut no shows for that "no socks" look. Designed to hide inside your low-profile sneakers and made with soft and comfortable fabric for a non-bulky fit and a gel heel grip prevents socks from slipping.

GOLDTOE Edition Womens Classic Turn Cuff Socks, 6 Pairs: Perfect with your favorite shoes, these cozy turn cuff socks bring soft cotton comfort in a timeless design to your feet. This essential 6-pack is crafted from soft and comfortable cotton yarns that offer an easy-wearing convertible style. A touch of spandex creates the PerfectFit® —they won't lose their shape while keeping you cozy.

Rave Coquette Nailz: These short oval press on, with pink cat-eye accents, and glossy black bows, deliver a playful yet polished look. Designed for those who love the spotlight, these are perfect for soft, sweet vibes with a sharp edge.

Supernova Speckles: Fazit, the innovative brand that went viral with their Glitter Freckles seen on celebs from Taylor Swift and Rita Ora to Lisa from Blackpink, is now partnering with musician-artist Laila! to introduce their Supernova Speckles ($17.99)! Laila, who was named a 2025 BET Amplified Artist, joined forces with Fazit to create a limited edition launch designed to light up your summer concert and festival season. Whether you're dancing through Laila's entire setlist in the summer heat or glowing under the stars, these celestial makeup patches are built to last. They're sweat-proof, waterproof and shine proof and will stay in place from the first beat to the final encore.

You Need Paris Hilton’s Go-to Summer Lightweight Moisturizer, “That’s Quenched”: Summer throws a lot at your skin from hot weather and dry air to SPF layers and city pollution. Which is why That’s Quenched barrier-replenishing crème from Paris HIlton’s newly launched Parívie is sure to be your daily summer defense go-to. This nutrient-rich formula melts in like a dream, locking in hydration and delivering a visibly plump, dewy glow- without the weight. Powered by inPHinite Youth™ Technology, a high-performance blend of next-gen peptides, potent antioxidants, and an AI-discovered peptide, it helps smooth the look of fine lines, improve skin texture, and visibly firm- all while supporting your skin’s natural barrier. With key ingredients including hyaluronic acid to deliver deep, lasting hydration, ceramides to help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, panthenol + shea butter to soothe and nourish for a soft, velvety finish and niacinamide to support skin clarity and balance, That’s Quenched is sure to be your new summer time best friend, able to keep up with your skin no matter how hot things get!

Timex x Wednesday Legacy: Timex unveiled a darkly delightful collaboration for those brave enough to embrace the macabre. The Timex x Wednesday collection is laced with eerie details and a hint of mystery, featuring our retro-style T80, beloved Timex Weekender, and bold Timex Legacy each with its own uniquely dark charm inspired by the iconic and unconventional style of Wednesday Addams. From colorways that whisper of Nevermore Academy to INDIGLO® backlights that bring even the most unassuming watch faces to life, this collection is not for the faint of heart. It’s boldly bizarre, daringly different, and anything but ordinary.

DOC & GLO THICK RICH LUXE BODY LOTION ($30): A deeply moisturizing body lotion that doesn’t pill or leave a greasy residue. Deeply nourishing yet lightweight body lotion that comes in a pH-balanced formula for healthy-looking skin. Works overtime for deep, long-lasting hydration with Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Oil.