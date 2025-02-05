SHOPPING Valentine's Day Gift Guide — From Wine to Shoes and More! Check out OK!'s Valentine's Day Gift Guide, which has something for everyone.

Valentine's Day is around the corner! Need something for your loved one, your significant other or your mom? Look no further — we've got you covered. Scroll through the guide below to get some amazing ideas.

The Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System in Limited Edition Black Cherry: The Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System in Limited Edition Black Cherry is your trendy BFF for creating salon-worthy looks for any occasion whether it’s a night out or night in (and makes the perfect present too). Whether you're in the mood for bouncy curls, voluminous waves, or a smooth, straight look, the FlexStyle effortlessly transforms your hair without the heat damage.

What better way to spend Valentine's — or Galentines — Day than to pop a bottle of Hampton Water's new bubbly rosé! BUBBLY KEY FACTS: Grape blend: 47% Pinot Noir, 30% Grenache, and 23% Chardonnay Winemaker: Gérard Bertrand Region: South of France, Languedoc-Roussillon Fermentation: Charmat method Alcohol: 13% by Vol Residual Sugar: 4.7g/L; Extra Brut

Step into effortless style and comfort with the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Tastic Fashion Sneaker, designed to seamlessly complement your everyday looks while providing all-day wearability. The sneaker is 100 percent vegan with faux-leather overlays!

Full bodied, decadent, and full of tannins, Drop of Sunshine's red blend is the perfect wine to kick of Galentine's Day! Just like your best gal pal, this wine is supportive and well rounded! A delicious blend of Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine pairs deliciously with a bite of chocolate to enjoy with your girls!

The Lamb Chop squeaky dog toy comes in a variety of unique patterns for Valentine's Day! Show your pooch some love with an on-theme present that is oh-so adorable!

The Lamb Chop pink pajama has the iconic Lamb Chop face and red heart accents, the perfect snuggle PJ for your sleepy pup!

The New Balance Women’s 237 Retro Sneaker combines vintage-inspired design with modern comfort, offering a stylish and versatile option perfect for casual outings, all-day wear, and making a statement wherever you go.

LISTERINE Total Care Alcohol Free Mouthwash: This mild-tasting mouthwash delivers 5x more cleaning power*, kills 99.9% of bad breath germs and delivers 24-hour cavity protection when used twice daily. It’s the perfect addition to any routine for a whole mouth clean! *vs. brushing and flossing alone based on bad breath germs

Posh Chocolate Shower Gel From LUSH: Looking for a chocolate box alternative this Valentine’s Day? This deliciously hydrating - and completely vegan - chocolate shower gel is packed with decadent cocoa powder and creamy hazelnut milk for the perfect sweet treat. Lush sources their hazelnut milk from organic growers in Europe and is processed using 100% green energy.

Posh White Chocolate and Rose Body Wash From LUSH: Shake up the tradition of giving flowers and chocolates this Valentine’s Day with this indulgent, vegan body wash. Chocolate-lovers will love this creamy, silky wash featuring rose, vanilla, and coconut milk to help hydrate even the most delicate skin.

Add A Luscious Note to Valentine's Day with Ruby Port: End your romantic Valentine's Day meal with a s*xy glass glass of Fonseca BIN 27 Port, the beloved dessert wine that has intense black fruit flavors, a full, round body and velvety texture. Pair this acclaimed Port with a rich chocolate cake or delicate marcarons for a sweet endnote to the evening. ($21 SRP)

No Makeup Makeup Duo: Treat yourself for Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day with the No Makeup Makeup Duo. This duo features the No Makeup Makeup Foundation and The Perfect Foundation Brush to effortless conceal, correct, and camouflage skin, allowing your flawless complexion to shine.

Hot Girls Pearls NEW Red Chicklet Cooling Bracelet: Elevate your Valentine’s Day look with the Hot Girls Pearls Red Chicklet Cooling Bracelet. Whether you’re spending the weekend on a beach and need fashionable cooling relief, or just adding a pop of color to your outfit, Hot Girls Pearls has you covered.

Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips SPF 50: The best gift for all your Galentines this year! Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips is a mouthwatering, strawberry scented balm that protects lips and amps up the hydration.

14K White Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Constellation Stud Earrings From James Allen: The diamond constellation stud earrings from James Allen are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one. Give them their own star sign constellation or, better yet, yours so they can think of you whenever they put them on. The mismatched stud earrings pair a petite constellation earring with a sparkling three diamond constellation to complete the look on the other side. Crafted in 14K, the constellations are created with sparkling Lab-Grown diamonds in varying sizes.

Heart Terry Hoodie From LOFT: This perfectly slouchy LOFT hoodie is a total love for casual days. Featuring a drawstring hood, long sleeves, and side slits – and of course an adorable heart.

Mini Heart Pajama Set From LOFT: Say hello to chic dreams (and good night to sacrificing style) with this heart themed pajama set. The short sleeve top and elasticized drawstring waist is perfect for a cozy Valentine’s Day in.

Lou & Grey Heart Cozy Cotton Wide Leg Pants & Lou & Grey Heart Cozy Cotton Sweatshirt From LOFT: LOFT is known for their extra cozy & soft Lou & Grey sets and this heart embroidered one does not disappoint. This set makes for the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself this V-Day!

Care.ē.on Layover Lip Mask: A silky, nourishing mask with shea butter and moringa seed oil that hydrates and refreshes with a zesty yuzu flavor. Ideal for every-day wear or as a luxe treat anytime!

Dr. BRANDT Microdermabrasion Smoothing Lip Exfoliator: This exfoliating balm features 100% ingredients of natural origin. It polishes and conditions dry, flaky lips to enhance their appearance, while preparing them for color application. Cellulose microgranules and sugar crystals work in tandem to buff away flakes.

Bioré Limited Edition Deep Cleansing Kiss Designer Pore Strips: These limited-edition Kiss Strips target blackheads and unclog pores for healthy looking skin – instantly!

2022 Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Chardonnay (SRP $38): Start the night right with a lovely white that strikes the balance between mouthwatering acidity and lush texture. A kiss of oak influence gives an aromatic impression of vanilla, cedar, and meyer lemon; this historic winery has been producing Chardonnay for over 50 years, perfecting the craft to arrive at a bottle that is perfect by itself as an aperitif, or with some light bites before the big meal.

Denim Jacket From Silver Jeans: Flattering on almost every silhouette, this timeless jean jacket with a relaxed, oversized fit keeps it comfy and stylish. Traditional buttons and envelope chest pockets give it an authentic vintage vibe. Plus, the side pockets are deep enough to securely hold your phone or small wallet!

Lovers Tarot Card Necklace From Rocksbox: The Lovers Tarot Card represents conscious connections and meaningful relationships, both romantic and platonic. It highlights the importance of open and honest communication to remind us of the strength in vulnerability. This special edition tarot card necklace features a beautiful Mother of Pearl inlay.

The Pout From BeautyBio: High-shine volumizing lip serum packed with Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid for visibly hydrated, plumper, naturally fuller-looking lips while Shea butter works to improve hydration and help reduce the appearance of lip lines and feathering - no office visit required.

Vag of Honor From Stripes Beauty: Vag of Honor offers potent relief from vaginal dryness with our hormone-free, gel-based hydrator. Infused with a powerful blend of plant-based ingredients including Ectoine, hyaluronic acid, and glycogen, our hydrating formulation provides up to 24 hours of relief. With each application, you’ll feel like you gave your intimate area a nice, cool glass of water.

Heartful Heel by Chinese Laundry: Chinese Laundry debuts the limited-edition Heartful Heel as part of its Wear Your Heart campaign in support of the American Heart Association™. This dazzling rhinestone-adorned design, featuring a bold red heart motif, is the ultimate statement for Valentine's Day. Even better? 30% of proceeds will go toward supporting women’s heart health, making every step a stylish act of giving.

EXCIA EMBEAGE Adicid Serum: A lightweight anti-inflammatory, antioxidant rich serum with three plant-based acids –– phytic, ferulic and succinic to combat against visible signs of aging, stress, and environmental stressors. The innovative formula is made in Japan and hydrates, softens, and soothes for healthier looking skin and can be used after cleansing before applying your moisturizer.

HARMONIZE Tonic | Rose + Ashwagandha: Anima Mundi’s newest heartfelt tonic addition is crafted with love in collaboration with Rising Appalachia, making it the perfect elixir for Valentine’s Day. Infused with the romantic essence of wild Rose petals and the grounding embrace of Ashwagandha root, this formula nurtures balance and harmony for the mind, body, and spirit. Shop Anima Mundi x The Rising Applachia’s collection, including their Agua de la Madre Myst and Make Magic Tea as well.

Swell Original Bottle | 17oz: Cupid called– he said you'll love S'well's limited-edition Valentine's Day collection!

Demitria – Vera Wang Eyewear: A perfectly chic Valentine's Day gifts for the most stylish women in your life. These Demitria sunglasses from Vera Wang Eyewear were handmade in Japan with 100% UVA and UVB protection.

The Coop Retreat Mattress Topper: Give the gift of sleep and refresh your entire bed with the plush, memory foam comfort of the Coop Retreat Mattress Topper. No need to spend on an expensive new mattress - this topper offers comfort and support for a sound night sleep.

Theragun mini 2: The Theragun mini is the smallest, lightest Theragun yet. Packed with power to offer portable massage therapy for relief anytime, anywhere. Starting February 2nd, get the Theragun mini 2 for 20% off as part of Therabodies Valentine’s Day sale running through February 15th.

PosheEra: What’s Inside Your Kit: Friction Fit Handle for a secure, comfortable grip, providing effortless reach and accessibility.

3 Petal and 5 Petal Shave Heads for precise or quick coverage, tailored to your needs and designed to leave your skin with a beautiful, radiant glow.

Shaver Body with advanced technology for a smooth, even finish every time.

Complete USB Charging Kit to keep your PosheEra ready to go, wherever you are.

Shea Better™ Cashmere Body Wash From eos: Give the gift of smooth skin this Valentine's Day with eos' NEW Cashmere Body Wash! This pH-balanced formula cleanses gently while blending the fresh, foamy feel of a gel with the nourishing care of a cream. Made with eos' Cashmere Smooth Complex—shea, cocoa, and argan butter—it leaves skin silky-smooth and cashmere-soft.

Nemacolin – a luxury resort in Western, PA – is hosting Bisou Bisou by Paris Starn, a spectacular Marie Antoinette-style high tea curated by notable chef and food artist Paris Starn. Taking place Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16, guests will be treated to a multi-course affair featuring a delightful array of Paris Starn’s exquisitely crafted delicate treats, including savory tarts and duxelles religieuse, artfully created cakes, and tartlets that capture the spirit of Versailles and Paris’ unique artistry in every bite. With each course designed to surprise and delight, the menu will be paired with fragrant teas, champagne, and cocktails to enhance the experience.

Flewd BYO Valentine's Day Box: Flewd's BYO Valentine's Day bundle is $80 for a build-your-own box of any 10 Flewd soaks + the limited edition Unbothered Bliss candle all for 35% off retail value of $124.

Antica Formula: Give the gift of exceptional cocktails with Antica Formula. Beloved by bartenders, this rich, complex sweet vermouth—crafted from Italian wine grapes and rare botanicals like saffron—elevates any home bar. This pairs perfectly with a bottle of bourbon, like Four Roses, and a set of coupe glasses - the essentials for crafting the perfect Manhattan.

2024 Remus Gatsby Reserve Bourbon: Toast Valentine’s Day with the 2024 Remus Gatsby Reserve, a 15-year-old, cask-strength bourbon featuring notes of cherry syrup, walnut, and antique leather. Pair it with tickets to Broadway’s latest hit based on the iconic novel, The Great Gatsby for an epic date night.

Mi Campo Blanco Tequila, Mi Campo Reposado Tequila: Mi Campo tequila begins as 100% Blue Weber Agave, matured for seven years. We gently squeeze the cooked piñas, illuminating the agave plant’s natural honey characteristic and quelling any trace of bitterness.

Reposado is double distilled, then fermented in open-air tanks, amid fragrant citrus trees, resting for three months in the same French oak barrels used for aging Napa Valley Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, imparting an incredibly smooth taste.