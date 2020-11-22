Chris Watts will no longer have to worry about sharing his petroleum jelly after Dylan Tallman revealed in court papers obtained by OK! that he has been transferred out of Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. Tallman was the inmate who was found to have a pair of boxers and some petroleum jelly belonging to Watts in his cell in early November.

In his court filing, Tallman writes that he was moved to a new facility earlier this week. His location is still listed as DCI online, but in his filing, he provides the new facility’s name and address for the court. OK! is not revealing the name of Tallman’s new facility.

This new facility should make Tallman happy, though, as it offers mental health treatment — something he had been petitioning the court to receive in his many active lawsuits. Tallman, who had been working on a book of prayers with Watts, said that he did not feel safe or trust anyone at DCI in the filing he submitted on Friday.

Watts lost his prison privileges for two weeks after underwear, petroleum jelly, assorted toiletries and books were found in Tallman’s cell. At the same time, Watts had been making phone calls to members of Tallman’s family. He had not only called Tallman’s mother multiple times but had his own parents contact Tallman’s mother and girlfriend with messages. The content of those messages is unknown, but a prison report obtained by OK! notes they were both phone and text messages.

The incident occurred in July and resulted in Tallman being punished for Unauthorized Transfer of Property, Unauthorized Forms of Communication, and Possession of Contraband-Miscellaneous. Watts was also punished, losing his phone privileges for two weeks and being banned from purchasing goods at the canteen for 30 days.

Tallman had a lengthy history of infractions at Dodge Correctional Institution. He is currently suing multiple employees at Dodge, which is how his transfer and the previous incident came to light. In one filing, Tallman writes that Watts had to calm him for an hour after a corrections officer told him he was not going to heaven.

Tallman has said in legal filings he will drop all of his complaints if the state will agree to transfer him from the maximum-security prison to a mental health facility, which they have now done. He has been in and out of prison for most of his life, though the 27-year-old inmate has never been charged with a violent felony. He is instead serving time for charges involving drug possession, retail theft less than $500 and a single count of arson.

The punishment for the July incident seems to have been more severe because Tallman had committed both of these infractions before. He had another inmate making calls for him in April and had also been found with canteen products that were not purchased by him at the facility.

“Later in the day inmate Watts, Christopher number 674796 was questioned by Sergeant Mueller and myself since his boxer [sic] that were labeled with his name were found in inmate Tallman’s room. Inmate Watts admitted to giving inmate Talon his own personal books, hygiene products from canteen (toothbrush, petroleum jelly, shampoo, soap), coffee, and his own personal Fruit of the Loom boxers,” reads the report.

“Inmate also admitted to calling inmate Tallman’s mom for him and having Watts’ parents message/call inmate Tallman’s mom and girlfriend also. Inmates are not allowed to make telephone calls for other inmates per the DCI handbook. Inmate Watts said that he was aware that he cannot give another inmate his property and did not have permission to give any items away.”

This is Watts’ first major infraction since he was transferred to Dodge. He was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and two daughters Bella and Celeste. The case quickly grabbed national headlines, which is why the Colorado Department of Corrections chose to transfer Watts to a facility in Wisconsin.

Dylan Tallman Evidence File by ChrisSpargo