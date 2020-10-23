Convicted murderer Chris Watts, who is behind bars for life in a maximum security Wisconsin prison, is apparently still trying to make sense of everything that has happened since he was slapped with his sentencing in November 2018 for killing his wife, Shanann Watts, and their two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

According to 2019 facility documents obtained by OK!, Watts, now 35, has been leaning on faith, speaking spiritually to his slain family and trying to make sense of the horrific tragedy he created.

“[Watts] has kind of renewed his faith and talks to the victims through prayer,” states an inmate report issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Bureau of Classification and Movement. “The victims are his family.”

In a paragraph assessing Watts’ motivations for his crime, the report details that he seems unclear overall about why he went through with the murder spree. “He states: ‘Honestly I am still trying to piece it all together myself.'”

The report also notes that Watts is trying to “distance himself as much as he can right now from that moment,” presumably referring to the period when the killings took place. It adds that he and his pregnant wife, 34, were not in a good place in their relationship prior to her murder — saying that they were arguing and not sleeping in the same room. “A lot of things were said that they didn’t mean to each other,” the report states.

At any rate, Watts is not appealing the case, apparently due to his mental condition. “He has been told to appeal, but is not in the right state of mind…he just wants to start the healing process right now if that is even possible for him.”

In a strange twist, Watts’ inclination towards spiritual communications with his slain family could eerily line up with certain supernatural coincidences sharp-eyed viewers have been noticing in footage surrounding the murder saga.

Hit Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door has startled viewers with supposed evidence of communications beyond the grave, with one incident showing a ghostly apparition of a little girl in a back room of the Watts house, and another suggesting Shannan sent messages to police through a neighbor’s TV set — the screen randomly showing a curled-up fetus, then a skull submerged in oil.

OK! has also obtained the final images of Bella and Celeste that were sent to their mother just hours before their murders.

At the time of their deaths, Watts was entangled in an extramarital affair with his coworker, Nichol Kessinger. Click here to read everything she said about Watts before and after the 2018 murders.