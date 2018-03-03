- Hank Baskett, son Hank, daughter Alijah, and TV Personality Kendra Wilkinson Baskett arrive at Monster Jam Celebrity Event at Angel Stadium on Saturday in Anaheim, California.
- Last Friday after chowing down at Burger Bash, Andy Cohen kicked back with a Heineken Light at the 2018 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.
- Rapper/Singer Pitbull phoned in and gave the surprise of a lifetime to a select group of foodies by giving away two tickets to his Las Vegas residency show and passes to the Billboard music awards at the Women Of Tomorrow An Odyssey Of Food Dinner hosted by top chefs Alon Shaya and Jose Icardi.
- ABC’s Bachelor Winter Games, Ben Higgins, was seen wearing the Thursday Boots Honey Suede Dukes in several scenes. The shoes are priced for $199 and can be purchased at thursdayboots.com.
- While in Chicago, Rolling Stones lead singer, Mick Jagger, dined at Michelin-starred Spiaggia, the iconic Chicago restaurant that has set the standard for Italian dining and offers guests an unrivaled experience that honors the heritage of Italy. Later that same weekend, soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger, the acclaimed German professional and Chicago Fire midfielder also dined at the restaurant.
- On Saturday night, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) honored both Mary Lambert and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees at the 40th Season Crescendo Gala for using their voices as agents of change.
- Before catching a flight, Tom Brady spent Sunday afternoon with sons Jack and Ben at Bowlmor Chelsea Piers in New York City. The famous dad, sported a blue hoodie and blue baseball cap, and bowled a quick 6 frames with the kiddos and a friend, Kevin. Brady also had a fun encounter with a young fan – 9-year-old Hunter, who was celebrating his birthday when Tom walked in.
- Platinum recording artist, J Balvin, enjoying skyline and Biscayne Bay views during his stay at W Miami in downtown Brickell. J Balvin, along with recording artists Anitta and Jeon, was surprised at the hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 21 with a platinum plaque from Universal Music Latino, which he documented via Instagram, due to their collaboration on “Machika,” which was released Jan. 19.
- On Saturday in L.A., Kim Kardashian West (pictured below), Chrissy Teigen, Lauren Conrad, Nina Dobrev, Molly Sims and more spoke at Create & Cultivate, the fastest growing online platform and conference series for women in business.
- Rapper G-Eazy was spotted at Avenue Los Angeles this weekend following a sold-out show at The Shrine with girlfriend Halsey. The packed nightclub went crazy for as he performed his chart topping hits No Limit, I Mean It and Me, Myself & I. To the crowds surprise, G-Eazy performed his hit No Limit once again before the night ended.
- Victoria’s Secret model, Jasmine Tookes spotted in a stunning Camilla It may not be beach weather, but Jasmine sure is getting excited for the frost to melt and hit the beaches.
- The Time New York played host to Cuba Gooding Jr.’s after-party on Friday night for the New York cast of the of the Broadway musical Chicago at the hotel’s popular restaurant Serafina. The cast, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star and musician, Kandi Burruss who plays Mama Morton, joined Cuba, who recently announced that he will be starring as Billy Flynn in London’s West End return of the musical, for the fete where guests enjoyed Margherita pizza and salads, along with Grey Goose and soda which was the choice-of-drink for the group.
- Grey Goose hosted a martini pairing dinner this past weekend at Hearth and Hound in Los Angeles celebrating Oscar-Nominee Kevin Wilson with HBO Insecure stars Jay Ellis, Issa Rae, and Yvonne Orji along with Black Panther actress, Sydelle Noel. The a-list crowd gathered to toast Wilson’s short film, My Nephew Emmett, nominated for the category “Best Live Action Short Film” at this year’s Academy Awards.
- Over the past weekend, rapper Fabolous surprised a private party at Zuma New York for a performance in one of the restaurant’s luxury private dining rooms.
- Alessandra Ambrosio, Bradley Cooper, Melissa McCarthy and Ty Burrell spotted shopping at Eataly Los Angeles recently.
- On Thursday evening, Gersh hosted their pre-Oscars bash at Chateau Marmont drawing a star-studded crowd including Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Olsen, Leslie Bibb, among many other nominees and Hollywood notables. I, Tonya‘s Robbie and Janney were in great spirits, celebrating the film’s nominations and toasting over flowing glasses of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque
- As celebs prepare for the Oscars this weekend, a slew of them stopped by Kari Feinstein’s Pre-Oscar Style Lounge to pick up some of the latest styles from HOKA ONE ONE. Yara Shahidi, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene (pictured below), Heather McDonald, and more stopped by HOKA ONE ONE’s lounge to pick up a pair of the sneakers for themselves.
- Flo Rida took to Basement Miami with a group of friends on Monday, February 26. He and his crew bowled while enjoying a bottle of Ciroc. He also seemed to be with a love interest. The two were very close all night. This is his second time visiting the nightlife venue in Miami Beach.
- Haylie Duff taste tests quick and easy recipes with Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork.
- Eva Longoria was spotted at her local supermarket in L.A. grabbing her free cup of Chobani yogurt in celebration of their 10-year anniversary.
- As a huge fan of OREO, Marc Jacobs celebrated the launch of the new product with his own bite-sized celebration featuring a tiny replica of his desk, playfully staged in front of one of his signature brightly colored fabrics.
- Laverne Cox seen wearing IRINI DESIGN necklace and ring to the premiere of Glam Masters last night at Dirty French in NYC.
- This past weekend, G-Eazy performed three sold out shows in Los Angeles as part of his Stillhouse Presents: The Beautiful & Damned Tour. The rapper was joined on stage for surprise performances at all three of the LA shows by Halsey and on Saturday night by Travis Scott and Bebe Rexha. On Friday night, actress Olivia Munn was among the guests in the audience who enjoyed drinks fueled by Stillhouse.
- Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco and cousin Pauline Ducruet, who is the daughter of Princess Stephanie seen at MAMO restaurant celebrating the start of the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc, which starts in Monaco and ends in Morocco March 16-31, 2018.
- Former RHONY Housewife Aviva Drescher spotted at hotspot, La Pulperia, UES.
- Claws star Carrie Preston makes a statement with her red hot locks leaving the Angelo David Salon, NYC.
- RHONY’s Countess LuAnnspotted at Angelo David Salon, wearing an Angelo David Couture Wig.
- Tony Award-winner Ben Vereen spotted dining at Bobby Van’s CPS.
- The 2nd Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation included models Mehmet Oz, Bill Nye, Don Lemon, Mario Cantone, and more.
- Becca Tobin (pictured below) enjoys a Tequila Don Julio cocktail as she celebrates National Margarita Day at the Agave and EEEEEATS event in Chicago.
- Actress Storm Reid wore a custom dove blue lingerie satin top, multilayer tulle skirt with glitter dot overlay and a mini Dinky bag by Coach to the premiere of her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time, in Los Angeles on Monday evening.
- Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer flashes a huge smile making his way through LAX Airport with his Carry-On luggage by Away.
- Naomi Watts was spotted arriving in New York after being honored at the 53rd annual Golden Camera Awards in Germany with her trusty Carry-on by Away on Friday afternoon.
- Reality TV star, socialite and fashionable businesswoman, Kourtney Kardashian, was spotted walking down the runway, in this case, the airport runaway, rocking a pair of KAPPA track pants.
- Rapper and songwriter Frank Oceansipping on Mezcal at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge’s new Sunday night party MAGIC. Also seen at the new weekly party, hosted by event curator Frankie Sharp, was New York City nightlife fixture Amanda Lepore.
- Selena Gomez enjoyed a post-workout lunch with her girlfriends on Wednesday afternoon at fresh-casual restaurant Tocaya Organica in West Hollywood. The singer/actress donned her athleisure wear and was seen enjoying a salad for lunch.
- The Real Housewives of Miami alums Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria and Adriana De Moura stepped up their shoe game on Wednesday night at a private Giuseppe Zanotti dinner at the brand’s Brickell City Centre store in Miami, FL. The gals chatted about SOs and new budding romances, while sipping Rose Piscine and enjoying signature Sicilian desserts by Sciuri Bakery.
- Welsh actor Luke Evans celebrated St. David’s Day, the national holiday of Wales, in New York. Evans stars in Visit Wales’ 2018 Year of the Sea tourism campaign and originally hails from Pontypool, Wales.
- Elle Fanning was recently spotted wearing KiraGrace while leaving a workout session in Los Angeles over the weekend. The young actress rocked the KiraGrace Flirt Halter Bra in Dot Print ($68.00).
- USA Olympic Curling Team members Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Shuster, decked out in USA Olympic gear, showed off their gold medal while dining at Virgil’s BBQ in Time Square.
- Celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, and lifestyle influencer Lillian Babaian take a selfie at the newly unveiled #OnlyonRodeo infinity room, an award-winning art installation.
- Angela Bassett and Tiffany Haddish (pictured below) had a lovefest when they greeted each other at the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party Presented by Tequila Don Julio 1942.
- Chef Jose Andrés and Gourmet Advisory Services Founder, Harriette Rose Katz at C-CAP’s (Careers Through Culinary Arts Program) annual benefit at Pier Sixty to honor Andrés for his exceptional leadership and achievements in the culinary industry. Those in attendance included Marcus Samuelsson, Abram Bissell, Daniel Boulud and Michael White.
- Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown joined Clorox and Thrive Collective to celebrate the transformative power of clean at a new Youth Opportunity Hub in Harlem, New York, Tuesday. The space was cleaned with a grant from Clorox and the help of 250 community volunteers to create new possibilities for youth as an arts hub and mentoring center.
- Shameless actress, Jessica Szohr, making a transitional (and super-affordable!) spring style statement in the coolest CAARA denim overalls and edgy-chic Wet Seal leather jacket at the Sanuk Chiba Quest Launch Party on Feb. 27th.
- Orange is the New Black star Adrienne C. Moore made a bold statement on the carpet today at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills. The actress stole the show wearing a Sheer Dot Long Sleeve Bodysuit by plus-size brand and retailer, Addition Elle.
- Brielle Biermann spotted at Mr. Kream in Wynwood cozying up with Cam Fordham.
- Hip-hop artist and record producer Swizz Beatz and DJ Stakz celebrated celebrity stylist Fatima B.’s birthday at The VNYL on Wednesday night.
- Jenna Dewan’s daughter,Everly Tatum and Rebecca Gayheart‘s daughter, Billie Dane have been previously spotted in the same Native Shoes style as Wyatt Kutcher.
- On Wednesday evening, Fetzer Wines was a sponsor for Global Green’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Gala at Neuehouse in the heart of Hollywood. Fetzer, who is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, toasted to environmental protection with its Echo Ridge Sauvignon Blanc and Flatbed Red Blend, in partnership with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, Acqua for Life and EarthX. Additionally, celebrities graced the green carpet, including Jane Seymour, Ed O’Neill, Charlotte McKinney, Hannah Zeile, Laura Marano, Ashley Tisdale, Julie Ann Emery, Parker Young, Elizabeth Rohm, Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Mena Suvari, Michelle Kwan, and more.
- Donnie Wahlberg enjoying a sushi dinner at Katsuya Hollywood on Thursday evening.
- Sharon Stone at Ivory on Sunset at Mondrian Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.
- Gregg Sulkin and Chris Galya having dinner at sbe’s Doheny Room West Hollywood with a group of friends on Saturday night.
- Rashida Jones, Chelsea Handler, Tracee Ellis Ross, Whitney Port, Alessandra Ambrosio, Zendaya, Nina Dobrev, Janelle Monae and more celebrated with Belvedere Vodka at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Paris Toast Women in Hollywood hosted by Radhika Jones and Ava DuVernay.
- Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott (pictured below) on a break from filming their Netflix show, The Ranch.
Sound off in the comments below!