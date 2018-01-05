Katie Holmes and Victoria Justice were among the glamorous guests on hand to help celebrate the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas.

The opening marked the first West Coast location for the restaurant chain, which is known for their award-winning burgers and famous CrazyShake™ milkshakes.

Before entering the new restaurant, Katie stunned on the red carpet in an Ulla Johnson shibori printed silk dress with ruffle detailing and Vanessa Seward shoes.

While Victoria went for a more casual chic look as she rocked a red I Am Gia cropped sweatshirt, a Mistress Rocks Los Angeles skirt and laced white ankle boots. The former child star was also joined by her boyfriend, Reeve Carney.

Both Katie and Victoria are huge fans of the Black Tap menu. Katie even visits Black Tap’s New York City locations with her daughter, Suri.

“I love Black Tap because it has such an energy of fun to it,” the actress gushed. “Even if you’re coming on a Wednesday it’s an event. The shakes are so much fun!”

Confirming she has a sweet tooth, said that sugar is one of her “food groups.”

And when it comes to her favorite item on the Black Tap menu, Katie said that the Cotton Candy shake is her fav. “The more processed sugar the better,” she exclaimed.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer At The Venetian Las Vegas is now open to the public.