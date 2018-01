Mariah Carey Accidentally Took Meryl Streep’s Chair at Golden Globes 2018: Find Out What Happened (Us Weekly)

Network Execs ‘Furious’ With Debra Messing After Her On-Air Bashing Of E! News (RadarONLINE)

Who Nailed Their 2018 All-Back Golden Globes Red Carpet Look (Star Magazine)

2018’s Biggest Stories — Hear From A Psychic About This Years Biggest Headlines (National Enquirer)