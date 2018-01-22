Miranda Lambert may have thrown some major shade at her ex-husband Blake Shelton while performing in Greenville, SC, during her “Living Like Hippies” tour on Thursday night.

During her song Little Red Wagon, the singer changed up the line “I live in Oklahoma” and swapped it with “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.”

The country singer lived in Oklahoma when she was married to Blake from 2011 to 2015.

The lyric change was caught on camera — as were the cheers from the audience as they realized what Miranda had done.

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

Since their split, Blake has moved on with fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani. Miranda, meanwhile, is dating blues singer Anderson East.

Do you think Miranda’s lyric change was a dig at Blake? Watch the video above and let us know in the comments!