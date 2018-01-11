RX: EARLY DETECTION A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee is the intense story of how the Semi-Homemade chef conquered one of life’s toughest battles after her routine annual mammogram delivered a cancer diagnosis.

The film, which is executively produced by Sandra Lee & Cathy Chermol Schrijver, details the television chef’s battle with breast cancer in 2015, including her early diagnosis and successful double mastectomy. It will feature never-before-seen footage of interviews, hospital visits, surgeries, and other private moments with friends and family.

Sandra’s sister Kimber Lee, her long-time partner Governor Andrew Cuomo and his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo will also be featured.

The short film is just two weeks from its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 22nd at 9:00 pm at the Temple Theatre.

Audiences will also be able to watch the film on TV, as HBO Documentary Films will be airing RX: EARLY DETECTION this October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Partnering with HBO Documentary Films on such a personal journey is a dream come true,” Sandra said. “The film was a wonderful collaboration of like-minded people who are focused in making a difference. I am grateful every day.”

She added, “I hope my experience will have impact and meaning while shedding a light on early detection and motivate everyone to take action.”