Paula Abdul has lost her biggest fan, her mother Lorraine Abdul.

The 85-year-old died on Sunday in California, ET reported.

While Paula may be the best-known entertainer in the family, the pop star inherited her musical talents from her mom, who was a concert pianist.

Like her daughter, Lorraine was also no stranger to breaking new ground. She grew up in one of the only two Jewish families in Manitoba, Canada. Paula paid homage to her mother’s Jewish heritage when she visited Israel.

Paula posted a pic from the trip yesterday, just two days after her mother’s death. She captioned it, “This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often. Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or w/ people we love. When can you pause today to appreciate life? xoP #TuesdayThoughts.”

This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often. Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or w/ people we love. When can you pause today to appreciate life? xoP #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/jrYxprkfL7 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 16, 2018

Throughout Paula’s career, Lorraine could often be spotted by her daughter’s side. She was there when her daughter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1991 and even her occasional date at awards shows.

What do you think of Paula’s post after the death of her mom? Sound off in the comments below.