10 Top Upcoming Podcast and Media Influencers You Need to Follow in 2026

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The podcast and media landscape continues to expand in 2026, with newer voices building audiences across politics, culture, wellness, history, dating, and true crime. These are up-and-coming podcast influencers and media creators known for commentary, storytelling, and niche expertise. Their work spans cultural commentary, foreign policy analysis, and Gen Z cultural criticism. The following 10 rising figures, including Tiffany Marie Brannon and Josiah Lippincott, have drawn growing audiences with distinct perspectives and expanding platforms suited to today's fragmented media environment.

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4. Hailey Caronia (Hayley Caronia) Known for Scrolling with Hayley and her "Nightly Scroll," this conservative commentator delivers daily breakdowns of politics, culture, and headlines with humor. She has grown in the independent media space by making news accessible and entertaining for Gen Z and millennial audiences. Online: Instagram/X @hayleycaronia, Rumble/YouTube for full episodes and lives. 5. Brett Cooper Formerly of The Daily Wire and now host of her independent show (previously The Comments Section), Cooper is a Gen Z cultural critic. She comments on trends, Hollywood, and generational issues from a conservative perspective and has built a sizable YouTube and podcast following, bridging entertainment and commentary for younger conservatives. Online: YouTube @bbrettcooper, podcast platforms for her show. 6. Darryl Cooper (MartyrMade) The host of the history podcast MartyrMade, Cooper produces long-form, heavily researched deep dives into subjects ranging from wars to cultural revolutions. His episodes are noted for their detail and documentary-style storytelling, appealing to listeners who prefer depth over soundbites. Online: MartyrMade on all podcast apps, Substack.

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7. Bailey Sarian A popular true-crime storyteller, Sarian hosts Murder, Mystery & Makeup, which combines true-crime cases with makeup tutorials and conversational deep dives. In a crowded true-crime field, her approachable style has drawn a large, broad audience, with content focused on storytelling rather than politics. Online: YouTube @BaileySarian, Murder, Mystery & Makeup podcast on all major platforms, Instagram @baileysarian. 8. Hannah Pearl Davis (Pearl) Host of the Whatever Podcast and her JustPearlyThings channel, Davis comments on dating, marriage, gender roles, and feminism, often sparking debate and high view counts. Her commentary on relationships and dating for Gen Z audiences is known for its outspoken, red-pill-adjacent positions. Online: YouTube @JustPearlyThings, multiple podcasts including The Pre-Game. 9. Savannah Hernandez An independent journalist and Turning Point USA reporter, Hernandez covers protests, border issues, and cultural debates through on-the-ground reporting. She is known for field footage, live reports, and podcast appearances. Online: Instagram @savwith1n, X @Savsays, YouTube/Rumble for reports and shows.