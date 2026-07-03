10 Top Upcoming Podcast and Media Influencers You Need to Follow in 2026
July 3 2026, Published 1:27 a.m. ET
The podcast and media landscape continues to expand in 2026, with newer voices building audiences across politics, culture, wellness, history, dating, and true crime. These are up-and-coming podcast influencers and media creators known for commentary, storytelling, and niche expertise. Their work spans cultural commentary, foreign policy analysis, and Gen Z cultural criticism.
The following 10 rising figures, including Tiffany Marie Brannon and Josiah Lippincott, have drawn growing audiences with distinct perspectives and expanding platforms suited to today's fragmented media environment.
1. Tiffany Marie Brannon
Known as America's Redhead, this Christian commentator and political strategist covers politics, culture, dating, motherhood, and aesthetics. Grounded in a Biblically based worldview, her work explores broader cultural conversations aimed at listeners across the political spectrum. Her program, The Tiffany Marie Brannon Show (also known as the TMB Problems Podcast), is available on Spotify and iHeart, and she has appeared on Fox News, Newsmax, and GB News.
Online: Instagram @tiffanymariebrannon, Spotify podcast, YouTube @TMBProblems.
2. Josiah Lippincott
A Marine veteran and Hillsdale College graduate, Lippincott writes as the "Regime Critic," offering independent analysis of American foreign policy, history (including frequent commentary on FDR), military issues, and conservative politics. He is known for research-heavy Substack essays and podcast appearances that challenge mainstream narratives.
Online: Substack Regime Critic, X @jlippincott.
3. Alex Clark
A Turning Point USA host of Culture Apothecary, Clark focuses on conservative wellness and pop culture commentary for what she calls the "cuteservative" audience. She combines health, beauty, traditional values, and current events in content aimed at younger women seeking right-leaning lifestyle coverage. Her platform spans video, podcast, and social media.
Online: Instagram/TikTok @realalexclark, Culture Apothecary podcast on major platforms.
4. Hailey Caronia (Hayley Caronia)
Known for Scrolling with Hayley and her "Nightly Scroll," this conservative commentator delivers daily breakdowns of politics, culture, and headlines with humor. She has grown in the independent media space by making news accessible and entertaining for Gen Z and millennial audiences.
Online: Instagram/X @hayleycaronia, Rumble/YouTube for full episodes and lives.
5. Brett Cooper
Formerly of The Daily Wire and now host of her independent show (previously The Comments Section), Cooper is a Gen Z cultural critic. She comments on trends, Hollywood, and generational issues from a conservative perspective and has built a sizable YouTube and podcast following, bridging entertainment and commentary for younger conservatives.
Online: YouTube @bbrettcooper, podcast platforms for her show.
6. Darryl Cooper (MartyrMade)
The host of the history podcast MartyrMade, Cooper produces long-form, heavily researched deep dives into subjects ranging from wars to cultural revolutions. His episodes are noted for their detail and documentary-style storytelling, appealing to listeners who prefer depth over soundbites.
Online: MartyrMade on all podcast apps, Substack.
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7. Bailey Sarian
A popular true-crime storyteller, Sarian hosts Murder, Mystery & Makeup, which combines true-crime cases with makeup tutorials and conversational deep dives. In a crowded true-crime field, her approachable style has drawn a large, broad audience, with content focused on storytelling rather than politics.
Online: YouTube @BaileySarian, Murder, Mystery & Makeup podcast on all major platforms, Instagram @baileysarian.
8. Hannah Pearl Davis (Pearl)
Host of the Whatever Podcast and her JustPearlyThings channel, Davis comments on dating, marriage, gender roles, and feminism, often sparking debate and high view counts. Her commentary on relationships and dating for Gen Z audiences is known for its outspoken, red-pill-adjacent positions.
Online: YouTube @JustPearlyThings, multiple podcasts including The Pre-Game.
9. Savannah Hernandez
An independent journalist and Turning Point USA reporter, Hernandez covers protests, border issues, and cultural debates through on-the-ground reporting. She is known for field footage, live reports, and podcast appearances.
Online: Instagram @savwith1n, X @Savsays, YouTube/Rumble for reports and shows.
10. Zach Bonfilio (Misfit Patriot)
A conservative activist and commentator known as the Misfit Patriot, Bonfilio comments on social media activism, protests, and Gen Z conservatism. His commentary and podcast guest appearances, including on Tiffany Marie Brannon's show, have drawn a growing youth audience.
Online: Instagram @themisfitpatriot, X @misfitpatriot_, podcast appearances across platforms.
Together, these 10 podcast and media figures reflect a broader 2026 trend: creators with clearly defined niches building dedicated audiences. From faith-based cultural commentary to true crime and wellness content, they are forming communities and shaping conversations across the independent media landscape.