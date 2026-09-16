11-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Second-Degree Murder in Fatal Shooting of Her 15-Year-Old Brother at Home, Oklahoma Police Reveal
Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:00 a.m. ET
An 11-year-old girl in Edmond, Okla., was arrested after police accused her of fatally shooting her 15-year-old brother at their home, according to TMZ (via KOCO News).
Officers found the boy dead on Wednesday, September 9, and took his younger sister into custody early the following morning, according to the Edmond Police Department.
The girl was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, and taken to a juvenile detention facility, where police said she was booked on a second-degree murder complaint.
The Siblings Were Likely Alone
Officers responded to a residence on Lapwing Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9, and discovered the teenager dead inside. Police spokesperson Emily Ward said investigators believed his sister was the only other person in the house at the time.
The children's mother was away from home when the shooting occurred.
According to a police dispatch recording cited by ABC News, she told authorities her daughter had contacted her and said someone had shot her brother.
Shock After the Shooting
Neighbors Richard and Michele New said the police response was captured on their doorbell camera. The footage showed a patrol car speeding through the neighborhood, followed later by a fire truck and ambulance.
Richard described the parents and children as "friendly" and said he was surprised to learn which family was involved. Similarly, Michelle said the home was among the last places in the neighborhood where she would have expected something like this to happen.
"There's a huge police response. They were parked all the way down the block here. We didn't know what happened at first," said Richard.
"When we took our walk later, we actually saw there was crime tape out all the way past the driveway. There's an officer there and a crime scene unit still there. And she saw what seemed to be blood in the driveway," he added.
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Limited Case Details
The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office said state law restricts the information officials can share because of the girl's age.
“We recognize this is a heartbreaking situation for the family involved,” the police department said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them as they grieve this tragedy.”
An Ongoing Investigation
Police said the investigation could lead to additional arrests or charges, but had not released details about what preceded the shooting.