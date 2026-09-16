TRUE CRIME NEWS 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Second-Degree Murder in Fatal Shooting of Her 15-Year-Old Brother at Home, Oklahoma Police Reveal Source: KOCO 5 NEWS/YOUTUBE An 11-year-old girl in Edmond, Okla., was arrested on a second-degree murder complaint after police accused her of fatally shooting her 15-year-old brother. Brittany Vincent Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

An 11-year-old girl in Edmond, Okla., was arrested after police accused her of fatally shooting her 15-year-old brother at their home, according to TMZ (via KOCO News). Officers found the boy dead on Wednesday, September 9, and took his younger sister into custody early the following morning, according to the Edmond Police Department. The girl was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, and taken to a juvenile detention facility, where police said she was booked on a second-degree murder complaint.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Siblings Were Likely Alone

Source: KOCO 5 NEWS/YOUTUBE Officers responded to a home on Lapwing Road the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9 and found the teenager dead, with the girl taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. the next day.

Officers responded to a residence on Lapwing Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9, and discovered the teenager dead inside. Police spokesperson Emily Ward said investigators believed his sister was the only other person in the house at the time. The children's mother was away from home when the shooting occurred. According to a police dispatch recording cited by ABC News, she told authorities her daughter had contacted her and said someone had shot her brother.

Article continues below advertisement

Shock After the Shooting

Source: KOCO 5 NEWS/YOUTUBE Police spokesperson Emily Ward said investigators believed the girl was the only other person in the house, as the children's mother was away at the time.

Neighbors Richard and Michele New said the police response was captured on their doorbell camera. The footage showed a patrol car speeding through the neighborhood, followed later by a fire truck and ambulance. Richard described the parents and children as "friendly" and said he was surprised to learn which family was involved. Similarly, Michelle said the home was among the last places in the neighborhood where she would have expected something like this to happen. "There's a huge police response. They were parked all the way down the block here. We didn't know what happened at first," said Richard. "When we took our walk later, we actually saw there was crime tape out all the way past the driveway. There's an officer there and a crime scene unit still there. And she saw what seemed to be blood in the driveway," he added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Limited Case Details

Source: KOCO 5 NEWS/YOUTUBE Neighbors Richard and Michelle New said their doorbell camera captured a patrol car speeding through the neighborhood, followed by a fire truck and ambulance.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office said state law restricts the information officials can share because of the girl's age. “We recognize this is a heartbreaking situation for the family involved,” the police department said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them as they grieve this tragedy.”

An Ongoing Investigation

Source: KOCO 5 NEWS/YOUTUBE The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office said state law limits what officials can share because of the girl's age.