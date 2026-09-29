15,000 Families Were Waiting for This App — Meet the Moms Behind Sage Haven

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The sister duo behind Sage Haven is helping parents navigate everything from toxic group chats to addictive apps while giving kids the freedom to safely connect. For parents raising children in an increasingly connected world, the question is no longer simply when to give a child a phone or tablet. It’s how to give them access to technology without opening the door to everything that can come with it; toxic group chats, inappropriate content, addictive apps and communication with strangers. That dilemma is what inspired sisters and fellow moms to create Sage Haven, a platform designed to turn the devices families already own into safer, more controlled digital environments for kids. Rather than requiring parents to buy a specialized phone, Sage Haven combines simplified device controls, parent-approved calling and messaging, AI-powered content moderation and a centralized Parent Hub that allows families to gradually expand a child’s digital independence as they get older.

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The idea has clearly struck a nerve. Prior to its launch, Sage Haven had amassed a waitlist of more than 15,000 families. The company began gradually onboarding users in April and has now expanded to both Apple and Android as it prepares for broader growth. But Sage Haven’s origins are deeply personal. Founded in 2023 after the sisters witnessed the impact that online bullying and toxic social media could have on young people, the company was shaped by conversations with more than 500 parents and children. We spoke with the founders about building safer technology for kids, parenting in the digital age, creating a company as sisters and what comes next for Sage Haven.

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OK: What is Sage Haven, and what problem were you trying to solve when you created it? Anne Pizzuti: Sage Haven is an app that transforms your kid’s existing devices into calm, safe havens. It simplifies the experience with just the apps you want with safe calling and messaging backed by cutting-edge safety tech, all managed from one Parent Hub. We built it because we believe technology for kids can be amazing - filled with connection, joy and learning - but we felt so overwhelmed by the set up and the potential for harm. We are truly building what we wanted for our own families. OK: As moms yourselves, was there a specific moment that made you realize kids needed a safer way to communicate digitally? Anne Pizzuti: Yes. A teen family member went through a serious mental health crisis brought on by online bullying and toxic social media, and it was a wake-up call for our whole family. At the same time, as moms of elementary school kids ourselves, we were seeing the issues firsthand: group chats that were becoming the origin for bullying, inappropriate content and addiction. That pushed us to spend our first few months interviewing over 500 parents and kids. What we found was that parents felt completely overwhelmed trying to set up parental controls but were left with few good options. It felt like a losing battle inside of what should be a joyful, connected childhood.

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OK: What are the biggest challenges children are facing online today that parents may not realize are happening? Kate Doerksen: The biggest challenges children face online today are unsafe communication and addictive apps. Group chats can turn toxic fast, often starting as early as elementary school with bullying and inappropriate videos and pictures being sent from classmates. Many popular video games, like Roblox, still have unsafe messaging with strangers too. Popular apps, like YouTube and video games, are designed to keep kids doom scrolling and hooked. Parental controls have historically been overwhelming and not that useful. OK: How does Sage Haven protect kids while still giving them independence? Kate Doerksen: Sage Haven empowers parents to feel good about giving their kids technology in a moderate, healthy way! Sage Haven works in three ways: Kid Mode, safe calling & messaging, and the Parent Hub. We believe it’s not about the device, it’s about what’s on it. With Kid Mode, the kid’s device becomes simpler with just the apps they need.Parents can approve their kid for voice calling to approved contacts and then expand to one-on-one messaging and group chat when they are ready. This enables families to go nice and slow and grow with the kid.Each kid gets their own Sage Haven number and uses the Sage Haven app to call and message approved contacts. Friends and family keep texting from iMessage, Google Messages, etc — and it all arrives safely inside Sage Haven.Sage Haven is designed to block harmful messages before they are even sent and nudge the kids towards kindness and best practices to keep kids safe and learn how to communicate well.The Parent Hub in the Sage Haven lets parents have one simple place to approve contacts, manage their kid’s device, supervise their kid’s messages in the early years, get alerts on blocked and flagged messages, and get insightful recaps. Parental controls are finally made easy! This combination strikes the right balance for many families who aren’t tech abstinent and also don’t want kids exposed to true harm online. OK: How many families are currently using Sage Haven, and what does the platform cost? Kate Doerksen: Sage Haven built a waitlist of over 15,000 families before launch. Since April, we have slowly been letting families off this waitlist and are now ready to start scaling. We just launched the Android app too! Sage Haven starts at $4.99/month for one kid and $7.99/month for the whole family with a 7-day free trial.