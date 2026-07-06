19-Year-Old Fatally Shot, 6 Others Wounded During Chaotic Fourth of July 'Teen Takeover'
July 6 2026, Updated 4:24 a.m. ET
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot during a chaotic overnight gathering to celebrate the Fourth of July in Florida. The incident also left six people injured.
Police reported that they arrived at the gathering when they heard shots being fired just after 1 a.m. and began providing medical aid to injured people on the ground.
According to the authorities, the 19-year-old was provided with immediate CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him. However, despite their efforts to save the victim's life, he was pronounced dead at the scene, per CNN.
The six other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 25, are reportedly receiving medical treatment in various hospitals and are expected to survive, per reports.
People Reportedly Engaged in 'Frightening Behavior' at the Fourth of July Gathering
On the night of Saturday, July 4, and into the early morning of July 5, numerous people, including children as young as middle school age, older teens, and young adults, gathered in downtown Pensacola, Fla., to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.
However, the situation soon took a turn for the worse as the night progressed, with police reports suggesting that the gathering started portraying "frightening behavior."
Per authorities, they encountered teens engaged in violent fights, witnessed youngsters launching fireworks at other people and spotted people reportedly carrying handguns.
Authorities Said 'Teen Takeover' Gathering Turned Dangerous Despite Extra Security
Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a press conference after the mass shooting incident that the police department had nearly tripled its staffing in the area to prevent any accidents from unfolding during the celebration, as they had dealt with such "teen takeovers" in other places before.
"We had about 50 extra police officers down there, and even with that police presence, someone was still emboldened enough to commit this heinous act of violence this morning," Winstrom said.
He also emphasized that even though these gatherings can seem harmless on the surface, it doesn't take long for things to turn dangerous.
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Eric Winstrom Said the Victim's Family Deserves Justice
Winstrom also noted that he had met the victim's bereaved mother, who was devastated by their son's untimely death.
"She deserves justice, and she deserves answers, and we’re going to do everything we can to get those for her," he added.
The police department is also asking for the locals' help in identifying one or more suspects who may have been involved in the shooting, as no one has been identified as a suspect in relation to the incident as of Sunday morning.
The chief also urged the communities in his jurisdiction to keep track of their kids and help prevent them from getting involved in dangerous situations.
"Be involved in your kids’ lives," he said.