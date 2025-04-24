2025 KBO Broadcasting Guide: Where and How to Watch the Games

As the 2025 KBO League kicks off, baseball fans across South Korea are buzzing with excitement. This season, significant changes in broadcasting rights and streaming technology are reshaping the viewing experience, sparking questions among fans about how to best follow the action. This comprehensive guide explores the various methods of watching the 2025 KBO season, helping fans find the best platform for their needs.

1. 2025 Broadcasting Rights Overview: TV and OTT Partnerships

Terrestrial and Cable Broadcast Agreements

Following the expiration of previous broadcasting contracts, the KBO has signed new deals for the 2025 season. SBS Sports, KBS N Sports, and MBC Sports+ remain the primary TV broadcasters, with weekly and team-specific programming becoming more segmented.

Notably, regional broadcasters now provide exclusive coverage of home games for local teams. For example, Busan MBC will air Lotte Giants games, while TBC will cover Samsung Lions home matchups.

Changes in the OTT Landscape

While Coupang Play continues to lead in the OTT space, TVING and Wavve have entered the scene with rights to stream selected games. Fans now have greater freedom to choose their preferred platform, with each OTT service offering unique features and viewing experiences.