Only Got 24 Hours in Las Vegas? Here's Exactly Where to Eat, Drink and Play

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Las Vegas is a city where every hour feels like an event, and if you've only got 24 hours to spare, you'll want to make every minute count. Whether you're visiting for the FIFA World Cup, a spontaneous weekend escape or your first taste of Sin City, one thing's for sure—you don't have to spend days here to experience the very best it has to offer. From a standout brunch just off the Strip to cheering on the sporting match from a pool party, before ending the night with either a high-energy dinner show or an elegant steakhouse experience, here's how to spend the ultimate day in Las Vegas.

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11:00 A.M. | Ease Into The Day With Brunch At 'The Guest House'

Source: The Guest House The Guest House is one of the city's buzziest new brunch spots just off the Strip.

Skip the predictable hotel buffet and kick off your Vegas adventure at The Guest House, one of the city's buzziest new brunch spots just off the Strip. Stylish without feeling pretentious, it's the kind of place that's quickly become a go-to for locals in the know and visitors looking to escape the casino crowds for a few hours. Inside, the airy, beautifully designed space offers a refreshing change of pace from the sensory overload of Las Vegas Boulevard, setting the scene for a leisurely brunch before the day really gets going. The menu is packed with elevated brunch favorites, whether you're craving something indulgent like the half lobster or leaning towards lighter, fresh flavors like the avocado toast and eggs. Don't leave without checking out the pastry counter, where an irresistible selection of beautifully crafted sweet treats is almost guaranteed to find its way onto your table—and your Instagram feed. And this is Vegas, after all, so brunch isn't complete without a cocktail. From perfectly poured mimosas to inventive signature cocktails, it's the perfect excuse to raise a glass before diving headfirst into everything the city has to offer.

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1:00 P.M. | Catch the World Cup Poolside at 'Tailgate Beach Club'

Source: Clint Jenkins/ Tailgate Mandalay Bay Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay is arguably one of the coolest places in Las Vegas to spend a summer afternoon.

Once brunch wraps up, trade your mimosa for a frozen cocktail and make your way to the brand-new Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay—arguably one of the coolest places in Las Vegas to spend a summer afternoon. Forget squeezing into a crowded sports bar. Here, the FIFA World Cup is shown on a massive 55-foot LED screen, meaning you can cheer on every goal while floating in the pool, relaxing in a private cabana or stretching out on a daybed with a drink in hand. It's a uniquely Vegas way to experience the world's biggest sporting event. The food is just as much of a draw as the football. The menu features elevated game-day favorites, from crispy Tailgate Wings and loaded Nachos to juicy burgers, street tacos and shareable bites that are perfect for grazing between matches. Pair them with one of the signature frozen cocktails, an ice-cold beer or a refreshing margarita in one of Tailgates branded pool safe cups, and you've got everything you need for an afternoon that can easily stretch into the evening. Even if you're not in town for the World Cup, the atmosphere alone makes it worth the visit. Live DJs keep the energy pumping, pool games keep guests entertained between matches and the lively crowd creates the kind of buzz only Las Vegas can deliver. It's the perfect blend of sports bar, dayclub and pool party—and proof that nowhere throws a watch party quite like Vegas.

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7:00 P.M. | Head To Sartiano's At The Wynn For A Refined Dinner Experience

Source: Wynn Las Vegas Sartiano's Italian Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas, is one of the city's hottest dinner reservations.

After an afternoon by the pool, it's time to swap swimwear for something a little more sophisticated and head to Sartiano's Italian Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas, one of the city's hottest dinner reservations. Bringing a slice of New York glamour to the Strip, the elegant restaurant strikes the perfect balance between upscale and inviting. Rich wood interiors, warm lighting and attentive service create an atmosphere that feels effortlessly luxurious—the ideal setting to unwind after a busy day exploring Las Vegas. The menu is just as memorable as the setting. Signature favorites like the Fettuccine Alfredo alla Romana and the Roasted Heritage Chicken have quickly become must-orders, while handmade pastas, fresh seafood and perfectly cooked USDA Prime steaks ensure there's something to satisfy every craving. Pair your meal with a classic martini or a bottle from the impressive wine list, and you've got all the ingredients for an unforgettable Vegas dinner. While the city is known for its high-energy nightlife, Sartiano's offers a different kind of luxury—one where exceptional food, impeccable hospitality and a beautifully designed dining room steal the spotlight. It's the perfect way to round out a day spent experiencing the very best of Las Vegas.

10:00 P.M. | Late Night Dinner or Cocktails at Toca Madera

Source: Courtesy of Toca Madera Toca Madera is where late night dinner effortlessly turns into cocktails, entertainment and one unforgettable party.