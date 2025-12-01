3 Nonalcoholic Cocktails for the 2025 Holiday Season and Beyond

With the holiday season officially in full swing — and holiday parties on the calendar — it’s bound to be a festive December.

With the holiday season officially in full swing — and holiday parties on the calendar — it’s bound to be a festive December. But celebrating throughout the month doesn’t necessarily mean boozing, explains Hilary Sheinbaum, author of Going Dry: A Workbook.

Sheinbaum is a strong proponent of drinking less alcohol in order to gain health and wellness benefits such as better sleep, more energy and even clearer skin. To help obtain these perks, she suggests scaling back drinks with ABV and trying nonalcoholic beverages instead.

“There are so many amazing nonalcoholic wines, beers, spirits and canned cocktails to choose from,” says Sheinbaum. “And, it’s fun to get creative in the kitchen to mix, muddle, shake and stir well-balanced, tried and true NA recipes. You can also make your own concoctions.”

With that, whether you’re hosting, or looking for a fun way to impress other sober curious partygoers, here are Sheinbaum’s top three NA cocktail picks for the 2025 holiday season.