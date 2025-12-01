or
3 Nonalcoholic Cocktails for the 2025 Holiday Season and Beyond

photo of drinks.
Source: The Free Spirits Company; Freixenet-Mionetto

Profile Image

Dec. 1 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

With the holiday season officially in full swing — and holiday parties on the calendar — it’s bound to be a festive December. But celebrating throughout the month doesn’t necessarily mean boozing, explains Hilary Sheinbaum, author of Going Dry: A Workbook.

Sheinbaum is a strong proponent of drinking less alcohol in order to gain health and wellness benefits such as better sleep, more energy and even clearer skin. To help obtain these perks, she suggests scaling back drinks with ABV and trying nonalcoholic beverages instead.

“There are so many amazing nonalcoholic wines, beers, spirits and canned cocktails to choose from,” says Sheinbaum. “And, it’s fun to get creative in the kitchen to mix, muddle, shake and stir well-balanced, tried and true NA recipes. You can also make your own concoctions.”

With that, whether you’re hosting, or looking for a fun way to impress other sober curious partygoers, here are Sheinbaum’s top three NA cocktail picks for the 2025 holiday season.

Premium Red Diablo

nonalcoholic cocktails holiday season beyond

Ingredients:

    • Ginger beer

    Method:

  • Pour Giesen 0% Premium Red, lemon juice and honey into a cocktail shaker with ice

  • Shake well and strain into a highball glass

  • Top with ginger beer and enjoy!

    Bourbon Meyer Lemon Sour

    nonalcoholic cocktails holiday season beyond
    Source: The Free Spirits Company

    Ingredients:

    • 3 oz The Spirit of Bourbon by Free Spirits

    • ¾ oz Meyer lemon juice

    • ¾ oz simple syrup

    • ½ oz aquafaba (the strained liquid from a can of chickpeas)

    Method:

    1. In an iced cocktail shaker, add all ingredients and shake well

    2. Strain over ice in a bucket glass or up into a coupe glass

    3. Garnish with a cherry and meyer lemon peel

    Mionetto Orange Spritz Zero

    nonalcoholic cocktails holiday season beyond
    Source: Freixenet-Mionetto

    Ingredients:

    Method:

    1. Combine Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol-Free and Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

    2. Garnish with an orange slice

