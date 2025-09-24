5 Books to Help You Live Life More Fully
Sept. 24 2025, Published 1:00 a.m. ET
1. The Unexpected Power of Boundaries: Rethinking the Rules, Risks, and Real Drivers of Innovation by Sheri Jacobs
In The Unexpected Power of Boundaries, respected author and innovation strategist Sheri Jacobs challenges the myths we’ve been told about creativity. She believes innovation isn’t luck, timing, or a lightning bolt of inspiration, but rather, the result of having structure. Jacobs found when boundaries are clear, they fuel ideas, encourage experimentation, and create the freedom to take bold risks. "A full life doesn't come from saying yes to everything. It comes from saying no to what doesn't matter," Jacobs says. "The life you want isn't out of reach. It's just waiting on the other side of the distractions you haven't said no to yet. My book helps people understand the power of setting boundaries and how they can provide you with the freedom to explore what really matters."
2. The Relatable Leader by Rachel DeAlto
Rachel DeAlto's The Relatable Leader can be a helpful guide for leaders who want to bridge the gap between good and great through the power of relatability. With actionable strategies to build trust, communicate with clarity and empathy, and inspire with authenticity, it can equip changemakers to create connected, high-performing teams. Whether you’re an executive or an emerging leader, this book offers the tools to elevate your leadership and unlock your team’s full potential. "This book helps people live life fully by reminding us that leadership is about people first. When we foster trust, respect, and purpose, life and work both feel more meaningful," DeAlto says.
3. Make A Scene: Storytelling, Stage Presence, and The Art of Being Unforgettable in Every Spotlight by Mike Ganino
Mike Ganino and his husband were reminded of how precious life is when their daughter was born prematurely via surrogacy. "That experience reinforced my belief in advocating for yourself, breaking the rules when necessary, and making the most of every moment." In Make A Scene: Storytelling, Stage Presence, and The Art of Being Unforgettable in Every Spotlight, Ganino hopes people are inspired to stop playing small. “No one knows how long their show will run, so why not make a scene?” Whether it’s in business, public speaking, or everyday life, Ganino says the key to leaving a lasting impact is to create moments that matter.
4. We Got This: How I Learned to Thrive with Terminal Cancer by Elissa Kalver
In We Got This: How I Learned to Thrive with Terminal Cancer, Elissa Kalver shares the powerful lessons she’s learned about resilience, purpose, and finding joy in the face of uncertainty. Having been diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer at 34, Kalver wrote this book not just to help people survive, but to share how to live fully by embracing change and redefining what it really means to “win” at life, no matter what challenger you're facing. "I wrote We Got This to remind people that even in the hardest chapters, life isn’t on pause. My hope is that these pages inspire everyone to live more fully in the present, to find joy in unexpected places, redefine success, and to remember that even when life feels messy, it’s still worth living like it matters.”
5. Pets Are Family by Erika Sinner
Erika Sinner’s personal grief after losing her dog, Kingston, uncovered a deeply human yet often overlooked reality: the profound emotional impact of pet loss. Out of this experience, she wrote Pets Are Family to shine a light on this unspoken bond and guide others through similar journeys. Today, her vision extends beyond the page—she is leading the charge for organizations to recognize pet bereavement leave, encouraging a wave of empathy-driven change in workplaces. "Pets remind us of the simple rhythms of life: eat, walk, rest, love. In doing so, they help us fight loneliness, lift our mood, and anchor us to a sense of purpose. They don’t just share our days; they help us live them more fully," Sinner says. "Every wag, purr, or nudge is more than affection; it’s medicine for the soul. Pets can ease our stress, increase our joy, and keep us moving forward with purpose. They are proof that family isn’t just who we live with, but who helps us truly live.”