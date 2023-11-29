5 Celebrities Who Love Casino and Gambling

Russell Crowe

The commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius, Russell Crowe is an avid gambler. He loves playing poker and blackjack among other games.

According to interviews and open sources, every time he’s in Las Vegas for work, he makes sure to visit the casinos. He spends a good amount of time and money on blackjack tables. The star of action films is a great poker player too and participates in tournaments on the national and international levels.

Russell Crowe also loves to do betting on the side as well. He has a horse that regularly takes part in races. All of this should tell you that this man has a special place in his heart for gambling.