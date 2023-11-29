5 Celebrities Who Love Casino and Gambling
Online gambling is a fun form of entertainment that attracts players from all around the world. Many of these are Hollywood celebrities that we all know and love. You might not know this, but there are some actors and actresses who love to play casino games in their spare time.
Many of them have openly shared their love of gambling in interviews over the years. Today, we take a look at some of them. Let’s get started.
Russell Crowe
The commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius, Russell Crowe is an avid gambler. He loves playing poker and blackjack among other games.
According to interviews and open sources, every time he’s in Las Vegas for work, he makes sure to visit the casinos. He spends a good amount of time and money on blackjack tables. The star of action films is a great poker player too and participates in tournaments on the national and international levels.
Russell Crowe also loves to do betting on the side as well. He has a horse that regularly takes part in races. All of this should tell you that this man has a special place in his heart for gambling. If you want to get a taste of gambling like him, you should check out Australia’s best online casino sites.
Matt Damon
Another superstar who has never been shy about his love for gambling is Matt Damon. You might not have known this, but when he’s not busy making blockbuster hits, Matt is a professional poker player. And he learned from one of the very best, Johnny Chan.
Matt learned extensively about poker when shooting for the movie Rounders. Although the movie was released in 1998, he still loves playing to this date. When he has free time, he participates in poker tournaments regularly.
Other than his many accomplishments on the silver screen, Matt Damon played in the 2019 World Series of Poker. He made it all the way to the final table. Although he couldn’t win in the end, making it to the end is an impressive feat in and of itself.
- Gambling Man! Ben Affleck Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend Early By Hitting The Casino Years After Being Banned For Counting Cards
- Hollywood Heartthrob To Reclusive A-Lister: Look Back At Brad Pitt's Personal Life & Career Over The Years — Photos
- Russell Crowe Hints He May Retire From Acting Before Turning 60: 'You Will Never Hear From Me Again'
Toby Maguire
Everyone’s favourite superhero of the 2000s, Toby is best known for his love of gambling. He’s an exceptional poker player who’s gone head-to-head with professionals. His game of choice is high-stakes poker where he wagers a lot of money against some of the best players in the world.
Toby is so good that he’s managed to win quite a substantial amount just from playing poker. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Toby talked about his love for poker while playing a game of Connet 4. And if you look online, you can find several videos of him facing off against other players and grabbing the win.
George Clooney
Crowned as one of the “Sexiest Men Alive”, George Clooney is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. He’s known for several films. However, the people of the current generation know him for his roles in Oceans 11, 12, and 13.
The most watched clip on the Internet of Ocean’s 11 is the poker scene. But off-screen as well, George is a star who loves to gamble. He has been enjoying these games even before he became a star. And even after becoming one, that didn’t seem to stop him. He loves visiting casinos and sitting down at a table to play the games. According to him, it’s one of his favourite pastimes.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt starred alongside Clooney in the Ocean’s movies. They’re good friends and share their hobby of gambling. He didn’t start gambling until he got the role in Ocean’s 11. But after that, he dove right into the world of casino games.
Among all of the different table games, Brad likes playing poker and blackjack. These games let him show off his gambling skills against strong opponents. He regularly visits casinos to indulge in these games.
Brad Pitt apparently also loves slot machines. This includes online slots as well. According to him, the variety of themes that he can enjoy in online slot machines is one of the very things that draws him in.
Want to Enjoy Gambling Yourself?
If you’d like to take part in gambling just like these celebrities, the easiest thing to do would be to play in online casinos. If you have trouble choosing a good one, you can check out the ranking of the best online casinos in Australia by OutlookIndia.
Keep in mind that when choosing a casino site, look for online reviews and consult the testimonials. You should also verify the license by looking for the information and verifying it on the issuer’s website. If you do these things, you should have an enjoyable online gambling experience like the celebrities on this list.