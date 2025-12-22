5 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Fans of the Casino

Article continues below advertisement

And why poker is having a major Hollywood moment

Poker might feel like it’s suddenly everywhere again – from viral livestreams to late-night TV segments – but Hollywood’s love affair with the game is anything but new. While fans are experiencing a fresh wave of poker content today, celebrities have been quietly sitting at the table for decades. The difference is that there is now greater visibility into that world. For high-profile stars, poker offers something rare: a break from the spotlight. Instead of performing for cameras, they get to relax, laugh, strategize, and just be themselves. And with the rise of digital platforms, celebrities no longer have to trek across a casino floor at 3 a.m. or risk a blurry paparazzi photo making headlines the next morning. The online world has made things easier, more private, and a whole lot more fun. Some celebrity names have long been associated with poker, like Ben Affleck or Matt Damon. But many more stars have kept their love of the game low-key. From global pop icons to Olympic legends, here are the celebrities you probably didn’t know are major fans of the casino, as well as some thoughts on how poker found its new place in pop culture.

Why stars gravitate toward poker For celebrities, poker is more than a game; it’s an experience. It mixes strategy, entertainment, and the unmistakable glamour of classic casino culture. But there are deeper reasons why so many stars are drawn to it.

A few of the biggest appeals ●A chance to unplug: Away from cameras, social media pressure, and fan expectations. ●A mental workout: Poker demands strategy, observation, and patience – skills many performers naturally gravitate toward. ●A social equalizer: Once the cards are down, everyone is on the same level. ●A Hollywood tradition: From Old Hollywood icons to modern A-listers, poker nights have always been a part of celebrity culture.

In recent years, though, one shift stands out: stars don’t need to physically hit the casino to enjoy the game. Digital play has made online poker far more accessible and private. Many celebrities now host casual online poker games with friends – virtual casino parties where they can chat, unwind, and enjoy the same friendly energy, without paparazzi lurking outside an exit door. Instead of being splashed across tabloids for stumbling out of a casino at 5 a.m., they get the same thrill from the comfort of a living room or a tour bus. Online poker hasn’t just become easier for celebrities to enjoy; it’s become more personal. But who might sign up? It will probably be this star-studded cast.

1. Rihanna – The high-roller energy in her downtime Rihanna has been spotted enjoying casino nights throughout her career, particularly during her big Vegas tours. Fans say she’s animated, playful, and competitive at the table – the same confidence she brings to the stage and her business empire. What makes her presence charming is that she isn’t there to make a spectacle. She blends into the room and plays for the joy of it. For someone whose life is constantly photographed, poker offers her a rare moment of control and pure fun.

2. Michael Phelps – The Olympic legend with a strategic streak Michael Phelps’s transition from Olympic pools to poker tables feels surprisingly natural. Known for intense focus and razor-sharp discipline, Phelps treats poker like a mental sport. He has appeared at several celebrity tournaments, where players frequently mention his calm, analytical playing style. For Phelps, poker provides a thrill reminiscent of competition – without the global pressure of standing on a starting block.

3. Jennifer Lopez – A glamorous fan of the tables Jennifer Lopez has long had a soft spot for the casino atmosphere. During her Las Vegas residency, J.Lo was known to unwind with friends at nearby tables, soaking in the energy and anticipation unique to casino rooms. Poker suits her personality well. It’s glamorous, strategic, and full of big characters – very much her world. And if anyone in Hollywood knows how to hold an intimidatingly perfect poker face, it’s J.Lo.

4. Jason Bateman – The unexpectedly serious strategist Jason Bateman often surprises people with his love for poker. Low-key by nature, he’s been part of multiple celebrity poker tournaments and is respected by other players for being highly strategic. Bateman’s approach is calm, observant, and deliberate. He treats poker the way he treats acting and directing – with thoughtfulness and precision. His friends say poker offers him a quiet, focused environment that’s a refreshing contrast to the entertainment industry’s noise.

5. Paris Hilton – From 2000s icon to polished poker fan Paris Hilton has a long history with the casino scene, but over the years, she has developed a deeper appreciation for poker specifically. She’s appeared at celebrity charity tournaments where she has showcased surprising skill – and a love for learning the strategy behind the game. Hilton often mentions the social part of poker, especially at charity events where she can support causes while enjoying a fun, glamorous night. She has evolved from “party girl” regular into a polished, intentional player who values the community aspect of the tables.

Poker’s pop-culture glow-up and how celebrities keep the momentum going Part of poker’s current rise comes from seeing celebrities enjoy it so openly. Fans love the relatability of watching their favorite stars lean into their competitive streak or laugh off a bad hand. It humanizes them in a way few activities do. Social media clips, livestream tournaments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses have made poker feel more accessible than ever. And with celebrities leading the charge – playing with friends online, joining charity events, or casually posting about their nights in – the game has reentered the spotlight with a mix of glamour and authenticity. But you don’t have to worry about missing out on big moments like this, either:

Online casinos make their games available remotely, allowing players to participate from wherever they’re comfortable.