5 Fall Favorites for You, Your Home, and Everyone You Love

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Fall is one of those seasons that touches just about every part of life. Routines pick back up, cooler weather gets everyone outside again, home starts feeling a little cozier, and the first hints of holiday planning begin to creep onto the calendar. So consider this a shortlist for all of it. From something that makes busy mornings easier and a little help for fall hair, to an outdoor essential for your dog, a cheese worth waiting all year for, and a gift that lets someone know you're thinking of them, these five fall favorites have a place in the season ahead. Fuel That Goes Wherever You Do

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Source: Image Courtesy of Levels.

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However your days shift this time of year, having something quick on hand for protein still matters, and Levels Protein just made that a little easier. Their best-selling Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate flavors are now available in single-serve sachets, so you can just toss one in your bag and go. You'll also find their Strawberry and Unflavored powders on Walmart shelves for the first time this fall. The Unflavored version keeps its ingredient list to just two items, delivering 25 grams of protein per scoop with nothing extra added in. Every Levels flavor has also passed independent testing for over 400 potential contaminants, earning the brand a Purity Award from the Clean Label Project, so what's on the label is really all that's in the tub. Hair That Can Handle The Crisp Air

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Source: Image Courtesy of The Earthling Co.

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There's nothing like that first stretch of crisp, clean fall air after a humid summer, but it comes with a catch: it pulls moisture straight out of your hair. That's where The Earthling Co.'s new Glossing & Smoothing Hair Oil comes in. It's lightweight and fast-absorbing, so it won't leave you with that heavy, weighed-down feeling some oils give. The star ingredient is a vegan keratin blend made from chickpea, lentil, and quinoa proteins, which works to smooth frizz and add shine from root to tip, right when you need it most. Protection For More Time Outdoors

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Source: mage Courtesy of Tevra Brands

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Cooler weather means more hikes, more evening walks, and more time outside with your dog than the summer heat ever really allowed. It also means fleas and ticks are still a threat; cooler doesn't mean gone. Tevra Brands' Activate II Flea & Tick Prevention uses the same active ingredients as leading name-brand treatments at a lower cost, making it an easy one to keep stocked as your dog's outdoor time picks back up. It's a small step that protects your dog and keeps whatever they catch outside from getting into your home, too. The Cheese That Only Shows Up Once A Year

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Source: Image Courtesy of Rogue Creamery