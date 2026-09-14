5 Fall Favorites for You, Your Home, and Everyone You Love
Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Fall is one of those seasons that touches just about every part of life. Routines pick back up, cooler weather gets everyone outside again, home starts feeling a little cozier, and the first hints of holiday planning begin to creep onto the calendar.
So consider this a shortlist for all of it. From something that makes busy mornings easier and a little help for fall hair, to an outdoor essential for your dog, a cheese worth waiting all year for, and a gift that lets someone know you're thinking of them, these five fall favorites have a place in the season ahead.
Fuel That Goes Wherever You Do
However your days shift this time of year, having something quick on hand for protein still matters, and Levels Protein just made that a little easier. Their best-selling Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate flavors are now available in single-serve sachets, so you can just toss one in your bag and go. You'll also find their Strawberry and Unflavored powders on Walmart shelves for the first time this fall. The Unflavored version keeps its ingredient list to just two items, delivering 25 grams of protein per scoop with nothing extra added in. Every Levels flavor has also passed independent testing for over 400 potential contaminants, earning the brand a Purity Award from the Clean Label Project, so what's on the label is really all that's in the tub.
Hair That Can Handle The Crisp Air
There's nothing like that first stretch of crisp, clean fall air after a humid summer, but it comes with a catch: it pulls moisture straight out of your hair. That's where The Earthling Co.'s new Glossing & Smoothing Hair Oil comes in. It's lightweight and fast-absorbing, so it won't leave you with that heavy, weighed-down feeling some oils give. The star ingredient is a vegan keratin blend made from chickpea, lentil, and quinoa proteins, which works to smooth frizz and add shine from root to tip, right when you need it most.
Protection For More Time Outdoors
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Cooler weather means more hikes, more evening walks, and more time outside with your dog than the summer heat ever really allowed. It also means fleas and ticks are still a threat; cooler doesn't mean gone. Tevra Brands' Activate II Flea & Tick Prevention uses the same active ingredients as leading name-brand treatments at a lower cost, making it an easy one to keep stocked as your dog's outdoor time picks back up. It's a small step that protects your dog and keeps whatever they catch outside from getting into your home, too.
The Cheese That Only Shows Up Once A Year
Some things are genuinely seasonal, and Rogue River Blue from Rogue Creamery in Southern Oregon is one of them. The cheesemakers only make one batch a year, and it starts the day fall officially arrives. It ages for the better part of a year in grape leaves soaked in pear brandy, which means the wheels hitting shelves right now were set in motion a full fall ago. It's the only American-made cheese ever named World Champion at the World Cheese Awards, with recent wins at France's Mondial du Fromage and Spain's Cincho Cheese Awards too. Wheels are available for preorder now, ahead of arriving in specialty shops and select grocers this season, so if you want to try a one-of-a-kind cheese that's genuinely tied to fall, this is the window.
The Gift That Beats The Holiday Rush
Consider Rogue River Blue your first taste of the season, one that might be a little too good to give away. But it's a good excuse to start thinking about who else you'll be gifting to this year, before the holidays turn gift-giving into one more thing to squeeze in between everything else. Wine Country Gift Baskets makes that easy. Their curated baskets pair premium wine with gourmet cheese and chocolate from names like Silver Oak, Dom Pérignon, and Godiva, hand-packed and ready to ship. Sending one now, for a colleague, a host, a friend you've been meaning to thank, lands differently than a gift buried in a pile of holiday boxes.
A Little Something for Everyone
That's the nice thing about fall: there's no single way to make the most of it. Maybe yours looks like finally taking the long walk once the heat breaks, having something special waiting in the fridge, finding a new everyday favorite, or sending a gift simply because someone came to mind.
Whatever the season has in store, these are the kinds of finds that make it a little easier to enjoy, whether they're for you, your home, or someone you love.