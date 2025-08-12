NEWS 5 Reasons Charlotte Reardon Is the Face Fashion Needs Right Now Source: PHOTO COURTESY OF STARKY MORILLO Mae Cornes Aug. 12 2025, Published 1:33 a.m. ET

Charlotte Reardon’s rise from fit model to runway and lifestyle campaigns reflects a shift toward inclusivity and authenticity in fashion. At 36, she’s challenging outdated ideals and showing that models can—and should—look like real consumers. Here are five reasons why she represents fashion’s future: 1️⃣ She Represents the In-Between Majority

Source: Photo Courtesy of: Starky Morillo

The average American woman wears size 16–18, but catwalks still skew toward smaller sizes. Reardon embraces her “in-between” identity, reflecting the bodies of most women who buy fashion. “When I began as a fit model, I realized how important it was for brands to test their clothes on real bodies like mine,” she says. 2️⃣ She Bridges Fit and Visibility

Source: Photo Courtesy of: Starky Morillo

With over a decade as a production fit model for major brands, Reardon brings technical insight that few models possess. “The women buying these clothes want to see themselves, and want the product to fit right. It’s all connected.” 3️⃣ She Reflects Millennial Spending Power

Source: Photo Courtesy of: Starky Morillo

Millennial women spend $600 billion annually in the U.S. and seek authenticity. Reardon’s tattoos, active lifestyle, and age resonate with this demographic, making her a relatable ambassador for brands eager to connect. 4️⃣ She’s Career-Adaptable

Source: Photo Courtesy of: Starky Morillo

Beyond runway, Reardon appears in commercial campaigns like Cover Girl and Rockefeller Center. Her range mirrors what brands increasingly demand: authenticity and versatility. 5️⃣ She ProvesLongevity Matters

Source: Photo Courtesy of: Starky Morillo

While most models exit by their late 20s, Reardon continues to thrive at 36, reflecting consumers’ desire for models who evolve with them through life’s stages. Charlotte Reardon is redefining beauty standards—offering a relatable, enduring image at a time when authenticity is more than a trend; it’s a consumer expectation. Image credit: Starky Morillo. Swimsuit: by Andie Swim. Cashmere Sweater: Nomad1942