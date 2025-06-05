5 Years of Talent, Teamwork, and Integrity: High Profile Lifestyle Sets the New Standard in Event Management

HPL often overtakes entire projects or campaigns, deploying its team of experts to drive results that clients thought were unimaginable. Though the talent HPL brings makes all dreams come true independently, they remain in close contact with brands to actively listen to and implement feedback. With extensive experience in entertainment and a natural knack for engaging with thousands of individuals, HPL brings a combination of knowledge and charisma to the table.

When Carlos Benjamin founded High Profile Lifestyle (HPL) in 2020, the company entered the event management sphere with a clear mission: to bridge industry gaps by connecting global venues and brands with unmatched talent. Over the years, HPL remained true to its purpose, offering multifaceted services and hands-on guidance in brand development, talent management, event management, event staffing, customized logistics, and more. Its specialty? Partnering with and contracting individuals who thrive on public engagement to not only meet but exceed clients’ expectations.

Before establishing HPL, Benjamin was making strides in the corporate world. Having worked at a bank, airline, and law firm, among others, he was always seeking new challenges and opportunities. The one thing that always stayed the same was his place at the top. However, despite being recognized for his performance, he felt his energy draining, his motivation dwindling, and his fulfillment gradually disappearing. Needless to say, Benjamin felt an entrepreneurial calling, one he decided to answer.

Soon after, he fell under the wings of a filmmaker based in LA. Under her mentorship, Benjamin learned not how to carve but to blaze his own path by becoming a professional in demand for his personality. For him, an aspiring entrepreneur from a small town in Alabama, this experience was life-altering. Today, he harnesses these lessons at the helm of HPL, offering every contracted individual an opportunity to become the best version of themselves.

Talented freelancers aren’t the only ones who can immerse themselves in HPL’s culture of empowerment and nurturing, as Benjamin’s past translates to how he leads the team. On a mission to transform HPL into the premier event management, talent staffing, and brand development agency, Benjamin is truly dedicated to providing opportunities for professional and personal growth for all his employees. For him, leadership is not about telling others what to do but inspiring them to reach for the stars and think outside the box. The results speak for themselves: a team driven by an endless supply of positive energy coming together because of a shared purpose.

“The most special teams are the ones where everyone’s uniqueness is integral to unlocking success. That’s what has been pushing us forward for the past five years: people who want to redefine the industry standard with their own talents and personalities,” reflects Benjamin. “That’s why at HPL, there is no stagnation. Here, everyone has a future, and we help them flourish.”