50 Cent Calls Out Verizon CEO Dan Schulman for Leaving 'Power' Fans Without Access After Dropping STARZ: 'No Need for Diversity'

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50 Cent is speaking out as a carriage dispute between Verizon and STARZ disrupts access to some of television’s most popular programming. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is making his position clear as tensions escalate between Verizon and STARZ, with the ongoing carriage dispute leaving viewers without access to the network’s programming, including Jackson’s hugely successful Power universe. On September 30, STARZ issued a statement warning that Verizon Fios customers could lose access to its channels and streaming content after negotiations over a new distribution agreement reached an impasse.

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Source: MEGA Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television has been a driving force behind some of STARZ’s most successful programming.

Jackson, whose G-Unit Film & Television has been a driving force behind some of STARZ’s most successful programming, took to Instagram to express his frustration with the situation, calling out Verizon and its CEO, Dan Schulman. "New beef alert🚨 if you’re in NY or NJ you won’t be able to see the POWER universe or other shows I produce for STARZ because this s--- head Dan Schulman decided there is no need for diversity. He said no one watches, STARZ in NY, or NJ. #Street Fighter OCT16 take is available now.!" he captioned a post. The rapper, producer and entrepreneur voiced his concerns about the impact on viewers, particularly in New York and New Jersey, and encouraged fans to reconsider their relationship with the provider.

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Source: MEGA Alison Hoffman released a statement about STARZ.

The dispute has also raised broader questions about diversity in entertainment, consumer choice and the importance of maintaining access to programming that serves a wide range of audiences. In its official statement, STARZ emphasized its commitment to reaching an agreement that would protect subscribers and preserve access to its content. “As an independent programmer dedicated to women and underrepresented audiences, STARZ is vital to a competitive media marketplace, providing diverse programming alternatives to content from larger conglomerates,” said Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Networks.

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Source: MEGA The entertainment mogul has built an expansive television portfolio.

The network also warned that Verizon customers could lose access to popular series including Outlander, P-Valley, S.W.A.T.: Exiles and the upcoming drama Fightland, in addition to the Power franchise and its extensive film library. For Jackson, the stakes extend beyond a traditional carriage dispute. Through G-Unit Film & Television, the entertainment mogul has built an expansive television portfolio, with the Power franchise becoming one of STARZ’s signature properties and spawning multiple successful spin-offs. His work on Power and BMF has helped establish him as an influential force in television and a champion of diverse storytelling.

Source: MEGA Jackson is standing firmly behind the programming he has helped build.