Article continues below advertisement
50 Cent Denies Fat Joe Tried to Kill Him After Rapper Was Accused of S-- Trafficking: 'These Claims Are Not Credible'

photo of 50 Cent and Fat Joe
Source: MEGA;@fatjoe/Instagram

50 Cent is siding with Fat Joe after he was accused of hiring someone to kill him.

By:

June 21 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent shut down allegations about Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, hiring a hitman to kill him after Terrance Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit against the “What’s Luv?” rapper for s-- trafficking.

The G-Unit artist took to Instagram on Friday, June 20, to deny the rumor in a caption of an image of him and Fat Joe.

“These baseless accusations and claims are not credible. I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP ! I wrote this hook I should a kept this one,” 50 Cent wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Fat Joe Hired Hitman to Kill 50 Cent in New York City

cent denies fat joe tried to kill him rapper trafficking
Source: mega

Fat Joe allegedly hired someone to kill 50 Cent around 2006-2007.

The “In Da Club” artist set the post to the tune of “Prices On My Head” by Young Buck. Fat Joe responded to his industry friend in the comments by leaving a “100” emoji.

In legal documents filed by Dixon, a former employee of Fat Joe, he explained the rapper’s plot to kill 50 Cent.

“Around the winter of 2006-2007, Defendant Cartagena was residing in Miami when he received a call reporting 50 Cent’s presence at a New York venue. Defendant Cartagena ordered the hit, but 50 Cent was surrounded by ‘Navy Seal’ type security, and the would-be assassins were afraid to make the attempt,” the claim read.

Article continues below advertisement

Terrance Dixon's Lawsuit Contains 157 Pages of Allegations

cent denies fat joe tried to kill rapper accused trafficking
Source: @fatjoe/Instagram

The lawsuit contained at least 157 pages of accusations.

Dixon’s recent lawsuit also mapped out many accusations regarding Fat Joe engaging in sexual acts with minors.

The 157-page lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and claimed that Fat Joe participated in “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, s--ual manipulation, violent intimidation and psychological coercion.”

The former employee also alleged that the rapper forced him “into humiliating situations, including s-- acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if [he] refused compliance.”

MORE ON:
50 Cent

Article continues below advertisement

Fat Joe Forced 16-Year-Old Into Oral S--

cent denies fat joe tried kill him rapper accused trafficking
Source: @fatjoe/Instagram

Terrance Dixon claimed Fat Joe made him engage in more than 4,000 s--ual acts.

He claimed that Fat Joe “coerced” him into more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the industry.

Dixon alleged he “personally witnessed” the 54-year-old take part in “sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.”

The former employee said Fat Joe demanded oral s-- from a 16-year-old girl in New York “in exchange for cash, clothing and payment of her cell phone bill.”

Fat Joe was also accused of buying a 15-year-old a Brazilian butt lift. The legal document alleged that the victim is now married to a professional athlete.

Fat Joe Was 'in Love' With Alleged Victim

cent denies fat joe tried to kill him rapper accused trafficking
Source: mega

Fat Joe was accused of almost leaving his wife for a minor.

Furthermore, Dixon claimed that his former boss was “in love” with a third victim, whom he “contemplated leaving his wife” for.

Dixon went on to accuse Fat Joe of engaging “in deliberate tax fraud schemes” to hide his real income.

The former employee’s lawsuit comes after the rapper filed his own lawsuit against Dixon in April, claiming he was making slanderous remarks about him being a pedophile.

