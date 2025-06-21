50 Cent Denies Fat Joe Tried to Kill Him After Rapper Was Accused of S-- Trafficking: 'These Claims Are Not Credible'

50 Cent shut down allegations about Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, hiring a hitman to kill him after Terrance Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit against the “What’s Luv?” rapper for s-- trafficking.

The G-Unit artist took to Instagram on Friday, June 20, to deny the rumor in a caption of an image of him and Fat Joe.

“These baseless accusations and claims are not credible. I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP ! I wrote this hook I should a kept this one,” 50 Cent wrote.