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50 Cent Takes Over Las Vegas to Celebrate the Debut of New Casino Dice Game 50 CENT HEADCRACK™

cent takes over las vegas to celebrate the debut of new casino dice game cent headcrack
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Sept. 29 2026, Published 1:30 a.m. ET

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The entertainment mogul was joined by Flo Rida, Gianni Paolo, Kris Lofton, Skilla Baby, Keisean Nixon and more for the star-studded celebration at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is betting big on his latest venture.

The rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur celebrated the debut of his new casino dice game, 50 CENT HEADCRACK™, with an exclusive launch party at Nomikai Sushi Speakeasy at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday, September 26.

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cent takes over las vegas to celebrate the debut of new casino dice game cent headcrack
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Jackson was front and center as guests got their first look at HEADCRACK, gathering around the custom gaming table and getting in on the action during the high-energy Vegas celebration.

The evening brought together an eclectic mix of celebrities, athletes, entertainment personalities, gaming influencers and casino executives to toast Jackson’s latest expansion beyond music, television and spirits and into the casino gaming world.

Among the famous faces who came out for the launch were Flo Rida, Gianni Paolo, Kris Lofton, Skilla Baby and Keisean Nixon, along with other special guests.

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cent takes over las vegas to celebrate the debut of new casino dice game cent headcrack
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Some of the gaming world’s biggest social personalities were also in attendance, including Paul Contino, better known as Vegas Pauly C; Scott Richter of The Big Jackpot; Narek Gharibyan of NG Slot; Francine Maric of LadyLuckHQ; Marin Maric, known as Dudeluck23; and Jasen Rabalais of CowboyLuck22.

The celebration quickly made its way to social media, with guests sharing photos and videos from inside the party and around the HEADCRACK table throughout the night.

The launch marks another business move for Jackson, who has spent years building an empire that stretches well beyond his Grammy-winning music career. Through his various ventures, the multihyphenate has expanded across television and film, touring, publishing, spirits, consumer products and other businesses.

Now, he can add casino gaming to the list.

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