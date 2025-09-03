or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > 50 Cent
OK LogoPHOTOS

50 Cent Looks Unrecognizable Without Facial Hair While Shooting 'Street Fighter': See the Shocking Photo

Photo of 50 Cent
Source: MEGA

50 Cent did not look like himself in a behind-the-scenes snapshot from his new film, 'Street Fighter.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is that really 50 Cent?

The rapper, 50, looked shockingly different sans beard while filming Street Fighter on Wednesday, September 3.

He shaved off his beard for his upcoming role in the movie, which also stars Cody Rhodes, Noah Centineo, Andrew Schulz and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of 50 Cent shaved off his beard.
Source: @50cent/Instagram

50 Cent shaved off his beard.

The cast posed on a boat, with a scenic city view in the background. 50 Cent rocked a white T-shirt with a black Nike vest layered over it, paired with black pants, white slippers and a baseball cap. He flashed a smile for the camera and used his hands to make the shape of a handgun.

"STREET FIGHTER the movie coming soon, then I’m a come with STREET FIGHTER II BALROG 🔥 @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!" the musician captioned his Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reactions to 50 Cent's New Look

Image of 50 Cent posed with the cast of 'Street Fighter' on a boat.
Source: @50cent/Instagram

50 Cent posed with the cast of 'Street Fighter' on a boat.

Fans were shocked by 50 Cent's transformation for the film, and some even claimed his appearance was AI.

"They gon say this Ai😂😭," one person joked.

"Now I get why he was using all the AI images, it’s because he’s gone through a body transformation for the Street Fighter film," another said. "@50cent must’ve had to cut down a lot of weight in a very short period of time. That’s dedication 👏🏾👏🏾."

"Nah 50 I refuse to believe that’s you…n---- did they give you a Gucci clone or sum…is that the dude from All Things Fall Apart?" a third quipped.

One social media user went as far as to say he looks like a "wax statue."

MORE ON:
50 Cent

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Teases 'Street Fighter' Movie

Source: @50cent/Instagram

50 Cent stars in 'Street Fighter.'

50 Cent has been hyping up Street Fighter on social media with several Instagram shares over the past 24 hours.

"I haven’t been posting because I’m working on my new movie 🎥 Street Fighter," he captioned a post with the movie's logo. "I’m working what you doing ? @50centaction now available on Google Tv 🍿."

Mario Lopez flooded the comments section with fire emojis in support of his friend.

Image of 50 Cent is returning to the big screen.
Source: MEGA

50 Cent is returning to the big screen.

The "In da Club" artist also published a video of two women throwing punches at each other in the boxing ring, with the text, "Meet the real-life Chun-Li."

"Street Fighter vibes I would just keep hitting the square button in the arcade. LOL @50centaction," he wrote.

50 Cent also posted security camera footage of a man throwing his bicycle at a woman on the street, in the spirit of the film's "street fighter" theme.

"Yo what she say to him, 😆 OH S--- people are going plain crazy out here. WTF @50centaction," the Grammy Award winner exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.