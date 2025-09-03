PHOTOS 50 Cent Looks Unrecognizable Without Facial Hair While Shooting 'Street Fighter': See the Shocking Photo Source: MEGA 50 Cent did not look like himself in a behind-the-scenes snapshot from his new film, 'Street Fighter.' Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Is that really 50 Cent? The rapper, 50, looked shockingly different sans beard while filming Street Fighter on Wednesday, September 3. He shaved off his beard for his upcoming role in the movie, which also stars Cody Rhodes, Noah Centineo, Andrew Schulz and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @50cent/Instagram 50 Cent shaved off his beard.

The cast posed on a boat, with a scenic city view in the background. 50 Cent rocked a white T-shirt with a black Nike vest layered over it, paired with black pants, white slippers and a baseball cap. He flashed a smile for the camera and used his hands to make the shape of a handgun. "STREET FIGHTER the movie coming soon, then I’m a come with STREET FIGHTER II BALROG 🔥 @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!" the musician captioned his Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reactions to 50 Cent's New Look

Source: @50cent/Instagram 50 Cent posed with the cast of 'Street Fighter' on a boat.

Fans were shocked by 50 Cent's transformation for the film, and some even claimed his appearance was AI. "They gon say this Ai😂😭," one person joked. "Now I get why he was using all the AI images, it’s because he’s gone through a body transformation for the Street Fighter film," another said. "@50cent must’ve had to cut down a lot of weight in a very short period of time. That’s dedication 👏🏾👏🏾." "Nah 50 I refuse to believe that’s you…n---- did they give you a Gucci clone or sum…is that the dude from All Things Fall Apart?" a third quipped. One social media user went as far as to say he looks like a "wax statue."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Teases 'Street Fighter' Movie

50 Cent has been hyping up Street Fighter on social media with several Instagram shares over the past 24 hours. "I haven’t been posting because I’m working on my new movie 🎥 Street Fighter," he captioned a post with the movie's logo. "I’m working what you doing ? @50centaction now available on Google Tv 🍿." Mario Lopez flooded the comments section with fire emojis in support of his friend.

Source: MEGA 50 Cent is returning to the big screen.