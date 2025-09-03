50 Cent Looks Unrecognizable Without Facial Hair While Shooting 'Street Fighter': See the Shocking Photo
Is that really 50 Cent?
The rapper, 50, looked shockingly different sans beard while filming Street Fighter on Wednesday, September 3.
He shaved off his beard for his upcoming role in the movie, which also stars Cody Rhodes, Noah Centineo, Andrew Schulz and more.
The cast posed on a boat, with a scenic city view in the background. 50 Cent rocked a white T-shirt with a black Nike vest layered over it, paired with black pants, white slippers and a baseball cap. He flashed a smile for the camera and used his hands to make the shape of a handgun.
"STREET FIGHTER the movie coming soon, then I’m a come with STREET FIGHTER II BALROG 🔥 @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!" the musician captioned his Instagram post.
Social Media Reactions to 50 Cent's New Look
Fans were shocked by 50 Cent's transformation for the film, and some even claimed his appearance was AI.
"They gon say this Ai😂😭," one person joked.
"Now I get why he was using all the AI images, it’s because he’s gone through a body transformation for the Street Fighter film," another said. "@50cent must’ve had to cut down a lot of weight in a very short period of time. That’s dedication 👏🏾👏🏾."
"Nah 50 I refuse to believe that’s you…n---- did they give you a Gucci clone or sum…is that the dude from All Things Fall Apart?" a third quipped.
One social media user went as far as to say he looks like a "wax statue."
50 Cent Teases 'Street Fighter' Movie
50 Cent has been hyping up Street Fighter on social media with several Instagram shares over the past 24 hours.
"I haven’t been posting because I’m working on my new movie 🎥 Street Fighter," he captioned a post with the movie's logo. "I’m working what you doing ? @50centaction now available on Google Tv 🍿."
Mario Lopez flooded the comments section with fire emojis in support of his friend.
The "In da Club" artist also published a video of two women throwing punches at each other in the boxing ring, with the text, "Meet the real-life Chun-Li."
"Street Fighter vibes I would just keep hitting the square button in the arcade. LOL @50centaction," he wrote.
50 Cent also posted security camera footage of a man throwing his bicycle at a woman on the street, in the spirit of the film's "street fighter" theme.
"Yo what she say to him, 😆 OH S--- people are going plain crazy out here. WTF @50centaction," the Grammy Award winner exclaimed.