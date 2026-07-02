6 Tips for Keeping an Apartment Building Fully Leased

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When you own a small apartment building, vacancy can change the entire feel of the investment. If you have a 100-unit property, one empty unit may not hurt much. But if you own a 5-unit, 10-unit, or 20-unit building, each vacancy matters. One empty apartment can put pressure on your cash flow and lower your return. Understanding this, here are several practical tips to help keep your apartment building fully leased: 1. Keep Your Rents Competitive It’s natural to want the highest rent possible. Higher rent can improve your income and make the property look stronger on paper. But if you price too high and the unit sits empty, the higher rent may not help you at all. For smaller apartment buildings, a vacancy can erase a lot of progress. If a unit sits empty for one or two months, it may take a long time to make up that lost income, even if you eventually rent it for a little more. This is why rent should be based on the local market, not just what you hope to get. Look at similar apartments nearby. Pay attention to size, condition, parking, laundry, location, and amenities. A unit with fresh flooring and in-unit laundry can usually command more than one that hasn’t been updated in years, but tenants still compare it to other choices in the area.

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2. Work With the Right Property Manager If you don’t want to manage the property yourself, or if your building is starting to take more time than expected, a good property manager can make a huge difference. A strong apartment property manager can help with marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, lease renewals, and communication. They can also help you avoid long vacancies by staying ahead of upcoming move-outs and keeping the leasing process active.

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3. Make the Property Easy to Show A good tenant may be looking at several apartments in the same week. If your leasing process is slow or hard to schedule, they may move on before they even see the unit. When you know a unit is coming available, don’t wait until the current tenant has already moved out to start preparing. If possible, get photos ready and begin marketing early enough to create interest before the unit is empty. The application process should also be simple. If someone has to chase you for next steps or wait days for a response, they may choose another apartment. Good communication during leasing sends a message about how the property will be managed after they move in.

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4. Take Maintenance Seriously Tenants are more likely to stay when they feel the building is being cared for. They don’t expect everything to be perfect, but they do want to know that problems will be handled. For apartment investors, maintenance is a crucial part of tenant retention. If residents know that requests are taken seriously, they’re less likely to look for another place at renewal time. They may still leave for personal reasons, but they won’t leave because they feel ignored.

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5. Choose Tenants Carefully Keeping a building fully leased doesn’t mean you should approve anyone who applies. A bad tenant can cost more than a short vacancy. Careful screening helps protect the property and the other residents. You want tenants who can afford the rent, follow the lease, respect the building, and communicate responsibly when issues come up. While screening is super important, it’s also something you can’t afford to screw up. The screening process should be consistent and fair. Follow applicable housing laws and document your process. This may include reviewing income, rental history, credit, background information, and references, depending on what’s allowed in your area. A full building is only valuable if the residents are a good fit for the property. It’s better to take a little more time finding the right tenant than to rush into an approval that creates bigger problems later.

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6. Be Proactive Many landlords think about leasing only when someone gives notice. By then, the tenant may have already decided to leave. If you want to keep your apartment building full, you need to think about renewals earlier. Reach out before the lease ends and ask whether the tenant plans to renew. Then give them enough time to make a decision. If you’re raising the rent, explain the change clearly and keep it reasonable based on the market. Sometimes a tenant leaves because of life changes you can’t control. But sometimes they leave because small frustrations have built up over time. A simple check-in can help you learn what’s going on before they decide to move.