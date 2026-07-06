9 Facts You Should Know About Michael Popok

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Popok has spent more than three decades building a career that spans elite corporate law firms, Wall Street, and, more recently, digital media. While many recognize him today as a legal commentator, his background as a trial attorney runs deep. Given how often people search "Michael Popok Wikipedia" to learn more about him, here are nine facts worth knowing.

Article continues below advertisement

1. He Trained at Two of the Biggest Names in Law Popok's legal career began at top-tier law firms Skadden Arps and Sidley Austin in New York, where he built his expertise in litigation and white-collar defense. That early grounding at two of the industry's most prestigious firms shaped the rest of his legal path. 2. He's a Duke Law Graduate who Started at NYU Popok earned his law degree from Duke University School of Law in 1991 after graduating cum laude from New York University in 1988, where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. During his time at Duke, he served as a Class Representative on the school's Moot Court Board, an early sign of his trial-focused career ahead. 3. He's Tried More than 40 Cases to Verdict Over the course of his career, Popok has tried more than 40 cases to verdict or resolution in courts and arbitration rooms across the country, including in New York, Miami, and Chicago. It's a track record that puts him among a relatively small group of trial lawyers with that level of courtroom experience.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

4. He Spent Four Years as a Top Lawyer at Cantor Fitzgerald In March 2015, Popok joined Cantor Fitzgerald as a managing director, deputy general counsel, and global head of litigation, overseeing global litigation and employment matters while reporting directly to the firm's global general counsel and chairman. His tenure there lasted until March 2019. The role marked his shift from private law-firm practice into in-house leadership at a major Wall Street financial services firm. 5. He's a Name Partner at Zumpano Patricios & Popok Michael S. Popok is the Managing Partner of Zumpano Patricios & Popok's New York office, with a national litigation, white collar, and trial practice based in New York and South Florida. He currently serves as Executive Managing Partner of the firm's New York office, focusing on commercial litigation, financial services disputes, fintech law, entertainment law, and employment-related legal conflicts. 6. He's Licensed Across Multiple Jurisdictions He is licensed to practice law in both New York and Florida, and is admitted to several U.S. federal courts, including the Southern Districts of Florida and New York, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. That multi-state, multi-court admission underpins his ability to take on complex litigation across regions.