EXCLUSIVE 90 Day Fiancé’s Kara Leona Reveals Her Bold New Single 'Criminal' Mirrors the 'Spicier Energy' of Her Personal Life Source: @karaleona/Instagram 90 Day Fiancé's Kara Leona exclusively tells OK! how her latest single, 'Criminal,' gives fans a peek behind the curtain of her personal life. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

90 Day Fiancé star Kara Leona is giving fans a peek behind the curtain of her personal life with her latest single, “Criminal.” “My new single is called ‘Criminal’ and it’s kind of a spicier type of energy, basically the whole concept of the song is much related to my personal life,” Leona, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, explains in an exclusive interview with OK! on Friday, August 29.

Article continues below advertisement

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Kara Leona Drops Latest Single 'Criminal'

Source: @karaleona/Instagram Kara Leona takes no prisoners in the 'Criminal' music video.

The Bachata artist sets the scene for the “Criminal” music video, describing a woman betrayed who transforms herself to turn the tables and steal hearts. “Sometimes you love with your whole heart and then it still doesn't necessarily work out … You just leave feeling like, you know what, 'I’m never doing that again,' and I’m just going to steal hearts and I’m not going to give a f---,” she continues. “Being scorned in love is so hard. It’s so hard to be vulnerable and really give yourself to someone and then not have it work out."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kara Leona Teases Surprise Cameos From '90 Day Fiancé' Stars

Source: @karaleona/Instagram Kara Leona teased 'prisoner' cameos from other '90 Day Fiancé' alums.

The TLC personality also teased some surprise “prisoner” cameos in the video, collaborating with a group of men from the franchise — Josh Weinberg, Jamal Menzies and Rob Warne — who call themselves the “90 Day Bad Boys.” “I love bringing together the two worlds of 90 Day Fiancé and also my music,” the "Criminal" singer shared. “And what better way in my mind than to bring in the 90 Day Bad Boys, because they kind of also riding that line between musicality and television. We worked so seamlessly.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kara Leona's Music Is a Major Storyline on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Source: @karaleona/Instagram Kara Leona is known for her appearances on the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise.

Leona is known for her relationship with Guillermo Rojer, documenting their international love story on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The mom-of-one explained that music is now playing a “much larger role” in her life and has even become part of her storyline on the show, as seen in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premiered in July.

Kara Leona Teased the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Tell-All

Source: TLC Kara Leona's wedding to Guillermo Rojer was documented on the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise.