'90s Icon Fabio Is Adamant on Not Joining Social Media: 'Life Is Beautiful'

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'90s hearthrob Fabio Lanzoni is all about living life to the fullest. After arriving in the U.S. at age 19 to kick off his modeling career, he's come a long way — from becoming the face of The Gap in 1978 to appearing in fashion magazines and being on the cover of romance novels. Now, he's focused on his career — and adamant about not caving to social media. "It's about real life. We're supposed to be here to live real life and to grow mentally and spiritually. So you must concentrate on yourself and not other people. It's such a waste of time. And, you know, every time you post where you eat and stuff like that, most of the people don't really care," the model, 67, exclusively told OK! while celebrating the launch of the debut self-help book, Lifting the Lid: The T.U.B.Z. Method for Unlocking Your Full Potential, written by TUBZ, the mascot for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, on September 23 in New York City.

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Source: SUPPLIED The model arrived in the U.S. at the age of 19.

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"But, you know, today people don't live a real life anymore, and one day they're going to wake up and they're going to be really upset because their life is going to be gone, and they're going to say, 'What happened to my life?' And they're going to understand, 'Well, I've spent too much time in front of a video, in front of the computer, in front of the phone,' instead of being out there and living a real life," he insisted.

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In order to think straight, the actor makes sure to spend time outside. "I love to be in nature. I'm one with nature. People in cities are so disconnected, and you cannot disconnect. That's why everybody's so kind of neurotic and so uptight, because when you go to nature, nature relaxes you. It brings you down. It calms you down, and it's really the best kind of release. Sometimes my friends come up and, you know, we spend time in nature, and they go like, 'Oh my God, I didn't do anything today, and I'm so tired.' So, yes, that's nature. Nature relaxes you," he shared. He added, "You know, all of a sudden they don't think about anything in the world out there. And today, we get fed with problems, problems, problems, problems. Life is not about problems. You should be a problem solver. You should resolve problems in your life, but you can't make your life all problems. It's nice to get away and refresh your mind and rejuvenate yourself."

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Source: SUPPLIED The star first became a celebrity spokesperson for the brand in 1994 with a string of commercials.

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In the meantime, the pop culture icon has a lot of projects in the works, but he's thrilled to be partnering with I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! again for an all-new iteration of the popular campaign. Lanzoni first became a celebrity spokesperson for the brand in 1994 with a string of commercials. Now, he's penned the foreword for the new self-help book, Lifting the Lid: The T.U.B.Z. Method for Unlocking Your Full Potential, from the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! mascot, TUBZ. "I love the company because I've been doing other stuff for the company for the longest time. It's over 24 years, and every single campaign has been tongue-in-cheek. So when they told me about the TUBZ, I thought it would be really funny to do. You know, the company is totally different. And, I mean, she's great," he quipped about the beloved mascot.

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"I always had a great time, great fun. I have great memories with the brand. You know, we did so many things, probably around the world. We've been everywhere from Brazil to Prague to the Yucatán, and there's always tongue-in-cheek. They have great commercials and are very funny. They always have a great sense of humor. That's what I love about the brand. They always have a great sense of humor, and I think in life you have to have a great sense of humor, you know?" he continued.

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Source: I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! The actor is adamant on not joining social media.

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Lanzoni has gained a lot of wisdom over the years, which is why he's thrilled to help people today. "They're lost," he said of the younger generation. "They don't know where they are. They live in a fantasy land. They don't live a real life in a real world, and I think it's very important to guide these people and tell them, 'Hey, you can only be the best who you are.' And it's very important to have confidence, and changes are good for your life. Don't be afraid of changes. And you can only be the best of yourself, because when you are the best of yourself, I believe everybody is an original. You don't want to be a carbon copy. So when you're an original, you can always be the best of yourself. And when you're a carbon copy, you can only limit yourself," he continued. "I believe I have a beautiful life, and I enjoy every single moment, and I take it day by day. That's the way to go in life, day by day, because you never know what happens tomorrow, right? Live your life to the full extent so you can have a future. That's the best advice I can give to people: live life right now."

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Source: I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Fabio said 'life is beautiful.'