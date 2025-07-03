'90s Star Bridget Fonda Looks Unrecognizable While Out in Los Angeles 35 Years After 'Godfather Part III': Photos

The California native, who is known for her roles in 1990’s The Godfather Part III and 1992’s Single White Female, is rarely seen since retiring from the entertainment industry in 2002 after a car on California’s Pacific Coast Highway nearly claimed her life.

Fonda comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty as she’s the granddaughter of actor Henry Fonda and the niece of Jane Fonda. She’s also been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards throughout her career, in 1990 and 2002.