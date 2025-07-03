or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
'90s Star Bridget Fonda Looks Unrecognizable While Out in Los Angeles 35 Years After 'Godfather Part III': Photos

Photo of Bridget Fonda.
Source: MIRAMAX;MEGA

‘90s star Bridget Fonda looked nearly unrecognizable during a rare outing in California, more than 35 years after she starred in 'The Godfather Part III.'

By:

July 3 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

‘90s star Bridget Fonda looked nearly unrecognizable during a rare outing in California — more than 35 years after she starred in The Godfather Part III.

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda was spotted dressed casually while roaming the streets of Los Angeles.

Fonda, 61, was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles, Calif., with a drink in tow. The retired actress kept it casual yet trendy, showing off a noticeably slimmer frame in a black one-piece bodysuit layered under a striped collared shirt, which she paired with black tennis shoes.

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda is the niece of actress Jane Fonda.

The California native, who is known for her roles in 1990’s The Godfather Part III and 1992’s Single White Female, is rarely seen since retiring from the entertainment industry in 2002 after a car on California’s Pacific Coast Highway nearly claimed her life.

Fonda comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty as she’s the granddaughter of actor Henry Fonda and the niece of Jane Fonda. She’s also been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards throughout her career, in 1990 and 2002.

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda is best known for her role in the 'Godfather Part III.'

Bridget married composer Danny Elfman in 2003, and the couple welcomed their son, Oliver, in 2005. Nearly 20 years later, in 2023, paparazzi caught up with Fonda to ask if a return to acting might be in her future.

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda showed off major weight loss in recent months.

“I don’t think [there’s any chance],” Bridget quipped in footage obtained by Daily Mail. “It’s too nice being a civilian.”

bridgetfonda singlewhitefemale
Source: Colombia Pictures

Bridget Fonda is also known for her role in 'Single White Female.'

That same year, the Snow Queen star reflected on her career and opened up about the struggles that led to her abrupt decision to step away from acting.

“I measured myself against those who inspired me. I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think ‘God, I’m such a goof,” Bridget told MovieMaker during a rare sit-down. “Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second.”

bridget fonda mega
Source: MEGA

The star retired from acting a long time ago.

She added, “That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life. But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can’t see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling.”

