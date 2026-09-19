'90s Star Carrot Top 'Recovering' After He Was Hospitalized in Las Vegas for Alleged Suicide Attempt
Sept. 19 2026, Updated 7:12 a.m. ET
'90s star Carrot Top was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18, according to a report.
The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was rushed to a local hospital, per TMZ.
Thompson has a long-running residency at the Luxor, but it was canceled due to the incident.
Carrot Top's Rep Speaks Out
Thompson’s representative, Jami Schlicher, spoke out about the incident.
“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Schlicher told TMZ. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”
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MGM Resorts International also hopes Thompson is on the mend.
“Scott is a beloved member of the Luxor and MGM Resorts family, and we are relieved to hear that he is recovering. We are thinking of him and wish him strength as he receives the care and support he needs," they said.
Inside His Career
The comedian, who hails from Florida, got his big break in the '90s.
He worked for Cartoon Network before landing TV roles in Larry the Cable Guy’s Christmas Spectacular, George Lopez and Scrubs.
He also starred in movies, including Chairman of the Board, Dennis the Menace Strikes Again and Tugger: The 4×4 Jeep Who Wanted to Fly.
While speaking to Chic Compass, Thompson gushed over being in the business for a long time.
"The key thing would be to find out what it is exactly that's going to be your story when you're up onstage—what's your whole gimmick going to be? Is it going to be silly? Is it going to be observational? Is it going to be props, is it going to be relationship material, or will it be a variety of things? The first time you get onstage, you want to kind of figure it out and then you can grow from there. Mine was props when I first got into it, and then I grew from there and started doing more stand-up," he said.
He added, "I think the only advice I would give to people is to enjoy the ride and enjoy the process. In the last 10 years, I've just sat back and said, 'Gosh, enjoy this journey.' Enjoy every second of it. Enjoy each show and each moment and soak it in."
If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.