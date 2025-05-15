'90s Star Rachael Leigh Cook Looks Ageless in Chic All-White Outfit During Shopping Spree: Photos
Popular ‘90s actress Rachael Leigh Cook was spotted in a rare outing in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday, May 14.
The She’s All That star wore an all-white outfit while she enjoyed a shopping spree at Costco and Home Goods.
Cook’s colorless ensemble featured long white pants that were fringed at the bottom, a thick sleeveless top and white Converse sneakers. The actress wore black glasses, while her brunette locks were in a low bun. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag, stud earrings and a chain-link necklace.
Rachael Leigh Cook to Appear at Comic Con Revolution 2025
The 45-year-old looked like an ageless beauty during her errands, which came days before her upcoming appearance at Comic Con Revolution 2025.
Cook will be joining other notable stars, including Tara Reid, Tom Welling, Ernie Hudson and more at the convention in Ontario, Calif., from May 17 to 18.
Rachael Leigh Cook's Acting Career Is Thriving
While the Josie and the Pussycats actress is most famed for her ‘90s role as Laney Boggs in She’s All That, the Hollywood star has kept active in the film industry since her breakout role.
She recently starred in Sisterhood, Inc., which premiered on Peacock and Hallmark in February. Cook played the role of corporate exec Megan, who hires a board of directors to help her struggling sister manage her life and business decisions.
Cook thanked her costar Daniella Monet in an Instagram post for being the best counterpart she could have imagined for the project.
“In what I feel is a special turn for me, this movie is a sister's story with a ton of humor and heart, and I could not have asked for a better fictional sister than @daniellamonet #Daniella you are so quick, your immaculate timing and big heart are all over this movie,” she captioned a photo of herself and Monet.
The actress has also starred in several Netflix movies, including Love Guaranteed (2020) and A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023).
Rachael Leigh Cook Stars in 'He's All That'
While her most famous role is in the 1999 classic, where she starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. and the late Paul Walker, Cook also appeared in the film’s 2021 sequel, He’s All That.
Cook’s role in the sequel was different from her original, as she played Anna Sawyer, the mom of Padgett Sawyer, a social media influencer who didn’t want her distinguished high school to find out she and her family were poor.