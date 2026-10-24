Contributor A Little Vegas in the Catskills! A Weekend Getaway At ResortsWorld Catskills - New York's Casino in the Mountains Source: Photos courtesy of ResortsWorld catskills/ @resortsworldcatskills/instagram OK! Exclusive look at ResortsWorld Catskills, where the traditional mountain retreat gets a decidedly more exciting makeover. OK! Staff Oct. 24 2026, Published 9:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Who says escaping New York City for a weekend in the Catskills has to mean rustic cabins, hiking boots and quiet nights by the fireplace? While the picturesque mountain region has long been a favorite for those looking to unwind, there's another side to this popular upstate getaway — one where casino excitement, stylish cocktail bars, incredible fine dining dining and a little late-night fun are all part of the experience. Welcome to Resorts World Catskills, where the traditional mountain retreat gets a decidedly more exciting makeover. Located in Monticello, New York, this sprawling casino resort brings a taste of Las Vegas-style entertainment to the heart of the Catskills, combining the region's beautiful natural surroundings with the buzz of a lively gaming and entertainment destination. And the best part? It's all around a two-hour drive from Manhattan, making it a very appealing option for New Yorkers looking to escape the city for a couple of nights without the hassle of airports, long flights or complicated travel plans. But there's much more to this Catskills hideaway than blackjack tables and slot machines. From spacious hotel suites and indulgent spa treatments to upscale restaurants, cocktails and live entertainment, Resorts World Catskills offers plenty of ways to turn a simple weekend away into a fun-filled upstate escape.

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Bringing a Little Las Vegas to Upstate New York

Source: Photos courtesy of ResortsWorld catskills/ @resortsworldcatskills/instagram The sprawling 100,000-square-foot casino at Resorts World Catskills brings a taste of Las Vegas excitement to the mountains, with slot machines, live table games and plenty of gaming action.

There's something slightly unexpected about finding a sprawling casino resort tucked into the Catskill Mountains, a region better known for its natural beauty and laid-back atmosphere. But that's exactly what makes Resorts World Catskills an interesting addition to the area's hospitality scene. The property's approximately 100,000-square-foot casino is the centerpiece of the resort, featuring a large selection of slot machines, live table games and dedicated gaming areas. Visitors can try their hand at familiar favorites including blackjack, roulette, craps and baccarat, while poker enthusiasts have their own dedicated space. For those who prefer slot machines, the casino floor offers everything from traditional games to more contemporary electronic options, with the flashing lights and constant activity creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the larger gaming destinations in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Of course, casino gaming isn't for everyone, and there's no requirement to gamble to enjoy a stay here. But for visitors who appreciate the occasional flutter, having a casino downstairs adds a different dimension to the usual weekend getaway. It also means that when dinner is over, the evening doesn't necessarily have to end.

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A Mountain Escape With a Modern Hotel Experience

Source: Photos courtesy of ResortsWorld catskills/ @resortsworldcatskills/instagram Resorts World Catskills' 18-story hotel features 332 spacious suites, combining sleek interiors, modern comforts and sweeping mountain views for a stylish upstate escape.

Who says a getaway to the Catskills has to mean rustic cabins and cozy country cottages? At Resorts World Catskills, mountain living comes with a decidedly more luxurious twist, where spacious suites, contemporary comforts and scenic views set the scene for a stylish weekend away. The resort's impressive 18-story main hotel is home to 332 suites, offering a modern take on the traditional mountain retreat. With accommodations starting at approximately 600 square feet, there's plenty of room to spread out, unpack and settle into vacation mode. Think sleek interiors, generously sized living spaces and oversized windows framing the beautiful Catskills landscape. For those looking to take things up a notch, larger suites and premium accommodations offer even more space to unwind, making them particularly appealing for couples planning a romantic escape or friends enjoying a weekend away. There's also The Alder, a separate boutique-style hotel within the resort complex that brings a slightly more relaxed, contemporary vibe to the experience. It's another option for guests who appreciate stylish accommodations without all the traditional trappings of a grand resort hotel. And perhaps one of the biggest perks? Almost everything you need for an entertaining weekend is just a short stroll away. From restaurants and cocktail bars to the casino floor and live entertainment, there's little reason to worry about transportation or making elaborate plans once you've checked in.

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Beyond the Casino: Pools, Spa Treatments and Relaxation

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Source: Photos courtesy of ResortsWorld catskills/ @resortsworldcatskills/instagram The 8,000-square-foot Awana Spa at Resorts World Catskills offers a relaxing escape with indulgent massages, facials and body treatments for some well-deserved pampering.

While the casino floor might bring plenty of excitement, Resorts World Catskills also knows a thing or two about kicking back and embracing vacation mode. For those looking to swap the slot machines for a little rest and relaxation, the resort's indoor swimming pools offer the perfect excuse to enjoy some poolside downtime, regardless of what the Catskills weather has in store. And if some serious pampering is on the agenda, the Awana Spa has you covered. Spanning approximately 8,000 square feet, the spa offers an assortment of massages, facials and body treatments, making it an inviting spot to recharge after a late night or simply indulge in a little well-deserved self-care. There's also a fitness center for anyone determined to keep up their workout routine, although nobody would blame you for swapping the treadmill for a poolside afternoon instead! That's part of the appeal of a stay here. You can make your getaway as action-packed or laid-back as you like, whether that means sleeping in, enjoying a leisurely breakfast and spending the afternoon at the spa, or venturing out to explore the beautiful Catskills countryside. And when the sun goes down? A change of clothes, a cocktail or two and a little casino excitement might be just the ticket to round out the day.

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Dinner, Drinks and a Night Out

Source: Photos courtesy of ResortsWorld catskills/ @resortsworldcatskills/instagram Among the best-known restaurants on property is Cellaio, the Italian-inspired steakhouse associated with celebrity chef Scott Conant.

Of course, no great getaway is complete without some great food and a cocktail or two, and Resorts World Catskills has plenty of options when it's time to take a break from the casino floor and enjoy a night out. One of the property's standout dining spots is Cellaio, the Italian-inspired steakhouse from celebrity chef Scott Conant, where classic Italian flavors meet a traditional steakhouse experience. With its sophisticated atmosphere and menu featuring premium cuts of meat alongside Italian favorites, it's an appealing choice for a romantic dinner, special occasion or simply an excuse to dress up before a night at the casino. For something a little different, Lotus brings Chinese cuisine to the table, while The Catskills Bistro keeps things more casual with familiar American favorites. Over at The Alder, Dos Gatos Cantina adds a Mexican-inspired twist to the dining lineup, offering another option for a relaxed bite before the evening gets underway. And when dinner's done, there's no need to call it a night! The resort's cocktail scene offers a little something for different moods, from the more intimate, laid-back setting of Empire Lounge to the livelier atmosphere of Bar 360, where sports, entertainment and drinks keep things buzzing. Sure, it might not have the around-the-clock spectacle of the Las Vegas Strip, but that's part of the charm. Where else can you spend the day surrounded by beautiful mountain scenery before swapping your hiking shoes for something a little dressier and heading out for dinner, cocktails and a little late-night casino action? It's a fun change of pace from the usual Catskills weekend, proving that a mountain getaway doesn't necessarily have to mean an early night!

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A Different Kind of Catskills Weekend

Source: Photos courtesy of ResortsWorld catskills/ @resortsworldcatskills/instagram Tee off amid stunning Catskills scenery at Resorts World Catskills' Monster golf course, an 18-hole championship course designed by renowned architect Rees Jones.