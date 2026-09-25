Aaron Berg Makes Wild Chlamydia Confession On ‘The SDR Show’

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Aaron Berg probably wasn’t expecting a game of “two truths and a lie” to end with him explaining an emergency room visit. The comedian made a rather NSFW confession on The SDR Show, where he and Ralph Sutton attempted to figure out which of Berg’s three outrageous statements wasn’t true. Berg gave the group plenty to work with, claiming that he lost his virginity at 18, once feared he had contracted AIDS after sleeping with a woman who used crack cocaine, and once contracted chlamydia in his throat after an intimate encounter. As unbelievable as the last story sounded, Berg revealed that one was actually true. Aaron Berg Says He Got Chlamydia In His Throat

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The revelation immediately caught the others off guard, with one person questioning whether it was even possible to contract chlamydia that way. Berg insisted that it happened to him and recalled going to a doctor after developing symptoms. “The truth is I once got chlamydia in my throat,” he revealed, prompting a stunned reaction from the room. According to Berg, a doctor swabbed his throat and confirmed the diagnosis. “I ate a girl’s a— and then I went in and he swabbed me and he goes, ‘You have chlamydia,’” Berg recalled. Aaron Berg Reveals The Symptoms He Experienced Naturally, Berg’s story prompted another question: What does chlamydia in the throat actually feel like? The comedian said his throat became extremely sore and his glands began to swell. He recalled the symptoms appearing quickly, estimating that it was roughly two days after the encounter. “It was like two days after and I had to go to the emergency room,” Berg said. Oral chlamydia is possible, although infections of the throat frequently cause no symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they can include a sore throat, according to health authorities.

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Aaron Berg Got Recognized During His Emergency Room Visit As if the situation wasn’t awkward enough already, Berg said his trip to the emergency room came with another unexpected moment. While seeking treatment, somebody recognized him from Detroit Rock City. Berg appeared in the 1999 comedy as a bartender, one of numerous acting credits he has accumulated alongside his stand-up career. His credits also include The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, The Lookout, and The Kitchen. “‘You were in Detroit Rock City,’” Berg remembered the person telling him. When asked why he was at the hospital, however, Berg kept his answer considerably less revealing: “Sore throat.” Aaron Berg Admits He Didn’t Know It Could Happen Even Berg admitted he hadn’t realized the encounter could potentially lead to an STI. “I didn’t think you got anything from eating a— besides just bad breath,” he joked after sharing the story. The confession fit comfortably with the anything-goes nature of The SDR Show, which features comedians, musicians, actors, and other guests discussing some decidedly adult subjects. The show also traditionally asks guests about their first experiences with sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. Aaron Berg And Ralph Sutton Are No Strangers To Wild Stories On ‘The SDR Show’

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Source: SUPPLIED