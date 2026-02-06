Press Release - EMBARGOED UNTIL 02/15/26 at 9:00 AM PST

Article continues below advertisement

Abacus.AI Announces $50 Million in Additional Funding to Build the World's First AI Control Center Leading AI Platform Accelerates Vision to Unite AI Operations Under Single Command Interface Now Serving ONE MILLION CUSTOMERS, Including Multiple Fortune 500 Companies SAN FRANCISCO, February 12, 2026 —

Abacus.AI, the pioneering AI super assistant for professionals and enterprises, today announced it has secured $50 million in additional funding to develop and deploy the world's first AI Control Center—a revolutionary platform that will enable organizations to orchestrate, monitor, and optimize all AI agents and operations from a single unified interface. The funding is led by Decibel Ventures with participation from Coatue Management, Tiger Global, and Index Ventures. This latest funding round brings Abacus.AI's total capital raised to over $140 million and positions the company to address one of the most critical challenges facing enterprises: the fragmentation and complexity of managing multiple AI systems, models, and workflows across the organization. The AI Control Center represents a paradigm shift in how enterprises approach the deployment and management of artificial intelligence. Rather than juggling disparate AI tools, models, and platforms—each with its own interface, governance requirements, and operational overhead—organizations will gain a centralized command center that provides real-time visibility, control, and orchestration across their entire AI ecosystem. This innovation comes at a critical inflection point, as enterprises increasingly struggle with AI sprawl, compliance complexity, and the operational burden of managing dozens of AI initiatives simultaneously. "The enterprise AI landscape has become impossibly fragmented," said Bindu Reddy, CEO and Co-Founder of Abacus.AI. "Organizations are running multiple large language models, deploying countless AI agents, managing various prediction systems, and trying to govern it all with duct tape and spreadsheets. The AI Control Center changes everything. For the first time, enterprises will have a single pane of glass to see every AI system in operation, understand performance in real-time, manage costs dynamically, enforce governance policies consistently, and orchestrate complex multi-agent workflows—all from one platform. This is the missing piece that will finally allow AI to scale across the enterprise without creating operational chaos."

At the heart of the AI control center is Abacus.AI has experienced remarkable growth since its founding in 2019, now serving more than 100 customers worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies across industries such as manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, technology, and retail. These enterprises leverage Abacus.AI's platform for critical business functions, including demand forecasting, personalization, fraud detection, process automation, and generative AI applications. The company's rapid expansion reflects growing enterprise demand for comprehensive AI solutions that deliver immediate business value without requiring extensive in-house AI expertise. Industry Leaders Validate the AI Control Center Vision The announcement has garnered strong endorsement from enterprise technology leaders and investment partners who recognize the transformative potential of unified AI operations management. Gus Shahin, Executive Vice President of Business Technology and Operations at NetApp, commented: "At NetApp, Abacus.AI is emerging as the AI control center for our enterprise. AI agents and chatbots are helping us automate white-collar work, and Abacus.AI’s LLM optionality and world-class infrastructure provide the flexibility and scale we need. The ability to centrally manage, monitor, and optimize AI operations will be a game-changer for enterprises that are serious about AI at scale. This is the kind of innovation that transforms AI from an experimental initiative into a core operational capability." Adam Korn, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at Sixth Street, added: "From an investment and operational perspective, visibility and control are paramount. The AI Control Center concept aligns perfectly with how sophisticated organizations think about technology investment—you need centralized governance, real-time performance metrics, cost transparency, and the ability to rapidly reallocate resources based on business priorities. Abacus.AI is building the command-and-control infrastructure that enterprises desperately need as AI becomes mission-critical. This isn't just a nice-to-have; it's becoming table stakes for any organization running AI in production."

The AI Control Center: Unified Intelligence for Enterprise AI The AI Control Center will provide enterprises with comprehensive capabilities across five critical dimensions: Unified Visibility: Real-time dashboards showing all AI models, agents, and workflows in operation across the organization, including performance metrics, resource utilization, and business impact analysis. Centralized Governance: Policy-based controls for data access, model deployment, compliance monitoring, and audit trails that ensure all AI systems adhere to regulatory requirements and corporate standards. Dynamic Orchestration: Intelligent routing and coordination of complex multi-agent workflows, allowing organizations to build sophisticated AI systems that combine multiple models and data sources seamlessly. World-Class Team with Deep AI Expertise Abacus.AI was founded by a team of AI veterans from Google, Amazon Web Services, and Uber. CEO Bindu Reddy previously served as General Manager for AI Verticals at AWS, where she launched Amazon Personalize and Amazon Forecast. CTO Arvind Sundararajan was a senior technical lead at Uber's autonomous vehicles division and held technical leadership positions at Google. VP of Machine Learning and Research Siddartha Naidu was a Principal Engineer in Amazon's supply chain organization and co-founded Google BigQuery. This deep expertise in building and scaling AI systems at the world's most advanced technology companies has been instrumental in Abacus.AI's ability to solve complex enterprise AI challenges. The team has published numerous papers in top-tier AI conferences and holds multiple patents in machine learning and deep learning technologies.